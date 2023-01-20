My lecture trip to Cuzco, Machu Picchu, and the Galápagos has been called off because of political troubles in Peru. (I was going to talk about evolution on an alumni trip.) It was scheduled from Feb. 7-22, and it’s a good thing I didn’t buy trip insurance yet.
The trip has been rescheduled for late October/early November, but there’s no guarantee that the political turmoil will have abated then, nor that there will be enough people willing to go to put together a trip. Although I have been asked for this later trip, and have said yes, I’m not sure it will happen. Alternatively, there’s a trip in August, but only 9 days, and the Galapagos only. That one’s more or less guaranteed, as the Galapagos are Ecuador, not Peru, but it’s shorter. Maybe I can do both.
But the purpose of this post is not to ask readers to decide what I should do, but to suggest an alternative trip for February or March (I plan to go to Paris for a week or so in late March). Ideally, I’d go in three weeks for at least two weeks, for I am stir-crazy and need to get out of here.
Plane fares this close to departure are, of course, pricey, but I won’t let that deter me. BUT WHERE SHOULD I GO? The requirements are simple: it should be a nice place, not too hard to get to because of the press of time, but can be either in the US or in another country. It should have some attractions, not be too touristy, and ideally provide a soupçon of adventure. And the food should be decent.
Any suggestions? I am free and retired, so nothing is really off limits.
Hi Jerry.
Come to New Zealand ASAP and help us to sort out science and education. We needs ya!
David Lillis
I should! I haven’t seen the North Island properly.
I think you might enjoy Portugal as I did a couple years ago. Fascinating country and beautiful ocean access. Good food, popular with American x-pats. I only had time for Lisbon but friends also love Porto. Good luck, nice problem to have.
I went to Lisbon and Porto for a while a few years back, and loved them. Especially Porto, where I got to stay a few days with my host’s family in the Douro: they own a port-grape farm above the river. What a wonderful trip! Fantastic people, great food, and homemade port every night after a fantastic Portuguese meal cooked by an 85 year old lady. The Douro is such a beautiful region!
Have you been to PNG?
What is that? Papua New Guinea?
Yes. Excellent hiking and fascinating linguistically, to say nothing of the people with more Denisovan DNA than most. And the birds, though when I was the there, the only wildlife I distinctly remember in the bush were large arachnids.
Bali. Culturally interesting, tropical, people are very nice, and relatively easy to get to from any of the major airport hubs in that neck of the world. Nearly antipodal to Paris, though.
Reminded by David Crosby’s death, Marrakech is still one of the great places to visit, even if the song was more about marijuana than travel. The city is fascinating and if you’re feeling energetic you can go trekking in the Atlas mountains.
Or else come to Bahir Dar in Ethiopia, source of the Blue Nile. I can give you a bed there.
I was in Marrakech in March on a lecture trip, and found it far more touristy than when I visited it in 1972, when it wasn’t getting near as many visitors.
Ooooh – Readers’ wildlife photos posting from the Blue Nile please
My mother and sister and on a separate earlier trip my elderly neighbors have been to Sri Lanka and loved it, has plenty of the down to earth and the over the top with great people, great food and great wildlife.
I hope you’ll come to Poland again.
Of course I will; I still have to visit Malgorzata and Andrzej.
Japan. You can spend almost any amount of time visiting museums and eating great food in Tokyo. If you have not been to the Peace museum in Hiroshima, you must go.
It is an incredibly interesting place, and both friendly and safe.
My wife and I spent 3 weeks in Nov in Chiang Mai, Thailand. We are returning for 2 weeks in Feb, but spending a couple days in Phuket before heading to Chiang Mai again. Singapore Air Premium Economy is our favorite carrier.
Food is varied and Chiang Mai is well known for it’s culinary scene and street foods.
They have excellent coffee bars, a couple of Cat Cafes and many Temples, some as old as 700 years. We will only go from early Nov thru end of Feb because of the weather. Museum of World Insects is a common stop for us, Wat Phra Lat is a mountain Temple that is best arrived at by hiking Monk’s Path. Our overall plans usually avoid group tours, or touristy places. I do have a 5 page guide that I wrote up for a family member that is planning on Honeymooning in Chiang Mai, if you think you’d be interested I can forward it. Note: We completely avoid Bangkok and this will be our 1st visit to Phuket and even with that we have chosen a fairly secluded beach.
