Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the Cruelest Day: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, and it’s National Pancake Day. (Today IHOP is giving everyone a free short stack.) Here’s a banana/bacon pancake I had in Amsterdam in 2019:

It’s also National Sticky Bun Day, Pączki Day, celebrating the filled Polish donut, which you cannot eat because cultural appropriation, National Grain-Free Day, International Mother Language Day (UNESCO), and the ancient Roman Holiday of Feralia, which celebrated the spirits of the dead. Here’s a specimen of the pączki that I had in Poland:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the February 21 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*BREAKING NOOZ: Putin has announced that Russia is suspending participation in START, its last nuclear weapons treaty with the U.S.

President Vladimir V. Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would suspend its participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty, declaring a sharper break with the West by pulling back from the last major such agreement remaining with the United States. In a national address, he again falsely claimed that Ukraine and its allies had “started the war” and showed no sign of ending his invasion despite failing to achieve almost any of his military objectives after nearly a year of brutal fighting. Later on Tuesday, and 800 miles away, President Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Warsaw, a day after a brief but dramatic visit to Kyiv that highlighted the American commitment to supporting Ukraine.

Putin is a lying idiot But he’s a dangerous lying idiot.

*You want a heartbreaking story from Ukraine? I’m sure there are many, but this one was particularly poignant, “They were married. They shared a trench. They died in it together” (if it’s paywalled, you can find it archived here). It’s about the life and death of a young Ukrainian couple (two of the few Jews left in that country) and how poorly equipped Ukrainian soldiers can be. They had no training, and they died (not from lack of training, but from Russian bombardment).

Everybody who knew Taras and Olha Melster was surprised when they signed up for a Ukrainian volunteer unit on the first day of the war. They had no military experience. They were professionals building their own businesses. They were trying to have kids. “I was afraid — immediately,” said Taras’s mother, Liudmyla Shestakova, who was close to both her son and daughter-in-law. “I knew what war meant. War means death. War never brings anything good.” But Olha brushed it off. “We’ll be fine,” she reassured everyone. “No worries.”

They weren’t fine. Tara though he’d be doing computer stuff behind the front lines, while Olha was a cook. Tara was transferred to the front lines in Donbas, and Olha, despite much advice to stay behind, insisted on joining him. Having met at 8, they were inseparable.

They got some firearms training — for one and a half days, Mr. Bilous said. Then they deployed to a pine forest near the city of Sievierodonetsk where they were supposed to be the second or even third line of defense, the unit’s commander, Capt. Volodymyr Kanchuk, said. With so many professional soldiers killed, they were pushed all the way forward to what is called the “zero line.” Olha was the only woman in the unit. Their mission was to hold a trench and keep the Russians from advancing. But the Russians were shelling the area so hard that by mid-June, the 80-person combat unit had — because of desertions, casualties and other problems — been cut down to 25.

And they died—still together—in a trench hit but a Russian cell. Untrained civilian volunteers like them are doing a lot of fighting for Ukraine, and, amazingly, are holding off the Russians.

While Russia has relied on prisoners and mercenaries to do some of its dirtiest fighting, all ranks of society have been mobilized in Ukraine. Among them are countless urban professionals like Taras and Olha who felt moved to serve, along with famous athletes, award-winning filmmakers, inspiring environmentalists, one of the country’s best pyrotechnics experts, a beloved urban tour guide, singers, dancers, poets, painters, scientists, entrepreneurs and linguists. A year into the war, thousands of them are dead.

“The choice we face is simple,” said Yevhen Mahda, a political scientist. “We continue fighting and lose the best of the best or we let them turn this country into Bucha,” the ravaged Kyiv suburb where, last spring, Russian troops killed hundreds of civilians in cruel, barbaric ways.

. . . Ukrainian military officials have not disclosed what percentage of the million-or-so strong fighting force is made up of people with no previous experience. Estimates put it as high as 40 percent or 50 percent.

“This is the Ukrainian Army,” explained Oleksandr Mykhed, a Ukrainian writer who recently lost a good friend, a celebrated film editor turned soldier. “It started in 2014, with the first wave of volunteer battalions who went from Maidan to the front,” he said, referring to a protest movement that began at the Maidan square, in Kyiv. “We are a combination of official armed forces and the fresh energy of those who come by will of heart.” A photo of the couple, with the caption from the NYT:

*Here are two stories of Jimmy Carter, living out the last days of his life in hospice care in his old house in Plains, Georgia. The first shows their humble existence, unique for an ex-President, and one of the reasons I admire what he’s done after leaving the White House (I haven’t always agreed with his politics or views on foreign affairs, but still, have a read of “The Un-Celebrity President”, also archived here.

