The American Society of Human Genetics castigates itself for past eugenics, but engages in doublethink

As so many science organizations are doing, the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) is taking a hard look at its past and castigating itself for its involvement in eugenics, discrimination, promotion of claims about genetic inequalities, and other activities considered insupportable in modern times. The ASHG was thorough, and published a 45-page report detailing the Facing Our History – Building an Equitable Future Initiative.
I looked through it, and like most of these things it’s a mixture of the good (e.g., recounting of the history of harmful political ideology in human genetics) and the not so good (eliminating the names of people willy-nilly from awards, the constant emphasis on “equity” instead of “equality”, etc.). Although the bad stuff is largely behind us, it’s still salubrious for people to know the history of their field. (By the way, eugenics is still being practiced in conjunction with genetic counseling. For example, every time a couple decides to abort a fetus with Down Syndrome or genetic disease, that’s eugenics.)
But the emphasis on equity, equity, and more equity is an ideological position because of its tacit assumption that all inequities (that is, unequal representation of groups compared to their proportion in a relevant population) are due to presently acting forms of institutionalized racism, to which human genetics has contributed. In constantly calling for equity as an important goal of the Society, the ASHG is taking an ideological position.
In the article above on his website, Noah Carl found one item I missed in the ASHG report. (Yes, I know of Carl’s infamy: he was fired from a position at Cambridge University for working on the connection between human race and intelligence: an ideologically taboo topic that was, in his case, also characterized as “poor scholarship”).
But I’ll just give Carl’s thoughts on one part of the ASHG statement, a part that shows the cluelessness of ideologues who don’t recognize when their own ideology is permeating science even though, like bloodhounds, they’re very able to sniff out ideologies that they don’t like.
Here’s Carl’s quote; the yellowing in the extract from the ASHG statement is his.
Anyway, one paragraph in the statement did catch my eye. It outlines some of the “challenges” facing human genetics, one of which is “denouncing the warping of science for advocacy agendas”. Here, they’re presumably referring to the misuse of science to justify racism and eugenics.
What’s remarkable, though, is that the very same paragraph includes this sentence: “ASHG encourages individual members, peer societies, academic centers, agencies, industry partners, and others to reflect on how everyone’s contributions will help foster inclusive equity agendas.”
So on the one hand, we must denounce the “warping of science for advocacy agendas”. But on the other, we must “help foster inclusive equity agendas”. You can’t make it up! They even managed to use the same word “agenda” in both places.
The statement’s authors would no doubt assure us they’d never dream of warping science to foster an “inclusive equity agenda”. Only people with Bad agendas warp science! But this is what’s known in the technical jargon as a lie.
And the sentence I highlighted is far from the only place where the authors take an openly political stance. They begin by noting that ASHG has been “late in making explicit efforts to integrate equity, diversity, and inclusion into its values, programs, and voice”. And they further note that ASGH will continue “its recent actions to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion”.
Apparently, political agendas are okay in science so long as it’s your politics being promoted. The sad part is that so much of science is being damaged by the failure of advocates to understand that science is supposed to be largely free from political slants, and when a political viewpoint has permeated science, as in the Lysenko affair, it has always been harmful. And make no mistake about it—the conception of DEI being promoted as the future pathway to “inclusive equity”, both here and in other science societies, is indeed an ideology, and one that can be rationally debated instead of being taken as a given that must be enforced.
8 thoughts on “The American Society of Human Genetics castigates itself for past eugenics, but engages in doublethink”
As you point out, genetic counseling is a form of eugenics. One of my Black colleagues has commented that the disproportionate jailing of young Black men during their most fertile years is also a form of eugenics. What about sperm banks and their selection of appropriate donors?
I am 100 percent against DEI. It is racism, pure and unadulterated.
Do you think political or religious agendas have always been prevalent in science, and it’s just that it now seems that you can be blatant about it? Just as the far right has realized their base will accept racism and lies, and the far left will accept anything if you slap a ‘progressive’ sticker on it?
Personally, I have been a scientist for nearly 45 years now and, with the one exception of a Marxist professor way back in gradual skool, I have not encountered any political or religious agendas from any of my collegues, both domestic and foreign. Lots of personal agendas over the years, for sure, but never a political or religious one. Now, I know full well that ancedotes aren’t data, but you said “prevalent in science”. So, you’d think over the course of 45 or so years I might have noticed some of it if it was “prevalent”. Science is done by humans and humans can be overly political and/or religious (damn them) so it’s not immune from individual harm. But prevalent? I don’t see it. It’s not even rare.
I just gave you an example of societies doing this and there’s a lot more in terms of what research is funded, whether you can say there are two sexes, etc. EVERY science society I know of has adopted a “progressive ideology.”
If you don’t think that ideology is getting pretty prevalent in biology, at least evolutionary biology and ecology, then you haven’t been reading this website. I give examples all the time.
Well, perhaps it’s my experience only, which hasn’t been much in academia. I should not have commented.
This is why social justice must be addressed separately from environmental policy and legislation. Science is non-arbitrary and based on established demonstrable evidence, facts and the laws of nature. Social justice is arbitrary and its policies are disputable and always have alternatives, depending on the loudest voices, not on impartial evidence. The infiltration and degradation of the environmental movement by social justice activists has thrown the public and the planet under the bus in order to strengthen
political and economic ideologies and their institutions. As a result science has been sidelined, even rejected. The pursuit of social justice must proceed on its own path to get a consensus of the public behind it before it is achieved and implemented. The pursuit of environmental sanity must remain based on the truths of science wherever the chips may fall, and must be the sole basis for policy and legislation.
Can I make a small correction to something in this post? You say that Noah Carl was fired “for working on the connection between human race and intelligence”. The paper that led to Carl being fired ( https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40806-018-0152-x ) was not advancing any specific hypothesis about race and intelligence, but arguing that suppressing research about that topic would be harmful to science. At the time when he was fired, this was his only publication that discussed the topic. It would be more accurate to say Carl was fired “for defending the right to do research about the connection between human race and intelligence.”
I suggest reading his actual paper that I linked above, because I suspect there’s very little in it that you’d find unreasonable.