This article, from Quillette, caught my attention because of the title. Is academia really disintegrating? It’s one thing to say it’s being infested by Critical Theory, or infused with postmodernism, but what is the “disintegration”? It turns out that author Mark Goldblatt really does think that academia, which to him means higher education, is going to fall apart—to experience a schism that will make much of it worthless. Goldblatt’s background, as limned in the article is this:
Mark Goldblatt teaches at SUNY’s Fashion Institute of Technology. His latest book is I Feel, Therefore I Am: The Triumph of Woke Subjectivism.
But I think his overall thesis is wrong. He maintains that much of academia, infested with postmodern ideas, holds there is no such thing as objective truth. This view is said to be pervasive in the humanities and social sciences which will, eventually, “cease to be higher education in the Enlightenment sense”. And there he may well be right. But he sees STEM fields as holding fast to the ideas that there is objective truth, and that will preserve them and their value in education—and cause a fatal schism in academia. It’s this last bit I disagree with.
Goldblatt is right that most science is still predicated on the idea of there being an objective reality that we can approach through our endeavors. But what he gets wrong is the idea that science is immune to attack because its endeavors are nearly free from ideological taint. There’s no way, he implies, that it could become postmodernist, or shirk its mission to find objective truth. .
That view is exaggerated. As amply documented, even on this site, many aspects of science (especially in biology) are being attacked because they contradict what people want to believe based on their adherence to a tribal ieology. Science is getting very woke very fast, and that, combined with the denigration of merit and elevation of identity and identity politics, and the scrutiny of all projects to see if they can cause “harm” or even violence, is curbing academic freedom in science, just as it is in non-science fields. Increasingly, grants are given for ideological reasons rather than scientific merit, and scientists can be fired, canceled, or denigrated for seeking truth. So I see academia as a whole eroding in quality and purpose—a trend that I fervently hope will reverse itself—but I don’t see it disintegrating through a schism of humanities and social sciences vs. the natural sciences, all involved in their willingness to embrace.
Click on the screenshot to read
I guess this idea started when Goldblatt, while approving a SUNY course on sociology from an LGBT perspective, nevertheless objected to the idea that students were expected in the course to develop a “greater acceptance of LGBTQ+ perspectives and rights.” He’s sympathetic to those perspectives and rights, but said that a course should not have the aim of ideologically indoctrinating its students. If they change their minds by learning the material, that’s fine, but accepting a certain perspective should not be required. This led to a fracas in a faculty meeting:
After expressing my general admiration for the course, I raised my misgiving in the following way (and this is nearly an exact quote): “We need to keep in mind that we’re a state university. Our mission is to pursue, ascertain, and disseminate objective truth, and to equip our students to do the same. Given that mission, I don’t think we can list a learning outcome that requires students’ assent on a matter of personal morality. The other learning outcomes are fine. You don’t need that one, so I’d just cut it.” My colleague was fresh out of graduate school and not yet tenured, which (theoretically) put her in a vulnerable position. Nevertheless, she became apoplectic; so angry, in fact, that she had difficulty getting out her first sentence. “I can’t believe people still think that way!” she spluttered. “Queer Theory has deconstructed objectivity!”
And that got Goldblatt thinking about how the jettisoning of “objectivity” is permeating all of humanities and social sciences, thanks largely to postmodernist philosophers like Jacques Derrida (shown above). He also sees the rejection of objectivity as self-nullifying, for saying that “there is no such thing as objective truth” is itself an objective statement about the impossibility of objectivity.
But Goldblatt was heartened by seeing that STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) retains its belief in objective truth and reject postmodern views:
My sense, based on hundreds of informal conversations I’ve had with STEM faculty, is that people working in the hard sciences tend to roll their eyes at the alleged insights of postmodernism. They inhabit a world in which truth is still gauged by correspondence between belief and reality, and in which reality exists independently of our beliefs about it. Generally speaking, they don’t give a rat’s ass about discourse communities and meta-narratives. They want to know if the equations balance, if the instruments work, and if their hypotheses match empirical outcomes. In other words, they are interested in discovering if what they believe to be true is objectively true. They are certainly not interested in the ethnicity, sexuality, or gender identity of the people making truth claims.
