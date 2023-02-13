Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Monday, February 13, 2023, and National Italian Food Day. Some spaghetti carbonara, perhaps?

Da Nooz:

* Last night I watched the first half of the Superbowl (the one football game I watch each year), but turned it off at halftime, when I believe the score was tied at 14 all. I see from the NYT today that Kansas City wrapped up the game in the second half. It was an exciting game with lots of touchdowns.

On Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs won his second N.F.L. Most Valuable Player Award, cementing him as the most accomplished passer of a new crop of young quarterbacks dominating the league. Three days later, he added the second Super Bowl victory of his career, throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

Ye know in America, and all ye need to know. Oh, and there were lots of commercials about Jesus, part of the “Jesus gets us” campaign, fostering mass delusion on an audience that is largely “nones”, and also includes Jews and Muslims who don’t “get” Jesus. Here’s a summary of the commercial’s purpose, along with part of one:

*It’s happened AGAIN: another unidentified object was shot down over the U.S., this time over Lake Huron. A short report from the Washington Post:

The U.S. military shot down a fourth aerial “object,” this time over Lake Huron on Sunday, according to two members of Congress who said they were briefed by Defense Department officials on the military action. Rep. Jack Bergman (D-Mich.) said in a tweet that he had been in contact with Defense Department officials “regarding operations across the Great Lakes region” on Sunday.

“I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots,” he wrote. “The American people deserve far more answers than we have.” Separately, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said the object was “downed” by pilots from the U.S. Air Force and National Guard. Slotkin learned about the latest object from the Defense Department and said in a tweet, “be assured that all parties have been laser-focused on it from the moment it traversed our waters.” A Defense Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The announcement of the takedown of a fourth mysterious airborne object came as members of Congress on Sunday pressed for more information from the Biden administration about the objects shot down over North America in recent days.

I can’t wait to hear what these objects are; the one shot down on Alaskan sea ice should be recovered soon. Both Democrats and Republicans are starting to grouse about the lack of information from the administration, although it’s hard to recover these things and they have to be analyzed. The article above suggests that the Alaska and Canada objects were both balloons:

When asked on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday characterized the two objects shot over Alaska and Canada as “balloons.” U.S. and Canadian officials said the latest objects were much smaller than the Chinese airship that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4 after traversing the continental United States.

*The death toll from last week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria has now exceeded 33,000, and the evil Syrian President (you remember Assad using chemical weapons against his own people) is actively hindering rescue and relief efforts:

. . . . It took workers hours to reach the man in question, cutting rebar away from his large body frame.

Then they rolled him into a black body bag. It was a scene repeated across southern Turkey and northwestern Syria on Sunday, where the death toll from the quakes eclipsed 33,000 people, as hopes waned that more survivors might be pulled from the rubble and the United Nations said aid efforts had “failed” the people of northwest Syria. Nearly a week after the Feb. 6 temblors, rescue efforts in several areas shifted to recovery missions. More than 1.1 million people were displaced in Turkey. An untold number lay buried under the rubble. In Syria, a scarcity of excavators left people desperately digging for loved ones on their own. Across quake-destroyed areas, the enormity of the needs was hard to comprehend.

“We have not seen suffering and devastation of this scale in over a decade,” Johan Mooij, the response director for World Vision Syria, said in a statement. “The impact is so enormous … it could take a generation for survivors to recover.”

More than 29,600 people in Turkey and 3,400 in Syria have been killed in the quakes, officials in the countries said. The numbers, they warned, would almost certainly rise. . . .Amid the devastation, anger continued to mount over the gulf in aid between Turkey, where tons of relief has poured in, and rebel-held northwest Syria, where the response has lagged and people — many already displaced by a brutal civil war — have been mostly left to manage the crisis alone. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has restricted access to the northwest, which is under the control of armed opposition groups. With the backing of allies such as Russia and China at the U.N. Security Council, he has periodically blocked the delivery of humanitarian aid there in the past. This man needs to go. And, by the way, so does Turkish President Erdogan, who, I hope, will be defeated in the upcoming election. He is to Turkey what Modi is to India.

*The NYT’s editorial board has a joint op-ed called “India’s proud tradition of a free press is at risk.” Not surprising given that India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is somewhat of an autocrat as well as a Hinducentric theocrat, and is cracking down on protests.

Since Mr. Modi took office in 2014, journalists have increasingly risked their careers, and their lives, to report what the government doesn’t want them to. India ranks 11th in the “global impunity index” of the Committee to Protect Journalists, a tally of reporters whose deaths remain unsolved, and in the annual press freedom index published by the organization Reporters Without Borders, India fell to 150 in 2022, its lowest-ever rank out of 180 countries. The United States is 42; Russia is just below India at 155, China 175. As a result, self-censorship has spread, along with a shrill Hindu nationalism in news reports that echoes the government line.

