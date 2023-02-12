Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Sunday, February 12, 2023, and National Biscotti Day—but, more important, Darwin Day: the great man was born on this day in 1809 in Shrewsbury, Shropsure, England. Have some biscotti and celebrate Darwin’s contributions to biology today! Below we have a special illustration for the day by Mario Zara, who notes:

I have no wildlife photos to send you, but I like to draw and paint, so I’ve made an illustration to celebrate the next Darwin Day. It’s inspired by a famous Darwin quotation. The style resembles perhaps more a medieval bestiary (or gothic “drolerie”) than a scientific illustration. Despite that, you may recognize a (kind of) feline:

You’ll find the quote in the picture. Can you spot the cat?

Here’s Darwin in 1854, five years before he published On the Origin of Species. (Can you give the full name of the book? See here.) He was 45 when the photo was taken, five years away from publishing The Big Book. Later today I’ll post about a new site that has every known photo of the man.

It’s also Super Bowl Sunday (Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles), and therefore Super Chicken Wing Day (beware of “boneless wings,” which aren’t wings at all but pieces of the breast). And it’s Lincoln’s Birthday (Lincoln and Darwin were born on the same day in 1809), Autism Sunday, NAACP Day, National Freedom to Marry Day, National Plum Pudding Day (cultural appropriation), Hug Day, Georgia Day, when the first settlers landed in what is now the state in 1733, and the UN-created Red Hand Day, calling attention to child soldiers.

*Unbelievable! Now Canada is invaded by unidentified flying objects, and, at Justin Trudeau’s request, a U.S. plane shot one down over Canadian airspace yesterday afternoon. What the hell is going on?

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace,” Mr. Trudeau said in a statement he posted on Twitter. He said an American F-22 with the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is operated jointly by the United States and Canada, “shot down the object over the Yukon.” As with the object that President Biden ordered shot down on Friday, officials said they have yet to determine just what was shot down over the Yukon Territory. Mr. Trudeau said he had spoken with Mr. Biden Saturday afternoon. “Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object,” he said in his Twitter post, adding, “Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America.”

In a statement, NORAD said that it had “positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada” and declined to discuss specifics. The U.S. is still looking for the one shot down over Alaskan sea ice two days ago, but the search has been slowed by darkness and freezing temperatures.

*Legal news from reader Ken: it’s about a lawsuit in Texas alleging that the FDA’s approval of an abortion-inducing drug was unlawful and therefore the drug should be banned—not just in Texas, where abortion has become almost entirely banned since Roe v Wade was overturned and abortion left to the states—but everywhere in America. This is one of the most widely-used medications to induce abortion, and medication is used in over 50% of all abortions. If the FDA approval is deemed illegal, the pill thus would hamper abortion everywhere, including in states that have few restrictions on it.

From Ken:

A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Northern District of Texas seeking to ban the use of mifepristone, one of the two drugs used in medication-induced abortions. The case has been assigned to Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk — a Trump appointee who obtained his undergraduate degree at Abilene Christian University, formerly served as deputy general counsel for the First Liberty Institute, and is a member of the Federalist Society (the legal group that, during the Trump years, was essentially given the authority to grant the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval to federal judicial nominees). I’m hard-pressed to see how there is a federal cause of action here — which is to say, one grounded in the US constitution or federal law. Any appeal from a ruling by Judge Kacsmaryk in this case will go to the ultra-conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals (which, as you may recall from a discussion of this case , recently upheld the Second Amendment rights of wife-beaters).

And from the Texas Tribune (link above):

* Over at the Compact site, read about “A black professor trapped in anti-racist hell“. It’s about the Telluride Association’s summer programs for students about to enter their last year in high school. The program gives you six weeks of rigorous educational seminars on specific topics, held at either Cornell University, the University of Michigan, or the University of Maryland. It’s very prestigious and very selective: I was rejected when I applied from my Virginia high school, and I was the class valedictorian. Now, apparently, the summer programs have become completely devoted to antiracist indoctrination of the Kendi-an stripe. (h/t several readers)

In the wake of the George Floyd protests, a group of black Telluride alumni pressured the association to examine the racism that, they claimed, was baked into the organizational culture. “We have all experienced anti-blackness within the association and through its programs,” their open letter said. The result was a redesign of the summer seminars: Telluride would now offer only “Critical Black Studies” and “Anti-Oppressive Studies” seminars. The former would “seek to focus more specifically on the needs and interests of black students.” The seminar I taught—“Race and the Limits of Law”—would be classed with the latter. At the Cornell location, students live in the same house while participating in two different seminars. In 2014, participants in the two seminar groups lived their lives together seamlessly outside of the seminar, exploring Ithaca and the Cornell campus, eating and laughing together, and setting up a system to govern their community together. In 2022, however, I was told that the “Critical Black Studies” students would live and learn separately, creating a fully “black space.” My “Anti-Oppressive Studies” students were separated from them. Instead of participating in a summer community of 32 high-school students, my group was to be a community of 12 (that would dwindle to nine by the time of the mutiny). Furthermore, in the 2022 community, afternoons and evenings would no longer be spent having fun and doing homework. Two college-age students called “factotums” (led by one I will call “Keisha”) were assigned to create anti-racism workshops to fill the afternoons. There were workshops on white supremacy, on privilege, on African independence movements, on the thought and activism of Angela Davis, and more, all of which followed an initial, day-long workshop on “transformative justice.” Students described the workshops as emotionally draining, forcing the high schoolers to confront tough issues and to be challenged in ways they had never been challenged before.

