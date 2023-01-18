Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “popes”, is about the legacy and demise of ex-Pope Ratzinger (Benedict XVI). What surprised me about the reaction to Ratzinger’s death is how much he was lauded in the mainstream media—as if everyone had forgotten that he covered up the Church’s child-abuse scandal earlier in his career.
He wasn’t a horrible Pope, but he wasn’t a good one, either. But as the artist notes below, there’s no such thing as a good Pope. All Popes are head of a worldwide organization that foists delusions upon its members, extorts them, terrorizes its young folk with talk of hell (and acts of sexual abuse), and prefers AIDS to condoms.
9 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Ratzinger”
I like “ Ratzinger Shunted to Final Parish” headline.
Yes, I loved that, too.
The only thing I liked about Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI, was being able to call him “Benny the Rat.”
That had me laughing in my coffee!!
Mebbe not, but I think I could make the case for the first pope within my living memory, John XXIII. He called the Second Ecumenical Council, meant to modernize the Church and to improve relations with other religions worldwide. (Unfortunately, he gave up the ghost in 1963, before his plans could be brought to fruition.)
Juan 2-3 has also been nominated for the title “Righteous Among the Nations” at Yad Vashem for his efforts (as then-papal nuncio Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli) to save Jewish lives during the Holocaust — meaning that, unlike his predecessor or the late Ratzie, he could hold his head high when asked the question that every member of the Catholic clergy alive in Europe during the Thirties and Forties had to answer: “What did you do during The War, padre?”
“Every movement starts off as a cause, turns into a business, and ends up a racket.”
Exhibit A: The Catholic Church.
In your last sentence mini-list of disgusting actions of the Church, don’t forget banning birth control and abortion, forcing continued child-bearing on all women for the duration of their fertile years. The Church thinks a women who has been told by her physician not to have more children as pregnancy and childbirth may kill her to either take the risk or be celibate.
Great strip today!
Well he poped and he pooped unfortunately only one went down the toilet. Yah yah, I’m talking his illusion of popedum, not the guy.