The latest manifestation of the government intolerance for critical reporting was its invocation of emergency laws last month to block a BBC documentary titled “The Modi Question.” The documentary revived damning questions about Mr. Modi’s role, when he led the government of the Indian state of Gujarat, in a horrific episode of violence in 2002, in which more than 1,000 people — most of them Muslims — were slaughtered over several weeks. The BBC held Modi responsible for the environment that led to the slaughter, just like Trump bears responsibility for the political climate that led to January 6 (fortunately, with far less violence and death). His censorship of criticism of his behavior created a “Streisand effect”: The two-part BBC documentary challenged all that. Though there had been no plans to air it in India, key portions promptly began circulating on social media. The government reacted with what has become its signature fury. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocked videos and links sharing the documentary, calling it “hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage,” with a “colonial mind-set.” It added that YouTube and Twitter had complied with the order. BBC said in a statement that the documentary was “rigorously researched according to highest editorial standards.” Preventing circulation of even snippets of the film had the predictable effect of creating far more interest in it than there had been. . . . As Mr. Modi’s own party knows firsthand — the B.J.P. [Modi’s party] was suppressed and many of its leaders jailed in the dark days of emergency rule from 1975 to 1977 — when populist leaders invoke emergency laws to block dissent, democracy is in peril. On my last visit to India, I’d already noticed that the newspapers, even the liberal ones, had become less critical of Modi, and was told that they were fearful of criticizing the government. Poor India—the world’s largest democracy, run like an autocracy. *Only in America Dept: The AP reports a high school walkout over a urinal ban! Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford Middle School and Milford High School from using urinals or shared spaces in locker rooms. The ban in a town of about 15,000 people roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) from Concord, New Hampshire’s capital, was the culmination of a long debate about district rules about bathroom use and gender identity. District procedures say students can access the bathroom that “corresponds to their gender identity consistently asserted at school.” That procedure still applies. But a proposal that came before the school board called for no longer allowing students to use school bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity. Board member Noah Boudreault said he proposed new restrictions on bathroom use as part of a compromise. . . . Under the new policy, the maximum occupancy for each bathroom and locker room will be capped at the number of stalls it contains. It also prevents students from using shared changing areas. I’m not sure what’s going on here. Students can now use bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity (I presume this means that self-declared transsexual students can use the bathroom of the sex to which they’ve transitioned, because otherwise there’s no need for a “proposal”.) The men’s restroom will now allow trans men, who are biological women, most of them (since this is secondary school) having to sit down to pee. But if they use a stall, why can’t they tolerate biological men using the urinal? (This isn’t necessary for trans women, since they will use the women’s restroom and those have only stalls.) Changing rooms are of course a more fraught issue, but I’m still not quite clear why boys are banned from using urinals in the boy’s room. That would just create a huge line at breaks between classes. (Every woman knows why there are long lines outside women’s rooms and no lines outside men’s rooms.) Will there be urinal police to ensure no standing, or will they simply remove or somehow block the urinals. I’m deeply confused.

*Yes, it’s the New York Post, but I’ve read about North Korean defector Yeonmi Park before, and her comparison of indoctrination by North Korean government vs by the woke wouldn’t be palatable to the MSM. new book coming out on Valentine’s Day, While Time Remains (h/t Luana)

The 29-year-old defected from North Korea as a young teen, only to be human-trafficked in China. In 2014, she became one of just 200 North Koreans to live in the United States — and, as of last year, is an American citizen. Now, three years after she graduated from Columbia with a degree in human rights, Park is raising alarm bells about America’s cancel culture and woke ideology. In her book “While Time Remains,” out February 14, Park writes how she made it all the way to the United States only to find some of the same encroachments on freedom that she thought she left behind in North Korea — from identity politics and victim mentality to elite hypocrisy.

Park went to Columbia University, and while you may think it’s a stretch to compare it to North Korea, but she doesn’t:

In an interview this week with The Post, Park recalled what it was like to be a North Korean defector who escaped tyranny and oppression only to meet college students intent on claiming victim status and earning oppression points. She dubbed her alma mater a “pure indoctrination camp” and said many of her classmates at New York City’s most elite school were “brainwashed like North Korean students are. “I never understood that not having a problem can be a problem,” Park said. “They need to make injustice out of thin air or a problem out of nowhere, because they haven’t experienced anything like what other people are facing in the world.”