What happened to professor Vincent Lloyd, who appealed for support to the Telluride Association, which didn’t want to interfere, is beyond belief. Read the story if you have time.

*The NYT shows and describes what it considers the 25 most important tweets (“world changers, they say”) in the history of Twitter. Look at them all: I’ll show a few and the backstory that the paper gives. It’s a fascinating selection:

The idea of #MeToo, first raised by the activist Tarana Burke, had been around for more than a decade before October 2017. But Alyssa Milano’s tweet, combined with the force of new reporting on Harvey Weinstein, suddenly gave it a broad audience — and #MeToo stories were everywhere. Did they achieve meaningful change, though? We’re still debating that.

Remember this one?

A random P.R. executive tweeted a joke about race, AIDS and Africa before getting on a plane in 2013; the public waited with giddy anticipation for what would befall her once she landed. (She was eventually fired.) Perhaps the definitive Twitter pile-on and cancellation, serving as both preview and cautionary tale.

Janis Krums’s understated 2009 tweet, accompanied by an on-the-scene photo of a sinking US Airways jet, still seems unbelievable. It’s significant not just because it captured a dramatic moment firsthand but also because it was a preview of the ways Twitter would be used for citizen journalism — i.e., real people sharing information, often unverified, about news events — in the years to come.

Well before he was a candidate, Donald Trump harnessed the power of Twitter to direct the conversation and propagate his talking points. One of his go-to subjects — birtherism — contained many of the ingredients (conspiracy theory, dog whistle) that would help propel him to the presidency.

In January 2019 an anonymous Twitter account tweeted a short video that appeared to show white high school students in MAGA gear taunting and mocking a Native American elder. Outrage ensued, and multiple news outlets scrambled to catch up. Then more footage of the encounter emerged that complicated the social media narrative, and conservative media (plus Donald Trump) cried foul. But wait — why was this national news, anyway? Because a video went viral. As I recall, the kid pictured sued several MSM organizations for defamation and won, as he wasn’t harassing anyone and the students were being harassed by the Black Hebrew Israelites

From Divy Bill Maher on the spy balloon and, mostly, on the SOTU Address. I didn’t know James Carville got in trouble for calling the shouters like Marjorie Taylor Greene “white trash.” (Another good segment on the “tragedy of the commons” in environmental pollution is here, and another funny one on Matt Damon’s encounters with the Woke Police here.)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej is messing with Hili about Adam Smith:

Hili: Does the invisible hand use sign language? A: Ask it.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy niewidzialna ręka posługuje się językiem migowym? Ja: Zapytaj ją.

From Merilee, a Gary Larson Far Side cartoon:

From Divy:

Found on Facebook:

God remains silent, but Titania has tweeted!

Make sure you buy multiple copies of Hogwarts Legacy and smash them up. We need to punish JK Rowling for the things we’ve decided she thinks. Another good tip is to repeatedly download Harry Potter books on to your Kindle, then delete them over and over again. That’ll show her. https://t.co/q4yaJVJfTm — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) February 11, 2023

From Ricky Gervais, who loves his cat, a moggy called Pickle:

Home Sweet Home ❤️

pic.twitter.com/8lTEBvZ2Rd — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 11, 2023

From Barry. I couldn’t find the ichthyosaur tweet on @JBradley119 account, although the man does appear to be a conservative and hundreds of his tweets seem to have been eliminated.

I was today years old when a creationist patiently explained to me that the story of Noah’s Ark is real because there’s no other reason why an Ichthyosaur, which he thinks is a land-dwelling dinosaur, might be found underwater. pic.twitter.com/vvUEOeSv5B — Take That Darwin (@TakeThatDarwin) February 10, 2023

From Amy: another tweet showing Jerry the Cat, who lives at Britain’s de Havilland Aircraft Museum:

Two of our volunteers this week Jerry and John reviewing the great Flypast article on the museum this month. Did it catch Jerry's best side was the question? #Flypast #dehavilland #VolunteersWeek2022 #CatsOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/lbVdFxxGNV — de Havilland Aircraft Museum (@deHavMuseum) June 3, 2022

From the Auschwitz Museum: Another Czech Jew who died in Auschwitz. She was 39.

12 February 1905 | A Czech Jewish woman, Greta Gelbkopfová, was born in Prague. She was deported to #Auschwitz from the #Theresienstadt ghetto on 23 October 1944. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/UZTxW6kaIG — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 12, 2023

Tweets from the striking Professor Cobb. First, another esoteric but fascinating fact about biology. Chitons are marine molluscs, and the “teeth” are on its radula.

Matthew thought that ducks were herbivores until he saw this tweet, but I informed him that they love earthworms and often try to eat small fish in Botany Pond. Note how fast this call duck eats!

pic.twitter.com/PfKzgJCJai — why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) February 11, 2023

Matthew says this: “The queen is carry a mealybug with her on her nuptial flight – this is an obligate symbiosis. More details here.”