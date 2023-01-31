Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the last day of the month, Tuesday, January 31, 2023: National Hot Chocolate Day, and not a moment too soon given Chicago’s freezing temperatures (it was 2ºF [-17ºC] when I walked to work today).

Here’s some of the world’s best hot chocolate, thick and with whipped cream on the side, served with pastries at Angelina’s in Paris. My pastry in the foreground is the famous chestnut-flavored Mont-Blanc. This is a real pig-out!

It’s also Brandy Alexander Day, Eat Brussels Sprouts Day (I’d rather die), Scotch Tape Day (first marketed on this day in 1930), Amartithi (celebrated in Meherabad, India by followers of Meher Baba) and Street Children’s Day in Austria.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 31 Wikipedia page.

Hockey great Bobby Hull died on Sunday evening. I don’t know much about hockey, but everybody in Chicago has heard of Hull, who brought glory (notably in the form of a Stanley Cup) to the Chicago Blackhawks, our city team. He was a local fixture and well loved. From ESPN:

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, a 12-time All-Star and two-time Hart Trophy winner, has died, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday. He was 84. “We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family,” the team said in a statement. “The Hull family has requested privacy during this difficult time. They appreciate the sympathies that have been sent their way.” Hull, known during his playing career as the Golden Jet because of his blond hair and his speed on the ice, became beloved in Chicago for teaming with Stan Mikita to help the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961, ending a 23-year title drought. Bobby Hull played 15 seasons for the Blackhawks and is the franchise’s career leader in goals scored with 604. Following Mikita’s lead, Hull became known for curving the blade of his wooden stick in the 1960s and had one of the most feared slap shots in the league. His slap shot was reportedly clocked at 118 mph. He played 15 seasons in Chicago and is the franchise’s career leader in goals scored with 604. For eight of those seasons, he played alongside his brother Dennis, who scored 298 goals with the Blackhawks. Bobby Hull won back-to-back Hart Memorial Trophies as the league’s most valuable player in 1964-65 and 1965-66, when he won the NHL scoring title for the third time in his career. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement called Hull “a true superstar with a gregarious personality.”

A brief bio showing him in action on the ice (Notice that in one shot he’s missing his two front teeth. This is a common condition among hockey players, especially back then with no helmets or faceguards. I’ll mention here that my own dentist is also the official team dentist for the Chicago Blackhawks, and has to go to every home game lest there be a dental mishap. He tells me that mishaps are so common that there’s a dental clinic in the stadium.)

*Cindy Williams, who played Shirley Feeney on the popular television show “Laverne and Shirley” passed away last Wednesday; it was announced last night.

Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 1980s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the beloved sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died, her family said Monday. Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.” Williams worked with some of Hollywood’s most elite directors in a film career that preceded her full-time move to television, appearing in George Cukor’s 1972 “Travels With My Aunt,” George Lucas’ 1973 “American Graffiti” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” from 1974. But she was by far best known for “Laverne & Shirley,” the “Happy Days” spinoff that ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 that in its prime was among the most popular shows on TV. Williams played the straitlaced Shirley Feeney to Marshall’s more libertine Laverne DeFazio on the show about a pair of blue-collar roommates who toiled on the assembly line of a Milwaukee brewery in the 1950s and 1960s.

Remember this intro to the show?

*If you’re old enough to have watched “The Addams” family on television, you’ll remember Wednesday, the freaky little kid. Here she is teaching Lurch to dance:

Wednesday was played by Lisa Loring, who started on the show Wednesday in 1964, when she was just six years old. To me that doesn’t seem so long ago, but it was, and Loring grew up. Sadly, she just died, and at the relatively young age of 64. It was cigarettes and high blood pressure that did her in:

Lisa Loring, best known as the first actress to play Wednesday Addams in the original “The Addams Family” sitcom, has died at the age of 64. Loring “passed away on Saturday surrounded by her family,” longtime agent Chris Carbaugh told CNN in a statement on Monday. “She brought to life one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history that is still celebrated today,” Carbaugh said. “Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world.” The former child star was a mother and grandmother, her agent added, saying: “She will be missed dearly.” Laurie Jacobson, Loring’s friend, also reported her death on Facebook, saying she had “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure.” “She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night,” Jacobson wrote. “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.” Following news of her death, fans flocked to social media to pay tribute, with one person writing on Twitter: “Farewell to Lisa Loring, the person who DEFINED Wednesday Addams at a time when she was just a frowning newspaper drawing.”

Young and older:

*For 30 years, Linda Greenhouse reported on the Supreme Court for the NYT; now she writes books and teaches at Yale Law School (she won a Pulitzer at the NYT). She has a guest essay at the Times today that’s worth reading, “The latest crusade to place religion over the rest of civil society.”