Park is an activist publicizing the dangers of North Korea and has a Youtube channel called “Voice of North Korea“. Here’s one of her productions, explaining the five things North Koreans must do to survive (it’s pretty grim, especially the part about everyone having a feces quote to give up as fertilizer):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s hungry again (that’s not news):

A: Are you coming to the kitchen? Hili: What’s on the menu?

In Polish:

Ja: Idziesz do kuchni? Hili: A co jest w menu?

From Jesus of the Day:

From Bruce and from Linda, a Wiley Miller cartoon:

From Monty Python Fans via Merilee:

Well, God has apparently stopped posting on Mastodon, which might be a sign of the End Times. The good news is that Titania has started posting again, perhaps because Andrew Doyle (her puppeteer) has issued his book, The New Puritans: How the Religion of Social Justice Captured the Western World. (It’s worth a read.)

As a tireless advocate for equity and inclusion, I am much blacker than Martin Luther King. My latest column for @TheCriticMag. https://t.co/EzyM4OjgSw — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) February 12, 2023

Why is she much blacker than King? Because she accepts the CRT view that you MUST judge people by the color of their skin. An excerpt from her Critic Magazine piece:

Again and again, I find that so many of the heroes of the civil rights movements fail to live up to my standards. Consider Martin Luther King and his famous “dream” that future generations would be judged not “by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character”. Here’s what he should have said: I have a dream that little children will one day live in a nation where they will be judged not by the content of their character, but the colour of their skin — in order to fulfil diversity quotas and deconstruct the inherent toxicity of whiteness. I have also surpassed Mahatma Gandhi. He might have brought the British empire to its knees, but did he ever chuck a tin of soup over a Van Gogh in the National Gallery? No, he was too busy mincing around in flip-flops and collecting salt.

That last paragraph is hilarious.

A tweet from Masih showing a walkout at a UN meeting in Geneva when Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad spoke in 2009, attacking Israel. That walkout wouldn’t happen now.

She’s calling for similar behavior now when the Foreign Minister speaks at the end of February. Sound up:

مردم عزیز ایران! اکنون وقت آن است که همه ما از نمایندگان کشورهای غربی بخواهیم، در هنگام حضور امیر عبداللهیان، نماینده ضدزن ترین حکومت جهان در ۲۷ فوریه ۲۰۲۳، همگی سالن را ترک کنند و پای سخنرانی کسانی که چهار دهه است زنان ایران را به بردگی گرفته‌اند ننشینند. #WalkoutIRI… https://t.co/rgymxw1WJu pic.twitter.com/TMMOCKdWPl — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 12, 2023

Translation of the Farsi:

Dear people of Iran! Now is the time for all of us to ask the representatives of Western countries to leave the hall during the presence of Amir Abdullahian, the representative of the most anti-women government in the world on February 27, 2023, and not sit at the speeches of those who have enslaved Iranian women for four decades As they did at the United Nations Conference on Racism, during the speech of Mohammad Ahmadinejad on April 10, 2009, and the representatives of the countries that believe in democracy left the hall en masse. The message of protest against the Islamic Republic by countries that believe in women’s rights should be sent everywhere and firmly and consistently.

From Barry. A cat on a diet is not a pleasant thing to watch:

“Bill, you heard what the doctor s-“

“I KNOW WHAT THE DOCTOR SAID.” pic.twitter.com/9M9poRfnWv — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) July 10, 2021

From Simon, who says that “McDonald’s has no sense of humor”:

McDonald's agree to take down 'McCrispy' billboard that was erected next to sign for local crematorium https://t.co/tos4eYeAow — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 11, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a French girl gassed at eleven:

13 February 1933 | A French Jewish girl, Edith Levy, was born in Paris. In April 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/akR2qoKaOn — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 13, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. How many ducks? (There’s a weird bird I can’t identify in there. There’s also music.)

How many ducks did you see? 🦆 pic.twitter.com/L9DyLEkZBZ — why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) February 12, 2023

A scorpion with a doubled metasoma (the posterior part of arthropods whose bodies comprise three parts). Two stings in one! (This is, of course, an accident of development.) It’s a female, and there’s a video in the second tweet:

Japanese translation of below: “Last night, I gave Pink-necked Kirigisu ‘Kusadango’. After all, it seems that solids cannot be swallowed, and only the juice is sucked. Maybe next time I’ll give him something like “high protein jelly”. “Kusadango” is a dumpling made of mugwort, a Japanese sweet. I think this is a mutant pink katydid, which are not all that rare in Japan.