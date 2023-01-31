Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the last day of the month, Tuesday, January 31, 2023: National Hot Chocolate Day, and not a moment too soon given Chicago’s freezing temperatures (it was 2ºF [-17ºC] when I walked to work today).
Here’s some of the world’s best hot chocolate, thick and with whipped cream on the side, served with pastries at Angelina’s in Paris. My pastry in the foreground is the famous chestnut-flavored Mont-Blanc. This is a real pig-out!
It’s also Brandy Alexander Day, Eat Brussels Sprouts Day (I’d rather die), Scotch Tape Day (first marketed on this day in 1930), Amartithi (celebrated in Meherabad, India by followers of Meher Baba) and Street Children’s Day in Austria.
Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 31 Wikipedia page.
Da Nooz:
*Obituaries first, and there are three today:
Hockey great Bobby Hull died on Sunday evening. I don’t know much about hockey, but everybody in Chicago has heard of Hull, who brought glory (notably in the form of a Stanley Cup) to the Chicago Blackhawks, our city team. He was a local fixture and well loved. From ESPN:
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, a 12-time All-Star and two-time Hart Trophy winner, has died, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday. He was 84.
“We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family,” the team said in a statement. “The Hull family has requested privacy during this difficult time. They appreciate the sympathies that have been sent their way.”
Hull, known during his playing career as the Golden Jet because of his blond hair and his speed on the ice, became beloved in Chicago for teaming with Stan Mikita to help the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961, ending a 23-year title drought.
Following Mikita’s lead, Hull became known for curving the blade of his wooden stick in the 1960s and had one of the most feared slap shots in the league. His slap shot was reportedly clocked at 118 mph.
He played 15 seasons in Chicago and is the franchise’s career leader in goals scored with 604. For eight of those seasons, he played alongside his brother Dennis, who scored 298 goals with the Blackhawks. Bobby Hull won back-to-back Hart Memorial Trophies as the league’s most valuable player in 1964-65 and 1965-66, when he won the NHL scoring title for the third time in his career.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement called Hull “a true superstar with a gregarious personality.”
A brief bio showing him in action on the ice (Notice that in one shot he’s missing his two front teeth. This is a common condition among hockey players, especially back then with no helmets or faceguards. I’ll mention here that my own dentist is also the official team dentist for the Chicago Blackhawks, and has to go to every home game lest there be a dental mishap. He tells me that mishaps are so common that there’s a dental clinic in the stadium.)
*Cindy Williams, who played Shirley Feeney on the popular television show “Laverne and Shirley” passed away last Wednesday; it was announced last night.
Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 1980s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the beloved sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died, her family said Monday.
Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis.
“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”
Williams worked with some of Hollywood’s most elite directors in a film career that preceded her full-time move to television, appearing in George Cukor’s 1972 “Travels With My Aunt,” George Lucas’ 1973 “American Graffiti” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” from 1974.
But she was by far best known for “Laverne & Shirley,” the “Happy Days” spinoff that ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 that in its prime was among the most popular shows on TV.
Williams played the straitlaced Shirley Feeney to Marshall’s more libertine Laverne DeFazio on the show about a pair of blue-collar roommates who toiled on the assembly line of a Milwaukee brewery in the 1950s and 1960s.
Remember this intro to the show?
*If you’re old enough to have watched “The Addams” family on television, you’ll remember Wednesday, the freaky little kid. Here she is teaching Lurch to dance:
Wednesday was played by Lisa Loring, who started on the show Wednesday in 1964, when she was just six years old. To me that doesn’t seem so long ago, but it was, and Loring grew up. Sadly, she just died, and at the relatively young age of 64. It was cigarettes and high blood pressure that did her in:
Lisa Loring, best known as the first actress to play Wednesday Addams in the original “The Addams Family” sitcom, has died at the age of 64.
Loring “passed away on Saturday surrounded by her family,” longtime agent Chris Carbaugh told CNN in a statement on Monday.
“She brought to life one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history that is still celebrated today,” Carbaugh said. “Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world.”
The former child star was a mother and grandmother, her agent added, saying: “She will be missed dearly.”
Laurie Jacobson, Loring’s friend, also reported her death on Facebook, saying she had “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure.”
“She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night,” Jacobson wrote. “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.”
Following news of her death, fans flocked to social media to pay tribute, with one person writing on Twitter: “Farewell to Lisa Loring, the person who DEFINED Wednesday Addams at a time when she was just a frowning newspaper drawing.”
