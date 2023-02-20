A few photos I took

The world was accurately characterized by Matthew Cobb the other day, as relayed by his partner Tina:

Morning thoughts from the esteemed prof @matthewcobb : we are surrounded by fuckers, there is an awful lot of fuckery about at the moment. — Christina Purcell (@TinaMPurcell) February 16, 2023

I’ll try to improve things with a few of my pictures. Pardon the ones of me: I was looking through my photos and remembering old times and good times. I’ll do more of these from time to time, because they cheer me up, at least!

First, one of Dorothy’s ducklings:

And me about to spend a sleepless night with a rescue duckling, Sam (sex unknown). Sam was taken to rehab the next morning. The wee thing, one day old, spent the night on my chest (with my hand cupped over him to imitate Mom’s wing) or in my armpit. I dared no sleep lest I crush it. All night long he’d vibrate his tiny body against me, which I understand is what ducklings do under mom to let her know they’re there and alive.

Woman gathering land snails for dinner, taken while I was doing field work on São Tomé:

Collecting flies in the wet forest, São Tomé:

The long climb to the island’s peak. I’m not sure who took these photos, it was likely my postdoc Ana Llopart:

Home from a week in the forest. Our field crew on São Tomé (to the extreme right is the late Daniel Lachaise from the CNRS outside Paris, who organized most of these expeditions):

Me at the Karni Mata (“Rat”) Temple in Deshnok, India. Note the cultural appropriation. Some of the gazillion rats who inhabit the temple as sacred beings are drinking offerings of cream.

Death Valley from above. Normally there is very little vegetation: saltbush and mesquite. The white are the salt pans, remnants of an ancient lake. There are flies throughout this desolate valley, which is why I was there.

A rare bloom in Death Valley—happens about once a decade. Those flowers are insect pollinated, but where do the insects come from?

See?

Dusty, the stray kitten who lived in the lab for a couple of weeks in 2006 until we found him a forever home:

Wessex: The house where Thomas Hardy was born and grew up:

Clouds Hill: T. E. Lawrence’s home (“Lawrence of Arabia”) where he lived until he crashed his motorbike nearby and died:

When the Spanish have a meeting, they do it right. A plate o’ seafood at the Littorina conference in Galicia. Don’t ask me why I was there.

. . . and Honey, of course: