Reader Pradeep sent me a drawing of a gazillion felids of several species. But hidden in it is a drawing of a mouse. Can you find the rodent? (Enlarge the photo.) I couldn’t until it was pointed out to me.
Don’t give the location in the comments as it would be a spoiler, but you can say “found it” if you did.
I think this is medium hard, but on the hard side. I’ll post a reveal at noon Chicago time.
11 thoughts on “Spot the mouse!”
Found it. I did need to enlarge the photo.
Got it.
Ok, I said it – twice, at loud volume, but did anyone hear it?
I kid I kid!
“found it”
… I think….
Found it. Subtle.
Found it 😸
Got it.
Found it quickly, but luck played a role. It is subtle.
Agreed – same here.
I think I found it. If so, it’s a very different view than I would have expected.
I’m think I found it pretty quick. Not positive.
Didn’t find it. If it’s there, those cats are slackers!