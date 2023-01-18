In lieu of readers’ wildlife photos today (see previous post; we have a shortage), I’m putting up a reader’s “spot the. . . ” quiz.
There is a white-crowned sparrow (Zonotrichia leucophrys) hiding in this photo. Can you spot it? (Click photo to enlarge.) I think this one is medium hard—at least it was for me.
If you found it, just put “got it” in the comments, but please don’t give its location to the other readers. I’ll post a reveal at noon Chicago time.
Try your luck!:
11 thoughts on “Spot the sparrow!”
“got it”
… 95% certainty…
Got the little bugger, but I wouldn’t have seen it without enlarging.
I think I’ve got it. I’m fairly sure but not 100%
Had to enlarge to spot it. Pretty bird.
I see it, only after zooming in on the picture.
got it, but enlarged.
I see the bugger…harder than expected.
Got. But its a tricksie one, it is.
Good one.
Got it!
Some may think me a birding pedant, but it looks like a White-throated Sparrow. You can see the white on it’s throat as well as the yellow in it’s crown.