Ergo the schism:
Put all of that together, and you’ve got the makings of a schism. The humanities and social sciences are undergoing a mission reversion—they’re returning to a pre-Enlightenment view of the purpose of higher education. Prior to the Enlightenment, universities were sites of religious instruction that trained clergy. Harvard was founded in 1636, a mere six years after the settlement of Massachusetts Bay, to ensure that future generations of New England Puritans would be served by learned ministers. That goal is found among Harvard’s original “Rules and Precepts”:
Let every Student be plainly instructed, and earnestly pressed to consider well, the maine end of his life and studies is, to know God and Jesus Christ which is eternal life (John 17:3) and therefore to lay Christ in the bottome [i.e., at the base of the boat, to keep it steady in the water], as the only foundation of all sound knowledge and Learning.
That’s a version of what we’re seeing with the rise of the subjectivist movement in the humanities and social sciences. It is a new secular faith, a version of The Way. Instruction in radical progressive curricula is baptism by accreditation. It’s witness and testing. You gather for three hours a week to dwell in the spirit, commit yourself to individual rituals and collective causes, despair the fallen state of humanity, call out and cast out demons, immerse yourself in sacred texts and memorize venerable chants, then venture forth to spread the gospel. The end is performative, sacramental. Let me tell you the many ways you’re oppressed so that you may be a river to the masses.
Increasingly, that is the state of the humanities and social sciences at public universities in the US. Whatever you think of that development, it signals an existential crisis for higher education because instruction in the STEM fields at American universities remains traditional, objectively focused, and globally competitive. The reversion of the humanities and social sciences to religious preparation cannot coexist indefinitely with the Enlightenment mission of STEM instruction. Something has to give.
And so, as science clings to objectivity while other departments happily deny it, the university will fracture (I’m not sure what form this fracture is supposed to take). And no, nothing has to give, for science itself is eroding away—granted, not as fast as are the humanities. As I said, scientific merit is rather quickly being placed below below ideology and identitarian politics, so that the quality of research and researchers now often rests largely on political criteria (yes, deriving from postmodernism) rather than scientific merit. Because the whole of scientific progress depends on valuing science by its importance and innovative quality, and valuing researchers by how well they can do science, this will erode the field.
Increasingly, we see scientific journals like Nature and Science, as well as popular science journalism (Scientific American comes to mind) devoting their pages to “Social Justice” (capitalized à la Pluckrose and Lindsay to mean the authoritarian rather than the liberal and empathic brand), to word policing, and to promoting “progressive” ideology. Scientific ideas themselves are being attacked on ideological grounds. We’ve pretty much squelched the creationists and antivaxers, but even scientists themselves are making ideological arguments about there being more than two sexes in humans, about men and women being biologically identical in behavior and preference, that evolutionary psychology is bunk, that there are no genetic differences between human populations, that it’s unacceptable to dig up human remains because they belong to whatever indigenous people inhabit the land now, and so on. The NIH withholds data on ethnic groups from researchers because its use could cause harm. All of this, by chilling scientific practice, impedes science itself as well as the public’s knowledge about it.
I could go on and on about how science has been and is being held back by ideology, but I’ve just helped write two huge papers on that and can’t say more. Suffice it to say that science and the social sciences/humanities are not diverging, but converging, though science will never be as intellectually depauperate as aspects of those other fields known as “Studies”.
So although Goldblatt has a point about the decline of academia caused by infiltration of ideology, I don’t see the schism he foresees:
The disintegration of academia is coming. Whichever side precipitates the break, it will be a necessary development. Higher education is a serious intellectual endeavor, and nothing is less intellectually serious in contemporary academia than the suggestion that the pursuit of objectivity has been discredited. Empirical observation, mathematical inquiry, inductive and deductive reasoning, and falsifiability are the sine qua nons of higher education. As courses of study in the humanities and social sciences depart from such things, they cease to be higher education in the Enlightenment sense.
There will be a decline, but there will be no break, for ideology is pushing STEM closer to Studies. As I said, I hope that this tilting ship will eventually right itself, and if you’re an optimist you can find reasons to hope that it will.
But I tend to take the position of the Jewish optimist in the following classic definitions:
Jewish pessimist: “Things can’t get any worse.”