Jimmy Carter finishes his Saturday night dinner, salmon and broccoli casserole on a paper plate, flashes his famous toothy grin and calls playfully to his wife of 72 years, Rosalynn: “C’mon, kid.” She laughs and takes his hand, and they walk carefully through a neighbor’s kitchen filled with 1976 campaign buttons, photos of world leaders and a couple of unopened cans of Billy Beer, then out the back door, where three Secret Service agents wait. They do this just about every weekend in this tiny town where they were born — he almost 94 years ago, she almost 91. Dinner at their friend Jill Stuckey’s house, with plastic Solo cups of ice water and one glass each of bargain-brand chardonnay, then the half-mile walk home to the ranch house they built in 1961. . . .The 39th president of the United States lives modestly, a sharp contrast to his successors, who have left the White House to embrace power of another kind: wealth. Even those who didn’t start out rich, including Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, have made tens of millions of dollars on the private-sector opportunities that flow so easily to ex-presidents. . . .When Carter left the White House after one tumultuous term, trounced by Ronald Reagan in the 1980 election, he returned to Plains, a speck of peanut and cotton farmland that to this day has a nearly 40 percent poverty rate. The Democratic former president decided not to join corporate boards or give speeches for big money because, he says, he didn’t want to “capitalize financially on being in the White House.” . . . Since [Gerald] Ford, other former presidents, and sometimes their spouses, routinely earn hundreds of thousands of dollars per speech. “I don’t see anything wrong with it; I don’t blame other people for doing it,” Carter says over dinner. “It just never had been my ambition to be rich.”

Ceiling Cat bless the man! And here’s another story:

*“A nuclear reactor was melting down. Jimmy Carter came to the rescue” (also archived here).

The world was in the grip of the Cold War in 1952 when a nuclear reactor began melting down. That reactor, located at Chalk River Laboratories in Ontario, had suffered an explosion on Dec. 12. Radioactive material had escaped into the atmosphere, and millions of gallons of radioactive water flooded into the reactor’s basement. Thankfully, no one was injured, but the Canadians needed help to disassemble the reactor’s damaged core.

The United States sent 28-year-old Jimmy Carter.

Carter had graduated from Annapolis in 1946, the year he married Rosalynn. Here’s their wedding picture: aren’t they cute?

In 1952, Carter was selected to join an elite team to help develop the Navy’s first nuclear submarines. Once he had trained his crew and the submarine was constructed, Carter was to be the commanding officer of the USS Seawolf, according to Carter in his 1976 book “Why Not the Best?: The First 50 Years.” Then the partial meltdown happened, and Lt. Carter was one of the few people on the planet authorized to go inside a nuclear reactor. Carter and his two dozen men were sent to Canada to help, along with other Canadian and American service members. Because of the intensity of radiation, a human could spend only 90 seconds in the damaged core, even while wearing protective gear. First, they constructed an exact duplicate of the reactor nearby. Then they practiced and practiced, dashing into the duplicate “to be sure we had the correct tools and knew exactly how to use them,” Carter wrote. . . .Eventually, it was Carter’s turn. He was in a team of three. “Outfitted with white protective clothes, we descended into the reactor and worked frantically for our allotted time,” he wrote. In one minute and 29 seconds, Carter had absorbed the maximum amount of radiation a human can withstand in a year. The mission was successful. The damaged core was removed. Within two years, it had been rebuilt and was back up and running.

He had risked his life. This is a story most of us don’t know, but there’s this aside in that article:

It was in these years that President Harry S. Truman desegregated the military. Robert A. Strong, a politics professor at Washington and Lee University, recounts an incident from this period. While his submarine was docked in Bermuda, British military officers invited White members of the American crew to a party. At Carter’s urging, the entire crew refused to attend because it was segregated.

*The Wall Street Journal recounts how Biden secretly went to Ukraine in his recent journey: “Sneaking a President from DC to Kyiv without anyone noticing” (also archived here).

Biden’s surprise 23-hour visit to Ukraine on Monday was the first time in modern history that a U.S. leader visited a warzone outside the aegis of the U.S. military — a feat the White House said carried some risk even though Moscow was given a heads-up. But Russia knew what the Ukrainian public did not. U.S. officials had given Moscow notice of Biden’s trip. The president had been itching since last year to join the parade of other Western officials who have visited Kyiv to pledge support standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the capital.

