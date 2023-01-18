Spot the sparrow!

In lieu of readers’ wildlife photos today (see previous post; we have a shortage), I’m putting up a reader’s “spot the. . . ” quiz.

There is a white-crowned sparrow (Zonotrichia leucophrys) hiding in this photo. Can you spot it? (Click photo to enlarge.) I think this one is medium hard—at least it was for me.

If you found it, just put “got it” in the comments, but please don’t give its location to the other readers. I’ll post a reveal at noon Chicago time.

Try your luck!: