Missouri votes down ban on children openly carrying firearms without adult supervision

Every day it seems the world, and especially the U.S., goes more nuts. Some of the craziness in America comes from Republicans who, feeling their oats after the demise of Roe v. Wade, and buttressed by a hyper-conservative Supreme Court, are passing state law after state law about guns, abortion, gender rights, and education. This legislative effort, reported by Bess Levin in Vanity Fair, is especially bonkers, for it shows that Missouri Republicans want to have children in their state open-carry weapons without adult supervision. Click to read:
An excerpt:
In a turn of events that absolutely defies logic, the Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to reject an amendment that would have banned minors from being allowed to openly carry guns on public land without adult supervision. Which, thanks to a 2017 law, they are currently free to do. (That law, which was vetoed by then governor Jay Nixon and overridden by the Missouri House, also allows Missouri residents to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, safety training, or criminal-background check. As Sgt. Charles Wall, spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “under current state law, there is no minimum age to lawfully possess a firearm.”) To be clear: The proposal rejected this week was not seeking to ban minors from openly carrying weapons on public land, period, but simply from doing so without an adult supervising them. But apparently even that was too much for the state’s conservatives, who quite literally believe it’s fine for actual kids to walk down the street carrying guns. The proposal was defeated by 104-39, with just a single Republican voting in favor of the ban.
Note that, contrary to many laws even in conservative states, Missouri allows anyone to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, safety training, or background check. Note too that a kid of any age can openly carry a gun. A ten-year-old could walk into the candy store, without an adult around, with a Glock holstered around his waist. Finally, note that there is no specified age limit, and that the Republicans voted en masse to allow unsupervised kids to “open carry”. Finally, although the open-carry-for-kids-without-supervision isn’t yet a state law, there are at least enough votes in the House to override a governor’s veto.
The Democrats tried to stop the madness, but they were overcome by Republican stupidity. By no stretch of the imagination could one interpret the Second Amendment to mean that the Founders envisioned children running around with guns and rifles. Look again at what’s in the Constitution:
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
Did the Founders want children in that “well regulated militia”? Unsupervised children? One would think that the use of guns in any militia would require some kind of adult in charge.
Yes, the Democrats tried, and at least in some parts of the state, the cops backed them. From the AP:
Democratic Rep. Donna Baringer said police in her district asked for the change to stop “14-year-olds walking down the middle of the street in the city of St. Louis carrying AR-15s.”
“Now they have been emboldened, and they are walking around with them,” Baringer said. “Until they actually brandish them, and brandish them with intent, our police officers’ hands are handcuffed.”
And here’s how the Republicans defended allowing kids to run around with guns:
Republicans decried the effort as an unneeded infringement on gun rights.
“While it may be intuitive that a 14-year-old has no legitimate purpose, it doesn’t actually mean that they’re going to harm someone. We don’t know that yet,” said Rep. Tony Lovasco, a Republican from the St. Louis suburb of O’Fallon. “Generally speaking, we don’t charge people with crimes because we think they’re going to hurt someone.”
We don’t know they’re going to harm someone? What kind of craziness is that? Its KIDS WITH GUNS! It was just last month that a six year old in Virginia shot and seriously wounded a teacher, and it was not accidental but deliberate. Everyone know that kids haven’t been socialized into adult behavior and they’re often uninhibited. Give them a gun and then say, “we don’t know that they’re going to harm someone”? Seriously? Imagine the carnage of teachers alone that would ensue!
Only one Republican even had the sense to see this obvious point (bolding is from the magazine):
Representative Lane Roberts, apparently the only Republican with any sense in the Missouri House of Representatives, had said prior to the vote: “This is about people who don’t have the life experience to make a decision about the consequences of having that gun in their possession. Why is an 8-year-old carrying a sidearm in the street?”
A great question! And one that his fellow GOP lawmakers obviously did not have any good answers for because if you’re a sane person, there is none. In a ridiculous attempt to justify that scenario, Republican state representative Bill Hardwick argued that he “just [has] a different approach for addressing public safety that doesn’t deprive people, who have done nothing to any other person, who will commit no violence, from their freedom.” As a reminder the people Hardwick is arguing must have the freedom to carry firearms on their person, are children, some of whom cannot even buy a ticket for a PG-13 movie.
Do Republicans not have kids? Of course they do, but have they learned how kids are? I got this news from Matthew Cobb, who sent me the link with his comment, “Some parts of your country are insane.” And I can’t deny it. The worst part is imagining that somebody’s going to get killed by a toddler with a handgun, and that will lead to a lawsuit that goes all the way up to the Supreme Court, and the Court would then uphold the Missouri law because, after all, it’s the Second Amendment, Jake!
h/t: Matthew
8 thoughts on “Missouri votes down ban on children openly carrying firearms without adult supervision”
Sharks with lasers, meet kids with guns. Dr. Evil, eat your heart out.
Great news! Let’s buy them all one or two of these, what could go wrong?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10528709/Weapons-manufacturer-unveils-AR-15-KIDS-called-JR-15.html
Once upon a time, the concern about children and guns was that adults with guns must store them under lock and key. It was assumed that children would accidentally injure and kill themselves and other children playing with guns. I don’t recall anyone talking about keeping guns from 6 year olds because they may intentionally try to kill their teacher. Now we are fully a gun culture, which is obviously self-destructive. These people are disgusting.
So 14 years olds can carry fetuses to term and are expected to raise them, can carry firearms without an adult present, and can work 8 hours a day for less than minimum wage.
But that same GOP wants to raise the voting age to 28.
Due to the structure of the American political system, is there anyone that has the chutzpah to claim that any semblance of the country being governed by the rules of reason is not in severe jeopardy?
This action by the Missouri legislature seems of a piece with the recent decision by the federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals holding that persons subject to domestic violence restraining orders issued by courts of competent jurisdiction still have the right to possess firearms.
In the opening paragraph of its opinion, a very conservative panel of the Fifth Circuit allowed as how “prohibiting the
possession of firearms by someone subject to a domestic violence restraining order [may be] a laudable policy goal[,]” but found that the federal statute that accomplishes that policy goal, 18 USC section 922(g)(8), violates the Second Amendment as interpreted in Clarence Thomas’s extremely broad opinion for SCOTUS at the end of the last term striking down New York State’s concealed-carry law, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen (2022).
Astonishing. Collective insanity.
I pity the the poor cop who has to shoot a six year old on a rampage because a parent said “deal with it”. If I ever revisit the States I think I might turn left at Missouri.