Most sexist song of all time?

This morning one of my Facebook friends, noting the passing of Burt Bacharach, added, while praising him, that he also wrote the song “Wives and Lovers“, and quoted some of the lyrics to buttress the claim that the song was sexist. First, about that song, which was a big hit in 1963:
“Wives and Lovers” is a 1963 song by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. It has been recorded by numerous male and female vocalists, instrumentalists and ensembles, most notably by Jack Jones in 1963. That recording earned the 1964 Grammy Award for Best Vocal Performance, Male, and peaked at number fourteen on the Hot 100 and number nine on the Easy Listening chart.
“Wives and Lovers” is a song of advice to married women, to stay attractive and attentive to their husbands (“wives should always be lovers, too”) to avoid their husbands straying with “girls at the office”. The song originated when Bacharach and David were asked to write a song with the title “Wives and Lovers”, on the theme of marital infidelity, as a promotional tie-in for the 1963 film Wives and Lovers. The song did not appear in the film but was intended simply to promote the film; which made it what was known at the time as an “exploitation song”. Similarly, the song “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” which Bacharach and David wrote in 1962, promoted, but was not featured in, the film of the same name.
Here’s Jack Jones’s performance of the song. I remember it well. Note, however, that Hal David wrote the lyrics, which he probably gave to Bacharach to fit a tune, so it’s David who really bears guilt.
And here are the lyrics. As you can see, it’s pretty sexist:
Hey! Little GirlComb your hair, fix your makeup Soon he will open the door Don’t think because there’s a ring on your finger You needn’t try anymoreFor wives should always be lovers tooRun to his arms the moment he comes home to you I’m warning youDay after dayThere are girls at the office And men will always be men Don’t send him off with your hair still in curlers You may not see him againFor wives should always be lovers tooRun to his arms the moment he comes home to you He’s almost hereHey! Little girlBetter wear something pretty Something you’d wear to go to the city and Dim all the lights, pour the wine, start the music Time to get ready for love Time to get ready Time to get ready for love.
HOWEVER, I have a sentimental attachment to the song “I’ve Never Been to Me” by Charlene (she used one name, but her full name was Charlene Marilynn Oliver). Charlene was a “one-hit wonder” based on the success of song. She never had another hit.
And despite its contention for Worst Song of All Time, “I’ve Never Been to Me” hit the top of the charts in the U.S., Australia, Britain, and even in countries like Norway and Belgium. (This was the 1982 re-release.) As I’ve explained in a post a while back, I first heard this song in 1982 when I was driving south on California Route 395 (America’s most beautiful road) to Death Valley to do fieldwork on fruit flies. The song came on the radio, and was so amazingly dreadful that I pulled the car over to listen to it. Here’s its theme, taken from Wikipedia:
The song is best known as lyrically formatted for a female vocalist and as such is addressed to a desperate wife and mother who would like to trade her prosaic existence for the jet setting lifestyle the song’s narrator has led. The narrator alludes to various hedonistic episodes in her life, concluding that while she’s “been to paradise”, she’s ultimately failed to find self-fulfillment, expressing this with the line, “I’ve never been to me.”
All that paradise, the song avers, is no substitute for having a husband and baby: the epitome, apparently, of female fulfillment.
Here are the lyrics. I’ve put my favorite lines in bold, but what really makes it sexist is the talking bit at the end. (Note that, like “Wives and Lovers”, this one starts out with “Hey”.)
Hey lady, you ladyCursing at your life You’re a discontented mother And a regimented wife I’ve no doubt You dream about the things you’ll never do But I wish someone had a talk to me like I wanna talk to youOoh, I’ve been to Georgia and California and anywhere I could runTook the hand of a preacher man And we made love in the sun But I ran out of places and friendly faces Because I had to be freeI’ve been to paradise but I’ve never been to me…Please lady please ladyDon’t just walk away ‘Cause I have this need to tell you Why I’m all alone today I can see so much of me Still living in your eyesWon’t you share a partOf a weary heart that has lived a million livesOoh, I’ve been to Nice and the Isle of Greece [JAC note: though Greece does have islands, the country itself is not an island, and there is no “Isle of Greece”!]When I sipped champagne on a yacht I moved like Harlow in Monte Carlo And showed them what I’ve gotI’ve been undressed by kingsAnd I’ve seen some things that a woman ain’t s’posed to see I’ve been to paradise but I’ve never been to me…
Hey, you know what paradise is?It’s a lie A fantasy we created about people and places As we like them to beBut you know what truth is?
It’s that little baby you’re holdingAnd it’s that man you fought with this morning The same one you are gonna make love to tonight That’s truth that’s loveSometimes I’ve been to crying for unborn childrenThat might have made me complete But I, I took the sweet life I never knew I’d be bitter from the sweetI spent my life exploringThe subtle whoring That costs too much to be free Hey lady I’ve been to paradise But I’ve never been to me…
I’ve been to paradise – never been to me(I’ve been to Georgia and California, and anywhere I could run) I’ve been to paradise – never been to me (I’ve been to Nice and the isle of Greece While I sipped champagne on a yacht) I’ve been to paradise – never been to me.
Okay, on to the video. As Wikipedia notes:
A music video was made for the song’s 1982 reissue. The video was filmed on location at Blickling Hall, Norfolk, England and features Charlene wearing her actual wedding dress from her marriage to Jeff Oliver, whom she had married at the time of the song’s revival.
I’m sure readers can think of songs that are even more sexist. Put your favorites below, and you can embed the videos if you’d like.
