An oath at Columbia University’s “white coat” ceremony for medical students. Is it compelled speech?

If you think wokeism (or whatever you want to call it) is abating, realize that this kind of add-on to the traditional Hippocratic Oath is proliferating, and these oaths are written by the med students themselves—sometimes with the help of the faculty. The pledges are recited during the “White Coat Ceremony”—the occasion during which new medical students get their white doctor coats. The ceremony actually has existed only since 1993, and we’ve already seen several that include a student-written oath. (Remember, this is a student-inspired add-on to the traditional Hippocratic Oath (see Greek original and translation here). These days, if students produce add-ons, you know what they’re going to be.

The two I’ve posted about include one at the University of Pittsburgh and the other at the University of Minnesota, with the latter including a land acknowledgment and pledging to honor “all Indigenous ways of healing that have been historically marginalized by Western medicine.” (Some of those ways of healing, of course, are useless and shouldn’t be “honored” in any sense.) FIRE has a list five such med-school ceremonies (see below).

Well, this is a ceremony that cannot help but spread, for students can’t help but inject their ideology (debatable ideologies, as you can see below) into nearly everything. This one took place at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center in August of 2021 for students of the class of 2025, and was shown and reported on by the Medical Center itself:

For the first time in the medical school’s 254-year history, the incoming MD students recited their own Class Oath, updating the Hippocratic Oath to better reflect the values they wish to uphold as they enter their medical training. The Class Oath includes a commitment to “acknowledge and embrace the diversity that exists within all communities, and the formative influence that the Washington Heights community will have on my future as a physician.” This year’s ceremony at the Armory was convened in person with limited faculty and guests and was also watched virtually via Zoom. The idea for a new Oath came up a year ago, shortly before the White Coat Ceremony for the VP&S Class of 2024 but with little time for students to write the content. With this in mind, the rising second-year medical students asked to help members of the VP&S Class of 2025 write their own Class Oath. The writing took place over many weeks this summer. Current MD students were trained by the VP&S Office of Medical Education as writing facilitators to work with the incoming students and collaborating faculty members. Going forward, each incoming MD class will have the opportunity to create its own Oath.

As you see, this ideological oath will continue in perpetuity. Not at all ideological, you say? Well, not entirely, but surely in part. Listen to the recitation and then read the text below.

Here’s the text from another Columbia Medicine website (bolding is not mine, but from the original)

Class of 2025 Oath “We enter the profession of medicine with appreciation for the opportunity to build on the scientific and humanistic achievements of the past. We also recognize the acts and systems of oppression effected in the name of medicine. We take this oath of service to begin building a future grounded in truth, restoration, and equity to fulfill medicine’s capacity to liberate. I make this pledge to myself, my classmates and future colleagues, and the individuals and communities I will serve. I acknowledge that my role is to inform my patients, accompany them in moments of wellness and vulnerability, and respect their privacy and autonomy while empowering them to flourish. I promise to take care of my future patients by engaging in dialogue, listening to their lived experience, and tailoring my recommendations to their unique circumstances. I commit to honor the relationship formed between patient and physician by maintaining confidentiality at all times. I vow to contribute to the field of medicine through ethical study and equitable evidence-based care, and to treat my patients and represent my profession with compassion, humility, and equanimity. I acknowledge the past and present failures of medicine to abide by its obligation to do no harm and affirm the need to address systemic issues in the institutions I uphold. I promise to critically examine the systems and experiences that impact every person’s health and ability to receive care. I vow to use this knowledge to uplift my patients and disrupt the injustices that harm them as I forge the future of medicine. I acknowledge the background and experiences that enrich my perspectives while recognizing the limitations, shortcomings, and biases that I bring to each encounter with patients and colleagues. I promise to self-reflect diligently, to confront unconscious prejudices, and to develop the skills, knowledge, and character necessary to engender an inclusive, equitable field of medicine. I commit to fostering empathy and a culture of care, not just for our patients but for ourselves and our colleagues in healthcare. I vow to remember the humanity and fallibility of myself and every member of the care team, and to call upon my colleagues for assistance in recognition of the limits of my knowledge and skills. I acknowledge and embrace the diversity that exists within all communities, and the formative influence that the Washington Heights community will have on my future as a physician. I promise to respect, regardless of identity or socioeconomic status, the fundamental dignity of all patients, colleagues, and community members, and their right to quality care. I vow to restore trust where it has been broken and to inspire and nurture trust in the relationships I build with patients, through collaborative effort with my classmates, colleagues, and communities. Let us bow our heads in recognition of the gravity of this oath; we swear to faithfully engage with these ideals and obligations for the ongoing betterment of medicine and humanity.” Note that while a lot of it is traditional and appropriate, there are also tropes about confronting unconscious bias (a contentious claim) and pledges to confront “systemic issues,” and to “disrupt injustices”. It’s as much aboout self-flagellation of the students as it is about their promises for the future. Note as well that the pledge to abide by “evidence-based care” conflicts with Minnesota’s pledge to to honor “all Indigenous ways of healing that have been historically marginalized by Western medicine.” I guess “honoring” is different from “employing”. I will leave you to comment on this or the issues it raises, but I’ll just add that FIRE (the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression) has written about its concern with these ceremonies, noting this about the Minnesota oath in particular and these oaths in general: Similar student-authored oaths were adopted in recent years at medical schools like Harvard, Columbia, WashU, Pitt Med, and the Icahn School of Medicine. . . .Again, while universities, students, and faculty are free to encourage or promote DEI-type values, forcing others to say they believe in these concepts is not only contrary to many universities’ legal obligations — but violates their moral obligations, too. Consider: Even students or faculty who broadly agree with a university’s stance on DEI may believe, for example, that land acknowledgements are merely performative. Or a faculty member who studies race and gender may have highly nuanced views on DEI not reflected by the university’s stance. Students, likewise, may disagree with other aspects of a given DEI pledge. Medical students possibly being made to read verbatim from ideological pledges if they wish to become physicians would be a new low. Why not law students, engineers, and business-school students, too? I’m not sure that a lawsuit is in the offing (though FIRE’s article notes it’s looking for students forced to recite one of these oaths, ergo someone with standing to sue), but even so this comes pretty close to compelled speech. So far nobody’s been punished for not mouthing the words (though they may all have to stand up), but surely a substantial proportion of students don’t agree with the pledges they’re forced to recite, and would probably prefer to refrain from doing so. They’re in med school to become doctors, not social engineers.

