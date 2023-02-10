Most sexist song of all time?

This morning one of my Facebook friends, noting the passing of Burt Bacharach, added, while praising him, that he also wrote the song “Wives and Lovers“, and quoted some of the lyrics to buttress the claim that the song was sexist. First, about that song, which was a big hit in 1963:

“Wives and Lovers” is a 1963 song by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. It has been recorded by numerous male and female vocalists, instrumentalists and ensembles, most notably by Jack Jones in 1963. That recording earned the 1964 Grammy Award for Best Vocal Performance, Male, and peaked at number fourteen on the Hot 100 and number nine on the Easy Listening chart. “Wives and Lovers” is a song of advice to married women, to stay attractive and attentive to their husbands (“wives should always be lovers, too”) to avoid their husbands straying with “girls at the office”. The song originated when Bacharach and David were asked to write a song with the title “Wives and Lovers”, on the theme of marital infidelity, as a promotional tie-in for the 1963 film Wives and Lovers. The song did not appear in the film but was intended simply to promote the film; which made it what was known at the time as an “exploitation song”. Similarly, the song “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” which Bacharach and David wrote in 1962, promoted, but was not featured in, the film of the same name.

Here’s Jack Jones’s performance of the song. I remember it well. Note, however, that Hal David wrote the lyrics, which he probably gave to Bacharach to fit a tune, so it’s David who really bears guilt.

And here are the lyrics. As you can see, it’s pretty sexist:

Hey! Little Girl

Comb your hair, fix your makeup

Soon he will open the door

Don’t think because there’s a ring on your finger

You needn’t try anymore For wives should always be lovers too

Run to his arms the moment he comes home to you

I’m warning you Day after day

There are girls at the office

And men will always be men

Don’t send him off with your hair still in curlers

You may not see him again For wives should always be lovers too

Run to his arms the moment he comes home to you

He’s almost here Hey! Little girl

Better wear something pretty

Something you’d wear to go to the city and

Dim all the lights, pour the wine, start the music

Time to get ready for love

Time to get ready

Time to get ready for love.

HOWEVER, I have a sentimental attachment to the song “I’ve Never Been to Me” by Charlene (she used one name, but her full name was Charlene Marilynn Oliver). Charlene was a “one-hit wonder” based on the success of song. She never had another hit. And despite its contention for Worst Song of All Time, “I’ve Never Been to Me” hit the top of the charts in the U.S., Australia, Britain, and even in countries like Norway and Belgium. (This was the 1982 re-release.) As I’ve explained in a post a while back, I first heard this song in 1982 when I was driving south on California Route 395 (America’s most beautiful road) to Death Valley to do fieldwork on fruit flies. The song came on the radio, and was so amazingly dreadful that I pulled the car over to listen to it. Here’s its theme, taken from Wikipedia: The song is best known as lyrically formatted for a female vocalist and as such is addressed to a desperate wife and mother who would like to trade her prosaic existence for the jet setting lifestyle the song’s narrator has led. The narrator alludes to various hedonistic episodes in her life, concluding that while she’s “been to paradise”, she’s ultimately failed to find self-fulfillment, expressing this with the line, “I’ve never been to me.” All that paradise, the song avers, is no substitute for having a husband and baby: the epitome, apparently, of female fulfillment. Here are the lyrics. I’ve put my favorite lines in bold, but what really makes it sexist is the talking bit at the end. (Note that, like “Wives and Lovers”, this one starts out with “Hey”.) Hey lady, you lady

Cursing at your life

You’re a discontented mother

And a regimented wife

I’ve no doubt

You dream about the things you’ll never do

But I wish someone had a talk to me like I wanna talk to you Ooh, I’ve been to Georgia and California and anywhere I could run

Took the hand of a preacher man

And we made love in the sun

But I ran out of places and friendly faces

Because I had to be free I’ve been to paradise but I’ve never been to me… Please lady please lady

Don’t just walk away

‘Cause I have this need to tell you

Why I’m all alone today

I can see so much of me

Still living in your eyes Won’t you share a part

Of a weary heart that has lived a million lives Ooh, I’ve been to Nice and the Isle of Greece [JAC note: though Greece does have islands, the country itself is not an island, and there is no “Isle of Greece”!]

When I sipped champagne on a yacht

I moved like Harlow in Monte Carlo

And showed them what I’ve got I’ve been undressed by kings

And I’ve seen some things that a woman ain’t s’posed to see

I’ve been to paradise but I’ve never been to me… The philosophical talking bit: Hey, you know what paradise is?

It’s a lie

A fantasy we created about people and places

As we like them to be But you know what truth is? It’s that little baby you’re holding

And it’s that man you fought with this morning

The same one you are gonna make love to tonight

That’s truth that’s love Sometimes I’ve been to crying for unborn children

That might have made me complete

But I, I took the sweet life

I never knew I’d be bitter from the sweet I spent my life exploring

The subtle whoring

That costs too much to be free

Hey lady I’ve been to paradise

But I’ve never been to me… I’ve been to paradise – never been to me

(I’ve been to Georgia and California, and anywhere I could run)

I’ve been to paradise – never been to me

(I’ve been to Nice and the isle of Greece

While I sipped champagne on a yacht)

I’ve been to paradise – never been to me. Okay, on to the video. As Wikipedia notes: A music video was made for the song’s 1982 reissue. The video was filmed on location at Blickling Hall, Norfolk, England and features Charlene wearing her actual wedding dress from her marriage to Jeff Oliver, whom she had married at the time of the song’s revival.

Voilà!

I’m sure readers can think of songs that are even more sexist. Put your favorites below, and you can embed the videos if you’d like.