Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Ratzinger

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “popes”, is about the legacy and demise of ex-Pope Ratzinger (Benedict XVI). What surprised me about the reaction to Ratzinger’s death is how much he was lauded in the mainstream media—as if everyone had forgotten that he covered up the Church’s child-abuse scandal earlier in his career.

He wasn’t a horrible Pope, but he wasn’t a good one, either. But as the artist notes below, there’s no such thing as a good Pope. All Popes are head of a worldwide organization that foists delusions upon its members, extorts them, terrorizes its young folk with talk of hell (and acts of sexual abuse), and prefers AIDS to condoms.