Young and older:
*For 30 years, Linda Greenhouse reported on the Supreme Court for the NYT; now she writes books and teaches at Yale Law School (she won a Pulitzer at the NYT). She has a guest essay at the Times today that’s worth reading, “The latest crusade to place religion over the rest of civil society.”
Back in the good old days, when the Supreme Court wasn’t a theological body, they decided that an employer need accommodate an employee’s religious needs only if they imposed almost no cost or hardship to the business. As Greenhouse writes,
An accommodation requiring an employer “to bear more than a de minimis cost” — meaning a small or trifling cost — need not be granted, the court said in Trans World Airlines v. Hardison. In that case, an airline maintenance worker claimed a legal right to avoid Saturday shifts so he could observe the tenets of the Worldwide Church of God, which he had recently joined. Ruling for the airline, the court noted that if one worker got Saturdays off for religion reasons, the burden would fall on other workers who might have nonreligious reasons for wanting to have the weekend off.
“We will not readily construe the statute to require an employer to discriminate against some employees in order to enable others to observe their Sabbath,” the court said.
Well, that was then; this is now. Greenhouse predicts that the new Court will shift the balance far more towards accommodating religion:
That isn’t an idle prediction but rather the surely foreordained outcome of the new case the justices recently added to their calendar for decision during the current term. The appeal was brought by a conservative Christian litigating group, First Liberty Institute, on behalf of a former postal worker, Gerald Groff, described as a Christian who regards Sunday as a day for “worship and rest.”
Mr. Groff claimed a legal right to avoid the Sunday shifts required during peak season at the post office where he worked. Facing discipline for failing to show up for his assigned shifts, he quit and filed a lawsuit. The lower courts ruled against him, with the Philadelphia-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit expressing no doubt that the disruption and loss of morale Mr. Groff’s absences caused in the small rural post office where he worked exceeded the de minimis threshold that the Supreme Court’s 1977 precedent requires an employer to demonstrate.
The decision to hear his appeal brings the Supreme Court to a juncture both predictable and remarkable. It is predictable because Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have all called for a case that would provide a vehicle for overturning a precedent that is clearly in tension with the current court’s privileging of religious claims above all others, whether in the context of public health measures during the Covid-19 pandemic or anti-discrimination claims brought by employees of religious organizations.
. . . The moment is remarkable for the bold activism the court is about to display. In the days when the justices professed respect for the doctrine of stare decisis, or adherence to precedent, the general understanding was that decisions that interpreted statutes should be harder to overturn than those that interpreted the Constitution.
. . .It may be just a coincidence, but the plaintiff who finally persuaded the justices to take his case is in fact, according to the joint statement of facts agreed to by the parties, “an evangelical Christian within the Protestant tradition.” When the court doubtless rules for him later this term, the decision will not stand for a vindication of minority rights. It will instead signify the court’s complete identification with the movement in the country’s politics to elevate religion over all other elements of civil society.
Whether today’s Supreme Court is helping to lead that movement or has been captured by it is by now beside the point. Religion is the lens through which the current majority views American society; as I have written, there is no other way to understand the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The endpoint of this project is not yet in view.
Is that depressing or what? The only question is whether the vote to advance religion will be 6-3 or 5-4.
*Some people say that gun violence in the U.S. can’t be curbed, even with stricter gun regulation, for criminals will get guns no matter what. (Of course many inadvertent deaths occur from guns owned legally.) Now Florida and its gun-loving governor (perhaps a candidate in the next Presidential election) have done their best to make homicide as easy as pie:
Saying gun owners don’t need a government permission slip to protect their God-given rights, Florida’s House speaker proposed legislation Monday to eliminate concealed weapons permits, a move Democrats argue would make a state with a history of horrific mass shootings less safe.
Republican leaders, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have expressed support for the idea, so the bill should not have a problem passing in a legislature with a GOP a super-majority.
“What we’re about here today is a universal right that applies to each and every man or woman regardless of race, gender, creed or background,” Speaker Paul Renner said at a news conference.
Get that? A fricking UNIVERSAL RIGHT! Where did that idea come from.
Democrats immediately responded that the proposal could lead to more gun violence and accidents. They said that the bill supporters call constitutional carry will allow people to buy guns with no training or background checks.
“Untrained carry is what it is,” said Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who was mayor of Parkland when a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student fatally shot 17 students and faculty. “You are not making our communities, our schools or any places safer with this.”