Jewish optimist: “Sure they can!!”
14 thoughts on “Is academia really disintegrating?”
I wonder what it would be like to play chess with the person who said “Queer theory has deconstructed objectivity”.
Or any other game – prophecies, tic tac toe, rock paper scissors…
Might be interesting!
Well, in Rock Paper Scissors, palaeolithic Rock would win every time, so as not to privilege and centre white-adjacent paper-making technology, while still exerting justice over iron-age attempts at scissor hegemony..
And I do hope Jerry will let us know when his papers come out!
The purported result assumes that “academia” has in some sense been “integrated” in the past. That is very much open to question. It is also intimately related to what you mean by “academia”.
If you accept the definition of the author that (paraphrasing) “academia is what university staff do”, then there may indeed be a disintegration. IF you accept that definition. If you don’t, then the topic is very much moot.
Is “higher education” or “academia” integrated? I certainly haven’t seen any evidence to that point in my life, except at the grossest physical layout. I’m fairly sure that there were English, languages and social sciences departments at my alma mater, but apart from meeting students of those departments in the Union bar, I never had any intellectual interaction with them. Physical sciences – sure (we all deal with matter, energy and their interactions) ; medical sciences – occasionally (some minerals are poisonous, after all) ; information sciences (computing, statistics) – sure, it’s all information ; but English, literature, languages, sociology … no interaction there what so ever. Hell, I know better where the Law department was than those departments. (Law has to deal with evidence, after all.) I’m not even entirely sure the departments actually existed. Oh, sorry, I had a friend who was an assistant to a philosophy professor, and since both got paid, I’m confident that there was a Philosophy department. No idea where it was though. Probably up in the clouds with the Divinity department.
But the lack of interaction between the physical, evidence-based sciences and the other stuff … argues that academia has not ever been really integrated, so there is nothing to disintegrate.
I, too, am in the physical sciences, and the twain didn’t meet all that much as a student. But now all of my grant proposals include extensive DEI statements, broader impact statements about how this will affect the community stakeholders, and so on. How will I help diversity on my electrochemistry project? My students are a mixture of foreign and domestic, various colors, women and men. But that is who applied to the program, nothing I am doing specifically for the project, which could have some implications for batteries, but it’s fundamental science at this point. I’m not opposed to it having good effects outside science, and I could be convinced to look for them if need be. But so much of this leads to boilerplate bloat, and does nothing to help discern whether the idea has any scientific merit.
Goldblatt is also a talented novelist, although his satirical Africa Speaks (published two decades ago) did cause a certain amount of controversy.
“Queer Theory has deconstructed objectivity!” What a perfect expression of the new
zeitgeist in academia, Enthusiasm for this view, expressed in an applicant’s Diversity Statement, will naturally receive high marks from the DEI Committee that reviews
these statements as part of the academic job application process.
It is worth recalling that the enforcement of “Michurinism” and its associated scams lasted for less than two decades in the USSR. Nonetheless, the effects of this shortish period crippled Biology there for 35 years afterward, during which the DNA revolution occurred in that science everywhere else.
It’s turning out that the harbinger of things to come in science in general may have been the chillingly successful integration of so-called Alternative Medicine into the health sciences. While postmodern theory was wheeled in to support it, the major impetus seemed to come from those who rejected the objective coldness of the judgmental, controlling modern world and fell into the presumably warmer, more caring, more open arms of the Naturalistic Fallacy, the Noble Savage Fallacy, the Fallacy of Magical Thinking, and the Fallacy of I Know What Works For Me So Give Me What I Want. I’ve read that at least 90% of medical schools now teach at least one form of alternative medicine.
The arguments for their “inclusion” are eerily familiar. Feeling better is an important subjective component in what strives (or used to strive) to be an objective science. It was a wedge, a way in for pseudoscience and anti-science. I suspect once the field of medicine was breached, the other sciences were at increased risk.
A recent experience made me aware of what you describe here. A few months ago I was rear-ended by an SUV while I was stopped at a red light on my motorcycle. EMTs evaluated me, recommended I let them take me to the ER, or at least go get checked out myself. Since I seemed to be intact and they hadn’t found anything that seemed to warrant an ambulance ride to the ER I elected to go get checked out myself. Big mistake.
