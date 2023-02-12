It’s Sunday: a day for themed photos of birds by John Avise. John’s IDs and notes are indented, and you can click on his photos to enlarge them.

Owls

Many people nearly apotheosize a particular animal group, be it cats, ducks, wolves, elephants, eagles, or pandas. Another revered category of charismatic megafauna involves the mostly nocturnal denizens that are the subject of this week’s post. All of these owl species can be found in North America, especially if you’re very lucky or willing to search for the birds after dark. The state where I took each photograph is shown in parentheses. The Snowy Owl was an amazing vagrant that created great excitement when it showed up in Southern California in December of 2022.

A sleepy Barn Owl, Tyto alba (California):