Renner said law-abiding gun owners will take safety seriously.
“Anybody that is a gun owner and uses guns knows that safety comes first,” Renner said. “That’s important, but it’s not required. So the permit and all aspects of that permit will go away.”
And this is from a county sheriff:
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said people who want to do harm to others won’t be stopped by the permit requirement.
“Criminals don’t get a permit. Not one of them. They don’t care about obeying the law. Our law-abiding citizens have that immediate right, guarantee and freedom to protect themselves,” Ivey said.
That’s right: citizens should have the same “rights” as criminals. If criminals don’t have permits, then citizens shouldn’t have to have them, either. What kind of twisted logic is that?
And no training? People walking around with concealed weapons, completely lacking official permission to have them? What could possibly go wrong?
And the next step? Open carry!
*Amazingly, dolphins have been spotted swimming in the Bronx River x
New York City residents were delighted by the unexpected arrival of dolphins to the city’s Bronx River this week. The dolphins‘ return is being hailed as a win following a decades-long effort to clean and restore the river to its former health.
The 39-kilometre-long Bronx River was once a vibrant waterway, but in the 19th and 20th centuries, the river became a dump site for human and industrial waste. Species that were previously abundant, including dolphins, turtles and fish, plummeted in number.
More than $10 million of federal funding has since helped rehabilitate the damaged waterway, which, in 2007, welcomed the city’s first beaver in over 200 years. The river now hosts a variety of aquatic life, from oysters and crabs to beavers and snapping turtles, though restoration efforts are still far from complete.
Dolphins are a rare sight in New York City waters, but on the evening of 16 January in the Bronx’s Starlight Park, a resident captured a video of multiple dolphins’ dorsal fins breaking the water’s surface.
The last reported dolphin sightings in the area were in 2013 and again in 2021 when bottlenose dolphins showed up in the city’s much larger East River. The recent marine visitors likely entered the Bronx River in search of fish, according to the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation.
Officials are asking residents to keep 50 metres away from the dolphins to minimise disturbing the animals.
A tweet with PROOF!:
It’s true—dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River this week! This is great news—it shows that the decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working. We believe these dolphins naturally found their way to the river in search of fish.
(Video: Nick Banco) pic.twitter.com/40ZNgBjJZs
— NYC Parks (@NYCParks) January 19, 2023
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili hears the sounds of silence:
Hili: I’m looking with suspicion.A: And what do you see?Hili: Unsettling silence.
Hili: Patrzę podejrzliwie.Ja: I co widzisz?Hili: Niepokojącą ciszę.
********************
From Marion:
From Beth:
And from Malcolm, an instrument designed by Leonardo da Vinci. It sounds great!
Masih’s reaction to the arrest of three Eastern European men who were plotting to kill her. Have a listen to her thoughts.
My message to Iran’s regime who hired 3 criminals to kill me on US soil is clear; I don't want to talk to them. I want to see them on the international court. But I have a clear message to president Biden”.
Please hear and pass it to the administration. pic.twitter.com/3nDcigbU0O
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 30, 2023
This is horrible. Below are people who, on the 75th anniversary of Gandhi’s assassination, are celebrating the man who killed him, Nathuram Godse, who was hanged as one of the plotters. They’re re-enacting the assassination with fake blood. Godse is revered by a fair number of Hindu nationalists and members of India’s ruling party, the BJP. (Godse shot Gandhi because the Mahatma was supposedly being too conciliatory towards Muslims.)
Today is the saddest & #MartyrsDay for every true believer of #Gandhi ji,
It is celebrated as a day of festival for the followers of #Godse #FileVideo pic.twitter.com/zZtCh5ZshF
— YSR (@ysathishreddy) January 30, 2023
The famous “rainbow” waterfall at Yosemite sent in by Gravelinspector, who says “I ‘thumbnail’ it as the Sun being at about 60~70° elevation, but I’d need to look up Yosemite’s latitude to make that a time-of-day (local, not. UTC).” It’s gorgeous.
High winds at the perfect time of day created a previously undocumented 2,400-foot rainbow waterfall in Yosemite National Park pic.twitter.com/24Kq0TNYcj
— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) January 28, 2023
From Barry, who says “Performative BS indeed!”. What is going ON here?
