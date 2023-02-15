Spot the mouse!

Reader Pradeep sent me a drawing of a gazillion felids of several species. But hidden in it is a drawing of a mouse. Can you find the rodent? (Enlarge the photo.) I couldn’t until it was pointed out to me.

Don’t give the location in the comments as it would be a spoiler, but you can say “found it” if you did.

I think this is medium hard, but on the hard side. I’ll post a reveal at noon Chicago time.