Back in the good old days, when the Supreme Court wasn’t a theological body, they decided that an employer need accommodate an employee’s religious needs only if they imposed almost no cost or hardship to the business. As Greenhouse writes,

An accommodation requiring an employer “to bear more than a de minimis cost” — meaning a small or trifling cost — need not be granted, the court said in Trans World Airlines v. Hardison. In that case, an airline maintenance worker claimed a legal right to avoid Saturday shifts so he could observe the tenets of the Worldwide Church of God, which he had recently joined. Ruling for the airline, the court noted that if one worker got Saturdays off for religion reasons, the burden would fall on other workers who might have nonreligious reasons for wanting to have the weekend off. “We will not readily construe the statute to require an employer to discriminate against some employees in order to enable others to observe their Sabbath,” the court said.

Well, that was then; this is now. Greenhouse predicts that the new Court will shift the balance far more towards accommodating religion:

That isn’t an idle prediction but rather the surely foreordained outcome of the new case the justices recently added to their calendar for decision during the current term. The appeal was brought by a conservative Christian litigating group, First Liberty Institute, on behalf of a former postal worker, Gerald Groff, described as a Christian who regards Sunday as a day for “worship and rest.” Mr. Groff claimed a legal right to avoid the Sunday shifts required during peak season at the post office where he worked. Facing discipline for failing to show up for his assigned shifts, he quit and filed a lawsuit. The lower courts ruled against him, with the Philadelphia-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit expressing no doubt that the disruption and loss of morale Mr. Groff’s absences caused in the small rural post office where he worked exceeded the de minimis threshold that the Supreme Court’s 1977 precedent requires an employer to demonstrate. The decision to hear his appeal brings the Supreme Court to a juncture both predictable and remarkable. It is predictable because Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have all called for a case that would provide a vehicle for overturning a precedent that is clearly in tension with the current court’s privileging of religious claims above all others, whether in the context of public health measures during the Covid-19 pandemic or anti-discrimination claims brought by employees of religious organizations. . . . The moment is remarkable for the bold activism the court is about to display. In the days when the justices professed respect for the doctrine of stare decisis, or adherence to precedent, the general understanding was that decisions that interpreted statutes should be harder to overturn than those that interpreted the Constitution. . . .It may be just a coincidence, but the plaintiff who finally persuaded the justices to take his case is in fact, according to the joint statement of facts agreed to by the parties, “an evangelical Christian within the Protestant tradition.” When the court doubtless rules for him later this term, the decision will not stand for a vindication of minority rights. It will instead signify the court’s complete identification with the movement in the country’s politics to elevate religion over all other elements of civil society. Whether today’s Supreme Court is helping to lead that movement or has been captured by it is by now beside the point. Religion is the lens through which the current majority views American society; as I have written, there is no other way to understand the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The endpoint of this project is not yet in view.

Is that depressing or what? The only question is whether the vote to advance religion will be 6-3 or 5-4.

*Some people say that gun violence in the U.S. can’t be curbed, even with stricter gun regulation, for criminals will get guns no matter what. (Of course many inadvertent deaths occur from guns owned legally.) Now Florida and its gun-loving governor (perhaps a candidate in the next Presidential election) have done their best to make homicide as easy as pie:

Saying gun owners don’t need a government permission slip to protect their God-given rights, Florida’s House speaker proposed legislation Monday to eliminate concealed weapons permits, a move Democrats argue would make a state with a history of horrific mass shootings less safe. Republican leaders, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have expressed support for the idea, so the bill should not have a problem passing in a legislature with a GOP a super-majority. “What we’re about here today is a universal right that applies to each and every man or woman regardless of race, gender, creed or background,” Speaker Paul Renner said at a news conference.

Get that? A fricking UNIVERSAL RIGHT! Where did that idea come from.

Democrats immediately responded that the proposal could lead to more gun violence and accidents. They said that the bill supporters call constitutional carry will allow people to buy guns with no training or background checks. “Untrained carry is what it is,” said Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who was mayor of Parkland when a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student fatally shot 17 students and faculty. “You are not making our communities, our schools or any places safer with this.” Renner said law-abiding gun owners will take safety seriously. “Anybody that is a gun owner and uses guns knows that safety comes first,” Renner said. “That’s important, but it’s not required. So the permit and all aspects of that permit will go away.”

And this is from a county sheriff:

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said people who want to do harm to others won’t be stopped by the permit requirement. “Criminals don’t get a permit. Not one of them. They don’t care about obeying the law. Our law-abiding citizens have that immediate right, guarantee and freedom to protect themselves,” Ivey said.

That’s right: citizens should have the same “rights” as criminals. If criminals don’t have permits, then citizens shouldn’t have to have them, either. What kind of twisted logic is that?

And no training? People walking around with concealed weapons, completely lacking official permission to have them? What could possibly go wrong?

And the next step? Open carry!