He didn’t fly to Poland on Air Force One:

Biden’s planned trip to Warsaw, Poland, and the Presidents’ Day holiday provided an obvious opening to tack on a stop in Kyiv. A small group of senior officials at the White House and across U.S. national security agencies set about working in secret for months to make it happen, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday. Biden only gave the final sign-off Friday. Sullivan said the trip “required a security, operational, and logistical effort from professionals across the U.S. government to take what was an inherently risky undertaking and make it a manageable risk.” Once Biden was secreted aboard the Air Force jet, the call sign “SAM060,” for Special Air Mission, was used for the plane instead of the usual “Air Force One.” It was parked in the dark with the window-shades down, and took off from Joint Base Andrews at 4:15 a.m. Eastern time. . . . After a refueling stop in Germany, where the president was kept aboard the aircraft, Biden’s plane switched off its transponder for the roughly hour-long flight to Rzeszow, Poland, the airport that has served as the gateway for billions of dollars in Western arms and VIP visitors into Ukraine. From there, he boarded a train for the roughly 10-hour overnight trip to Kyiv. . . . .Meanwhile, in Kyiv, many main streets and central blocks were cordoned off without explanation. People started sharing videos of long motorcades of cars speeding along streets where access was restricted — the first clues that Biden had arrived. Biden traveled with a far smaller than usual retinue: Sullivan, deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon and the director of Oval Office operations, Annie Tomasini. They were joined by his Secret Service detail, the military aide carrying the so-called “nuclear football,” a small medical team and the official White House photographer. Only two journalists were on board instead of the usual complement of 13. Their electronic devices were powered off and turned over to the White House for the duration of the trip into Ukraine. A small number of journalists based in Ukraine were summoned to a downtown hotel on Monday morning to join them, not informed that Biden was visiting until shortly before his arrival. Even with Western surface-to-air missile systems bolstering Ukraine’s defenses, it was rare for a U.S. leader to travel to a conflict zone where the U.S. or its allies did not have control over the airspace.

That is a LOT of preparation, but that’s what the Secret Service does.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is deep into the weeds of epistemology:

Hili: How to research the veracity of a hypothesis? A: It depends on what it is based on. Hili: That explains it.

In Polish:

Hili: Jak zbadać prawdziwość hipotezy? Ja: To zależy na czym jest oparta. Hili: To wyjaśnia sprawę.

********************

From Barry:

From Nicole:

From Merilee:

From Masih, who’s traveling throughout Europe making trouble for Iran. Notice that she has security guards, as Iran really wants to kill her:

In a crowd in Munich, I realized this lovely woman calling my name. She has lost family members to the Iranian regime’s brutality. I noticed that in that stampede, she fell. I asked the security to help. I hugged her. It felt like I was hugging my mum pic.twitter.com/eVuzut4lLc — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 20, 2023

Titania is back, and bowdlerizing:

I have rewritten Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and deleted all of the problematic and offensive elements. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/x05WG9DOjz — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) February 19, 2023

From Dom: More Christian prosyletizing gone astray!

To cheer you up! This wonderful piece of church artwork is supposed to say ‘arise’! pic.twitter.com/gRFwGL83fj — Steve Chalke (@SteveChalke) February 18, 2023

From Barry: a greeting from a guinea pit. Sound up!

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a man who lived less than a month:

21 February 1910 | A Pole, Daniel Piwowarski was born in Krakow. A clerk. In #Auschwitz from 20 January 1942.

No. 25898

He perished in the camp on 13 February 1942. pic.twitter.com/7QmM3a9UYp — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 21, 2023

Tweets from Doctor Cobb. He sent me something very late British time, and I asked him why he was still awake. I didn’t get a reply, but here’s the answer:

Tfw you awake at 03:20 smellng cat fart and then discover that your long-haired cat has beshat himself and smeared crap everywhere and you have to clean it all up and have a shower fight with him. Meanwhile, your partner with the supposedly great sense of smell sleeps on… — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) February 20, 2023

The same thing happened to Jennifer Garner’s Maine Coon Cat (sound up):

This video of Jennifer Garner bathing her cat takes up at least 1/4 of my mental real estate. pic.twitter.com/bBK00zR274 — isabel alcántara (@isa_alcantara) December 3, 2021

Matthew is right. NEVER feed bread to ducks; it’s very bad for them!

DUCK YOU SHOULD NOT BE EATING BREAD! It’s not good for you! https://t.co/AcO1PrHw8m — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) February 20, 2023