Regards
Steve
India:
– Forests of South India (Nagarahole National Park, for example) https://www.nagarahole.com
– Northeast India (used to be less safe in the past)
Two weeks are not long enough: every time I go to India (and I’ve been there a lot), I need at least a month. The NE becksons (I’ve been to Darjeeling but want to go farther east), but Kerala also beckons.
Buenos Aires/
Maybe a reschedule of your canceled Hili visit to Poland from a few months ago? Great friends, great food, rustic break from chicago and paris, and i would think reasonable access to/from paris, and i do not think you have been there in person since the pandemic…at least three years. See old friends whilst you can.
Whoops. I just saw paulina’s post #7. We cross posted so just add me as a +1 to paulina.
Not knowing Paulina’s last name, I’m not sure that’s THE PAULINA who photographs the cats. I’ve written to Malgorzata to ask her. But yes, I need a replacement trip to Poland, but I’m not sure my hosts are well enough yet to receive visitors.
Sorry to hear that, but I have to admit that I’ve been concerned about the upcoming trip when seeing the news from Peru.
An anthropologist friend (who has been everywhere) was recently rhapsodizing about Mexico City—the food, the sights, and the cultural attractions, with particular emphasis on the beautiful museums. I know it made me want to go!
Yes it’s well worth going, but I’ve been there twice. I forgot to specify that ideally I should go to a place I haven’t been before.
That does make this exercise challenging—you’re pretty well-traveled!
February/March is a lovely time to visit Australia. Sydney (or course), or if you’re feeling more adventurous, Tasmania.
And Melbourne (of course) 🙂
How about an African safari? Not that I know anything helpful about such an idea.
I was thinking that too. With the promise of a close encounter with Big Kittens. For the safari part Jerry would need to rent a camera with a big lens.
A RWP contributor gave a link to a place – if I find it I’ll try to put it here.
Seems I found it :
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2018/08/09/readers-wildlife-photos-672/
I don’t know if you’ve been here Jerry, but you could visit Ireland, specifically Dublin, which you can do on your way to Paris. We possibly fail on the ‘not be too touristy’ criterion, but we have decent food, and ‘some attractions’, and I’m sure we can come up with a ‘soupçon of adventure’. Fáitle.
I would suggest Nova Scotia, but this time of year, the areas I am familiar with (Cape Breton, Halifax) tend to touristy, and I don’t know that it is quite your cup of tea even out of season. There are some amazing hikes, national parks, and the like. Summertime on a bike is amazing.
When I was younger, I loved winter on the Maine coast (North of Portland) and winter camping in Acadia. Again, I don’t know that it is your cup of tea.
Sabah, Malaysia – previously British North Borneo – is my recommendation. See elephants, orangutans, proboscis monkeys, sun bears, crocodiles, and many more types of animals while jungle trekking. See Rafflasia flowers. The descendants of Sabah’s most famous headhunter, Monsopiad, still display his trophies at The House of Skulls. Search “Sabah Tourism”. And – most appealing – Sabah is home to the best bagels in the Eastern Hemisphere (Bagel’ Off Sabah)!
I visited Lima, Cuzco and Machu Picchu when the Shining Path were active. They regularly cut off electricity all over the place and stopped people living their ordinary lives from going into Lima. There were a lot of heavily armed men around, including on trains. Terrorists tend to diminish the number of tourists. I don’t recommend you change your plans but on other occasions too I’ve managed to visit some wonderful places deserted by tourists because of the activities of dangerous people…
Hi Jerry – Start your Paris trip early and stay there for at least a month or two. Long stays are are better and you can relax and get a real feeling for the city, people, country. We were just there for two months and spent the entire time just in Paris. However, there are many great side trips you can take in any direction. There are many options on renting a flat (from Airbnb or such, or a local agency). Email me if you want details of our trip.
Madeira–Portugal, but an island. Wonderful scenery. Great food (try espada).
Edinburgh. And I would give you a science-and-religion tour of the city.
This would not be a destination in itself, but if you happen to choose somewhere near Ecuador, perhaps you could make a side trip to visit your “progeny”, Atelopus coynei.
Jerry, I recommend Turkey, if you haven’t been there. Istanbul and the Aegean coast have many interesting historical sights, including more ancient Greek ruins (e.g., Ephesus) than in Greece. (Or so it is said — I haven’t been to Greece.) Very friendly people, at least in the countryside….But now I recall that you have been there, invited by Aykut Kence, I think. But there’s enough there for two trips.