*Amazingly, dolphins have been spotted swimming in the Bronx River x

New York City residents were delighted by the unexpected arrival of dolphins to the city’s Bronx River this week. The dolphins‘ return is being hailed as a win following a decades-long effort to clean and restore the river to its former health. The 39-kilometre-long Bronx River was once a vibrant waterway, but in the 19th and 20th centuries, the river became a dump site for human and industrial waste. Species that were previously abundant, including dolphins, turtles and fish, plummeted in number. More than $10 million of federal funding has since helped rehabilitate the damaged waterway, which, in 2007, welcomed the city’s first beaver in over 200 years. The river now hosts a variety of aquatic life, from oysters and crabs to beavers and snapping turtles, though restoration efforts are still far from complete. Dolphins are a rare sight in New York City waters, but on the evening of 16 January in the Bronx’s Starlight Park, a resident captured a video of multiple dolphins’ dorsal fins breaking the water’s surface. The last reported dolphin sightings in the area were in 2013 and again in 2021 when bottlenose dolphins showed up in the city’s much larger East River. The recent marine visitors likely entered the Bronx River in search of fish, according to the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation. Officials are asking residents to keep 50 metres away from the dolphins to minimise disturbing the animals.

A tweet with PROOF!:

It’s true—dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River this week! This is great news—it shows that the decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working. We believe these dolphins naturally found their way to the river in search of fish.

(Video: Nick Banco) pic.twitter.com/40ZNgBjJZs — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) January 19, 2023

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili hears the sounds of silence:

Hili: I’m looking with suspicion. A: And what do you see? Hili: Unsettling silence.

In Polish:

Hili: Patrzę podejrzliwie. Ja: I co widzisz? Hili: Niepokojącą ciszę.

And from Malcolm, an instrument designed by Leonardo da Vinci. It sounds great!

Masih’s reaction to the arrest of three Eastern European men who were plotting to kill her. Have a listen to her thoughts.

My message to Iran’s regime who hired 3 criminals to kill me on US soil is clear; I don't want to talk to them. I want to see them on the international court. But I have a clear message to president Biden”.

Please hear and pass it to the administration. pic.twitter.com/3nDcigbU0O — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 30, 2023

This is horrible. Below are people who, on the 75th anniversary of Gandhi’s assassination, are celebrating the man who killed him, Nathuram Godse, who was hanged as one of the plotters. They’re re-enacting the assassination with fake blood. Godse is revered by a fair number of Hindu nationalists and members of India’s ruling party, the BJP. (Godse shot Gandhi because the Mahatma was supposedly being too conciliatory towards Muslims.)

Today is the saddest & #MartyrsDay for every true believer of #Gandhi ji, It is celebrated as a day of festival for the followers of #Godse #FileVideo pic.twitter.com/zZtCh5ZshF — YSR (@ysathishreddy) January 30, 2023

The famous “rainbow” waterfall at Yosemite sent in by Gravelinspector, who says “I ‘thumbnail’ it as the Sun being at about 60~70° elevation, but I’d need to look up Yosemite’s latitude to make that a time-of-day (local, not. UTC).” It’s gorgeous.

High winds at the perfect time of day created a previously undocumented 2,400-foot rainbow waterfall in Yosemite National Park pic.twitter.com/24Kq0TNYcj — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) January 28, 2023

From Barry, who says “Performative BS indeed!”. What is going ON here?

A real baby?! Religious parents risk their baby’s life for this performative BS? https://t.co/9lfxJjU14B — KaRAYgeous (Gaylor’s Version) (@kraywhiseheart) January 29, 2023

From Malcolm: a 40-second miscellany of animal behavior:

From the Auschwitz Memorial. a soccer player killed upon arrival:

31 January 1944 | Árpád Weisz, a Hungarian Jewish football player, and coach, perished in #Auschwitz. He had been deported to the camp in October 1942. His wife Elena, his son Roberto, and his daughter Clara were murdered in a gas chamber right after arrival. pic.twitter.com/d7kZYwm76A — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 31, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. I love this one!

pic.twitter.com/8oFdLkt67o — why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) January 30, 2023

But who was Henry? And what is that flap for? Go here and you’ll find out that it has no known function, only speculations about it. But parasites can gather in it, so it’s somewhat maladaptive.

Tiny cat fact: That little extra flap on the outside of their ears is called a cutaneous marginal pouch or “Henry’s pocket”. https://t.co/HjnxnlQsTl pic.twitter.com/BOHPT4i25v — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) October 24, 2022

Classic WPA art from the Depression:

‘Chicago: Epoch of a Great City’ Harry Sternberg 1937 WPA (Works Progress Administration) mural at Lakeview post office Chicago. The WPA Federal Art Project provided economic relief in the Great Depression, and 5000 artists were included among the beneficiaries. @GrimArtGroup pic.twitter.com/ZBswGILVfU — Peter Walters (@peterwalt7) January 29, 2023