26 thoughts on “Most sexist song of all time?”
How about “Away in a Manger”? As in “Lo, he abhors not the Virgin’s womb”.
There can be love songs without the authoritarian stuff going on here.
I just looked at Mick Jagger’s recording She’s The Boss – the cover art suggests whatever the one with small gametes likes to say or think, the large gametes are running the show.
True enough, but Sir Mick also penned “Under My Thumb” with the opposite tack.
Holy … I never paid attention to the lyrics – perhaps he was reporting on how that approach worked out in the long run.
Whatever sells…
It’s a Man’s World, by James Brown.
Yes, but don’t forget the refrain that “It don’t mean nothing without a woman or a girl.”
“Bitches Ain’t Shit” by Dr. Dre takes some beating:
It goes on, endlessly, but doesn’t get any less abhorrent.
Seeing the reference to “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” reminded me of English eccentric John Otway’s version. His film “Rock and Roll’s Greatest Failure: Otway the Movie” is an excellent introduction to the man and his irrepressible nature: https://vimeopro.com/otwaythemovie/movie
Otway’s er… lyrical genius (!) saw him come in 7th place for best lyrics of the 20th century in an (ill-advised!) online poll by the BBC. (Paul McCartney was placed at #6 for “Yesterday”.)
Then there’s “W.A.P”, sung by a woman. But an empowered one, clearly.
That edges out She’s Always a Woman. Fine margins 🙂
I’d forgotten about “I’ve Never Been to Me” and I don’t know whether or not I should thank you or not. Definitely in the running for the worst and it possibly is the most sexist….
You need to know that song. Believe me, you will bring it up in conversation some time.
Sean Morey’s ‘The Man Song’.
Yeah, if our host thinks wives and lovers is the most sexist song of all time it’s only because he hasn’t listened to rap. Everything in the 2 Live Crew “catalogue” is so so so much worse. In fact, most of the rap genre is worse though it is improving somewhat.
Reply to #6: Or it is that some don’t consider raps to be songs.
That is indeed true, and I didn’t mean to include rap. From what I know of it, and from the lyrics I’ve heard, it’s horribly horribly sexist and may be a genre of songs that has nothing anti-sexist in it at all. I was referring to popular “Billboard 100” style music.
Oingo Boingo’s “Little Girls” seems a bit much even for 1981.
Sir Mix-A-Lot – I Like Big Butts
Lyrics here: https://www.songlyrics.com/sir-mix-a-lot/i-like-big-butts-lyrics/
There are a LOT of contenders for this trophy. Personally I was always struck by an early version of “Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think)” as recorded in 1949 by Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians. It had a verse as follows:
“Your heart of hearts, your dream of dreams, your ravishing brunette
She’s left you and she’s now become somebody else’s pet
Lay down that gun, don’t try my friend to reach the great beyond
You’ll have more fun by reaching for a redhead or a blond”
Too many to choose from.
The counterpart to “wives and lovers” is missing. That would be the one in which the man is warned to not stop being a “king and a lover.”
A man is in just as much peril — perhaps more — than a woman if he slacks off being the producer, protector, and striver. Why?
“There are men at the food store
And femme will always be femme.”
“These are obsolete and vile roles for women and men,” you say? Well, billions of people all over the world seek them, negotiate for them, find them, and glory in them. Additionally, billions make families on this model. It is a deliberate choice, made while well aware that a flipped or “distributed” relationship might also be chosen.
The missing male version is implied. The song is not sexist.
Pre-women’s liberation, the early 60’s! June Cleaver in a full skirt, pearl necklace and high heels. Ward Cleaver in his dark suit, white shirt and thin black tie. I can literally smell him as all men in suits back then smelled like a dry cleaners shop.
It was the natural order that wives were no more than concubines, not expected (or allowed) to contribute to anything, just be there. The song lays it out so clearly: grown women are no more than Little Girls.
To the end my mother never accepted much less embraced liberation. I married a geologist, not June Cleaver and we sent our kids to a day care facility called the Wolf Den. The times they are a-changin’, sang Bob Dylan. My mother didn’t like him, either!
A contender for second place has got to be the old Dean Martin hit written by Frank Loesser:
Standing on a corner watching all the girls go by
Haven’t got a girl but I can dream
Haven’t got a girl but I can wish
So I’ll take me down to Main street
And that’s where I select my imaginary dear
Standing on a corner watching all the girls go by
Brother, if you’ve got a rich imagination
Give it a whirl, give it a try
Try standing on a corner watching all the girls
Watching all the girls, watching all the girls go by…
Brother, you can’t go to jail for what you’re thinking
Or for that wooed look in your eye
Standing on the corner watching all the girls
Watching all the girls, watching all the girls go by.
And while it may not be the most sexist, the most irritating love song might well be Frank Sinatra’s “Love and Marriage,” inane lyrics (written, amazingly, by the great Sammy Cahn) backed by a sappy melody.
Love and marriage, love and marriage
Go together like a horse and carriage
This I tell ya, brother, you can’t have one without the other.
The Beatles song Run for your Life. Essentially, it’s a a man telling his girlfriend/wife that he’s going to kill her if he sees her with another man.
Maybe it’s a bit unfair to mention a parody band but quite a lot of Spinal Tap’s back catalogue is pretty sexist.
Most sexist song ever? I gotta go with the 1962 tune written by then-husband & wife team Gerry Goffin & Carole King, produced by Phil Spector, and recorded by the Crystals, “He Hit Me (And It Felt Like a Kiss).”
Crikey, I don’t even know that one!