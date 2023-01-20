Elizabeth Holmes planned to flee U.S. after her wire fraud conviction, say prosecutors

I have to pat myself on the back, because I think I’m the only person who predicted (on this site) that Elizabeth Holmes, pampered fraudster who will now spend at least nine years in jail, would try to flee the U.S. so she wouldn’t serve time.

And now that seems to have been her plan. The news was just reported that Holmes had a serious plan to flee the country to Mexico. This from CNN:

Elizabeth Holmes made an “attempt to flee the country” by booking a one-way ticket to Mexico in January 2022, shortly after the Theranos founder was convicted of fraud, prosecutors alleged in a new court filing Friday. Holmes was convicted last January of defrauding investors while running the failed blood testing startup Theranos. In November, she was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison. She has appealed her conviction. [JAC: She’ll serve at least nine.] The claim that she tried to leave the country last year surfaced as part of a new filing from prosecutors arguing that Holmes should begin serving her prison sentence rather than living on an estate reported to have $13,000 in monthly expenses for upkeep while she awaits her appeal. In the filing, prosecutors argue Holmes has not shown convincing evidence that she is not a flight risk, as her lawyers have stated, and used the alleged 2022 incident to support their |concerns that she could pose such a risk. “The government became aware on January 23, 2022, that Defendant Holmes booked an international flight to Mexico departing on January 26, 2022, without a scheduled return trip,” the court filing states. “Only after the government raised this unauthorized flight with defense counsel was the trip canceled.” The filing adds that prosecutorsanticipate Holmes will “reply that she did not in fact leave the country as scheduled” but said “it is difficult to know with certainty” what she would have done “had the government not intervened.” Now, in the wake of her sentencing, prosecutors say “the incentive to flee has never been higher” and Holmes “has the means to act on that incentive.”

Holmes is pregnant, and was supposed to report to prison on April 27. Somehow the government got wind of her attempt to flee and stopped it (I don’t know if they’d confiscated her passport.) But if ever there was a candidate for being a flight risk, it’s the entitled and delusional Holmes. In my view, she should be locked up immediately, pregnant or not. I don’t believe that she would ever want to serve nine years in prison if she could find any way out of it.