I called my primary care doctor, told them I’d been in an accident and needed to be evaluated. They said, “Sorry, we don’t do accident cases, but we have someone we recommend who specializes in that.” First eyebrow quirk.
I called the number they gave me and they said, “Sure, we just bought a space and opened a new location near you. It’s so new it still says “_____ Chiropractic” on the door, but it’s actually us.” Second eyebrow quirk.
I show up for the first appointment only to find that not only is it a chiropractic practice but it is still actually the _____ Chiropractic place it says on the door. The specialist accident care provider I was referred to doesn’t have their own facilities, they have agreements with existing providers, a network. Nothing wrong with that, but why lie to me? Only one reason.
I looked into it and it turns out this is all legitimate. Our awesome, best in the world, medical system now sends people that have been in accidents to chiropractors for injury evaluation. It’s all bullshit. Medical doctors don’t like accident cases because of all the extra administrative headaches that come with lawyers and insurance companies playing pass the liability hot potato. So the specialist company specializes in dealing with that administrative crap, not in providing medical care for accident victims. They outsource the care to whatever kind of providers will take such cases. Including chiropractors. Even the insurance companies have no problem with that.
Took a month to even get MRIs, but my “doctor” agreed that I shouldn’t be “adjusted” until then. Good thing as it turns out. I’ve learned my lesson. Always take the ambulance ride.
I think that the alternative medicine example is a good analogy for what’s going on. It annoys the p*ss out of me that my insurance company—and therefore me—pays for all kinds of crackpot care. I suppose that such is the case with university tuition as well.
Goldblatt’s article is an interesting one. I guess whether existing institutions disintegrate depends on a number of factors.
First is how much of an ideological split there really is between the humanities and STEM. After all, if both are going woke, then universities will simply degrade along all axes (As Jerry seems to suggest).
Second, is how effective university administrations are at keeping both factions functioning within the same institution even if they clash ideologically. Some will be more effective than others at keeping the peace. Departments are pretty independent, so simply ignoring each other is an option.
And third is what the various factions would end up doing if there were in fact a split. I could imagine STEM disciplines forming their own institutes of science and technology, taking their funding with them and leaving universities as empty shells of deconstructionists. But if it’s the humanities that go, where in fact *would* they go? With little funding of their own, one would think that would want to remain in universities. (One nightmare scenario is that they would end up in government somewhere.)
I don’t know which outcome is worse—STEM and the humanities clashing to the point of collapse (Goldblatt’s thesis) or universities degrading uniformly across all departments (Coyne’s thesis). The latter seems more likely, as there are too many incentives to keeping universities whole, and too many costs to splitting them up.
Postmodernism is perfectly legit as a movement in the arts (though it may not be to everyone’s taste), including in literature and lit crit. After all, it’s given us a wealth of wonderful metafictional novels. But it jumped the shark when those French fellows pushed it into the social sciences starting in the Sixties, and it’s worse than useless in the hard sciences.
It’s a bit soon to mourn the disintegration of academia. You at the University of Chicago can actually celebrate a wonderful book from the humanities, and in part about the humanities, Jonathan Lear’s Imagining the End: Mourning and Ethical Life. The humanities enable us to think about the vulnerability of our own life and of life itself on earth. So postmodernism can be a threat, but there is also good resistance to that threat on this website and elsewhere.
Whether the universities can self-correct really comes down to a chicken-or-the-egg type of question: has the cult of feeling unmoored from reason, for subjectivity over objectivity, been driven by the universities, or are the universities reflecting larger trends in [elite] culture? There are, no doubt, feedback loops at work, particularly as the woke colleges of education have a near stranglehold on training and certification for K-12 teachers (As to the sciences, did the intellectually-grounded scientists wake up one day and simply lose their minds? Precisely how and through whom did this noxiousness find its way into their midst?) Respected academicians like Steven Pinker seem to think the rot can be arrested from within. One might ask: then why the long wait for action, why was the cancer not excised in an early stage? What is the average age of those either within or near academia who are opposing the decay? What is the average age of those who are advancing it? I am not certain that time is on the right side.
I would feel more optimistic if the Jonathan Lears of the world were 45 rather than approaching 75.