A real baby?! Religious parents risk their baby’s life for this performative BS? https://t.co/9lfxJjU14B
— KaRAYgeous (Gaylor’s Version) (@kraywhiseheart) January 29, 2023
From Malcolm: a 40-second miscellany of animal behavior:
funny animals! pic.twitter.com/OM72QxjBzR
— LovePower (@LovePower_page) January 14, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial. a soccer player killed upon arrival:
31 January 1944 | Árpád Weisz, a Hungarian Jewish football player, and coach, perished in #Auschwitz. He had been deported to the camp in October 1942. His wife Elena, his son Roberto, and his daughter Clara were murdered in a gas chamber right after arrival. pic.twitter.com/d7kZYwm76A
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 31, 2023
Tweets from Matthew. I love this one!
— why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) January 30, 2023
But who was Henry? And what is that flap for? Go here and you’ll find out that it has no known function, only speculations about it. But parasites can gather in it, so it’s somewhat maladaptive.
Tiny cat fact: That little extra flap on the outside of their ears is called a cutaneous marginal pouch or “Henry’s pocket”. https://t.co/HjnxnlQsTl pic.twitter.com/BOHPT4i25v
— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) October 24, 2022
Classic WPA art from the Depression:
‘Chicago: Epoch of a Great City’ Harry Sternberg 1937 WPA (Works Progress Administration) mural at Lakeview post office Chicago. The WPA Federal Art Project provided economic relief in the Great Depression, and 5000 artists were included among the beneficiaries. @GrimArtGroup pic.twitter.com/ZBswGILVfU
— Peter Walters (@peterwalt7) January 29, 2023
14 thoughts on “Tuesday: Hili dialogue”
On this day:
1747 – The first venereal diseases clinic opens at London Lock Hospital.
1865 – American Civil War: The United States Congress passes the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, abolishing slavery, and submits it to the states for ratification.
1915 – World War I: Germany is the first to make large-scale use of poison gas in warfare in the Battle of Bolimów against Russia.
1945 – US Army private Eddie Slovik is executed for desertion, the first such execution of an American soldier since the Civil War.
1953 – A North Sea flood causes over 1,800 deaths in the Netherlands and over 300 in the United Kingdom.
1961 – Project Mercury: Mercury-Redstone 2: The chimpanzee Ham travels into outer space.
1968 – Vietnam War: Viet Cong guerrillas attack the United States embassy in Saigon, and other attacks, in the early morning hours, later grouped together as the Tet Offensive.
2001 – In the Netherlands, a Scottish court convicts Libyan Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and acquits another Libyan citizen for their part in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988. [Private Eye magazine still argues that this was a miscarriage of justice.]
2020 – The United Kingdom’s membership within the European Union ceases in accordance with Article 50, after 47 years of being a member state.
2022 – Sue Gray, a senior civil servant in the United Kingdom, publishes an initial version of her report on the Downing Street Partygate controversy.
Births:
1868 – Theodore William Richards, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1928). [The first American scientist to receive the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, earning the award “in recognition of his exact determinations of the atomic weights of a large number of the chemical elements.”]
1915 – Alan Lomax, American historian, author, and scholar (d. 2002).
1921 – Carol Channing, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2019).
1929 – Jean Simmons, English-American actress (d. 2010).
1937 – Philip Glass, American composer.
1956 – John Lydon, English singer-songwriter. [AKA Johnny Rotten.]
1961 – Lloyd Cole, English singer-songwriter and guitarist.
In the horizontal phone booth:
1606 – Guy Fawkes, English conspirator, leader of the Gunpowder Plot (b. 1570). [His co-conspirators Ambrose Rookwood, Robert Keyes, and Thomas Wintour were also executed for treason by hanging, drawing and quartering on this day.]
1933 – John Galsworthy, English novelist and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1867).
1956 – A. A. Milne, English author, poet, and playwright, created Winnie-the-Pooh (b. 1882).
1974 – Samuel Goldwyn, Polish-American film producer, co-founded Goldwyn Pictures (b. 1882).
1976 – Ernesto Miranda, American criminal (b. 1941).
2007 – Molly Ivins, American journalist and author (b. 1944).
The problem with a legal ruling that employers must specially indulge the religious is that they then need a way of determining what is or is not a “religion”. Can anyone found their own religion, complete with its own special requirements, that employers must indulge?
The WPA Chicago painting reminds me of a slice of Thomas Hart. Benton’s 1932 “Depression, Radical Protest, Speed” on display at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, VA. I know nothing about art, but the forms, colors and shapes in both paintings simply move me.
Another recent death: Barrett Strong, who recorded Motown’s first hit (“Money”, later recorded by the Beatles), and co-wrote many hits for other artists including “War,” “I Heard it through the Grapevine,” “Just my Imagination,” and “Papa was a Rolling Stone.”
The new Wednesday dance by Jenna Ortega is also well worth the watch! The series is on Netflix.
I would have thought it is obvious that this is manifestly not the case. If you allow your six year old son to get hold of your gun and shoot his teacher with it you clearly do not know that safety comes first. Also, since there are around 500 deaths from unintentional shootings every year in the USA, we can deduce that at least one person every day fails to put safety first.
What that means is the safety – that is, the small lockout pin near the trigger – has to “come first” – needs to be switched or the trigger won’t pull back – in order for the joy to flow from the nozzle into The Bad Guys’ skulls.
…. BTW subscribe ain’t workin’..
Monday’s child is fair of face,
Tuesday’s child is full of grace.
Wednesday’s child is full of woe,
Thursday’s child has far to go.
Friday’s child is loving and giving,
Saturday’s child works hard for a living.
And the child born on the Sabbath day
Is bonny and blithe, good and gay.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monday%27s_Child
Which is exactly how the name “Wednesday” was chosen – according to Wikipedia.
But, of course, Monday’s child also just learned to tie his boot lace.
Linda Greenhouse has been a long-time observer and writer about the Supreme Court. Lately, she has turned her attention to the danger the Court poses to secularism and the separation of Church and State. In an article in the New York Review of Books (unfortunately paywalled), she states this:
—————————–
The image of the “Jesus Saves” and “Proud American Christian” banners that members of the mob carried on January 6, 2021, is indelible, but also misleading. It’s not that Christian nationalism presents no real threat to American democracy—it does. It’s not that such violence won’t recur—it might. The problem is that a one-dimensional focus on that shocking event diverts us from recognizing Christian nationalism in its less violent manifestations and calling it out when we see it: public funding of religious schools in the name of equality; social policy turned to serve Christian doctrine; nondiscrimination principles abandoned in deference to religious objectors, whether individual or institutional. These threats to long-held assumptions about how the country works are not theoretical. They are happening now, in partnership with the Supreme Court.
https://www.nybooks.com/articles/2023/02/09/victimhood-and-vengeance-the-flag-and-the-cross/
————————-
What Greenhouse and other critics of white Christian nationalism are pointing out is that it is a nationwide movement, aided and abetted ironically by a largely Catholic Supreme Court, to allow religious expression to trump secular concerns. The movement is particularly dangerous because although it originated and is dominated by right-wing Protestants, it has the tacit support of right-wing Catholics. These two branches of Christianity have hated and killed each other for centuries, but are now in alliance. It is perhaps a marriage of convenience, but it reflects the panic and fear that right-wing religion is experiencing as the nation as a whole becomes more secular. Right-wing religion perceives itself as a cornered best, prepared to strike out and destroy democracy in order to survive. The current Supreme Court provides the legal basis for it to do just that. It can be argued that five or six people in robes can incite a silent coup.
Schlemiel, Schlimazel, Hasenpfeffer Incorporated!…
Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy, great TV shows to grow up on. Today…? Not so much. I’d still rather watch reruns of those banes of my youth, The Love Boat, and Fantasy Island, than crap like today’s Love Island or pretty much anything else that’s on. Three cheers for crusty old farthood. Things were better in my day…
The original accommodation SCOTUS struck regarding private businesses that fired employees for refusing to work on Saturdays because that’s the day on which they celebrate their Sabbath was that such fired employees could not be denied unemployment benefits as having been fired for good cause. See Sherbert v. Varney (1963). In Sherbert v. Varney, the fired employee belonged to the Seventh-day Adventist church.
The Court modified its Sherbert test in Employment Division v. Smith (1990), holding that private employees who are members of the Native American Church could be denied unemployment benefits where they were fired for taking peyote, one of the sacraments of the Native American Church, for religious reasons.
If, as expected, SCOTUS rules in favor of Petitioner Gerald Groff in the case in which it recently granted a writ of certiorari discussed above, it will be interesting to see how the Court’s Christian theocrats deal with claims subsequently raised by members of less mainstream religions.
Lowering that baby from “Heaven” to Earth is a bizarre ritual. Never underestimate the lengths to which the religious will go to fabricate weird rituals.
Of course, guns as a universal right and religion above all else are crazy weird too—and dangerous to the many. Dropping the baby into the ground is only dangerous for the baby.
Love the Dance of Lurch!