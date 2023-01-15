Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Mietek monologue)

Welcome to Sunday, January 15, 2023: National Strawberry Ice Cream Day. The good stuff has pieces of strawberries in it. This one ranks #1 on a list of strawberry ice creams available in grocery stores, but I’m not sure it’s wiely available.

It’s also National Fresh Squeezed Juice Day, National Bagel Day, National Booch Day, celebrating the fermented tea drink kombucha, which I’ve never had, National Hat Day, World Religion Day, World Snow Day (in the southern hemisphere?) and Wikipedia Day. If you look at the Wikipedia entry on Wikipedia, you’ll see that this online site was founded on January 15, 2002. And I’m sure you’ll join me in urging Greg Mayer to finally finish his draft post, “What’s the matter with Wikipedia?”, which has been languishing as a draft, with gradual lengthening, for about half a decade.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 15 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Shoot me now! Even more classified documents have been found in Joe Biden’s Delaware home, this time the second batch at that home and making a total of three lots (some were even marked “top secret”).

The documents were discovered after Mr. Biden’s attorneys said earlier that some classified material, likely dating from his time as vice president, had been found in his garage at the residence in December.

One document marked as classified also was found at his residence earlier this week, the White House had said. In addition, documents marked as classified were found at his office at a Washington think tank in November. In a statement Saturday, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said he accompanied Justice Department officials to Wilmington on Thursday to retrieve the initial document from the residence—and during that process “five additional pages with classification markings” were found among the material, bringing the total to six pages discovered this week. . . . Mr. Biden’s team has said the material was inadvertently misplaced.

They’ve been turned over to the Justice Department, as is proper. This of course puts Biden in a situation similar to Trump. And much as I’d like to say that Biden’s misplacement was a teeny error and Trump’s was an arrant wrong, I still remember Biden expressing astonishment that Trump had classified documents in his home. Now of course there is a difference: Trump fought those seeking to look for them, lied about them, and claimed they were his, while Biden did none of that. And I don’t think this will amount to anything for Biden. But at the same time you make a case that Biden simply erred, so you make a bit of a case that Trump is less culpable as well.

*“Even a little alcohol can harm your health,” says an article in the NYT, scaring the bejeezus out of me. Fortunately, the definition of “less than a little” falls within my range: two glasses of wine per night, but not every night:

“Excessive alcohol use” technically means anything above the U.S. Dietary Guidelines’ recommended daily limits. That’s more than two drinks a day for men and more than one drink a day for women. But the Leisure Fascists don’t want us to even have that: There is also emerging evidence “that there are risks even within these levels, especially for certain types of cancer and some forms of cardiovascular disease,” said Marissa Esser, who leads the alcohol program at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The recommended daily limits are not meant to be averaged over a week, either. In other words, if you abstain Monday through Thursday and have two or three drinks a night on the weekend, those weekend drinks count as excessive consumption. It’s both the cumulative drinks over time and the amount of alcohol in your system on any one occasion that can cause damage. But I’m a male, and I can have to drinks on the weekend. These people don’t count the pleasure of alcohol for anything; only longevity counts. Then they tell us why those two glasses of wine are bad: Scientists think that the main way alcohol causes health problems is by damaging DNA. When you drink alcohol, your body metabolizes it into acetaldehyde, a chemical that is toxic to cells. Acetaldehyde both “damages your DNA and prevents your body from repairing the damage,” Dr. Esser explained. “Once your DNA is damaged, then a cell can grow out of control and create a cancer tumor.” Alcohol also creates oxidative stress, another form of DNA damage that can be particularly harmful to the cells that line blood vessels. Oxidative stress can lead to stiffened arteries, resulting in higher blood pressure and coronary artery disease. “It fundamentally affects DNA, and that’s why it affects so many organ systems,” Dr. Naimi said. Over the course of a lifetime, chronic consumption “damages tissues over time.” One gets the feeling that these people would prefer you to not drink at all. Well, they can get in line, take and number, and my tuchas is available for osculation. Is the French wine paradox now dead? Or will this new medical advice be overturned, as similar advice has been many times during my lifetime. (It’s now ok to eat cheese.) *Fareed Zakaria, always sensible, takes on the problem of immigration into American in a WaPo column about the failure of our policy. The politics is obvious. Right-wing populism, from Sweden to the United States to Italy, is almost always linked with fears of uncontrolled immigration. It’s an issue that fuels associated anxieties about culture, religion and race. If Western leaders cannot properly address immigration, Western politics will continue to be consumed with populism for years to come. The policy part is equally important. The waves of migration we are watching now are making a mockery of the system of asylum that came into being over the last several decades. After World War II, and in the wake of the Holocaust, countries vowed to welcome people who had legitimate fears for their lives. A body of international law developed that gave asylum seekers certain rights. In recent years, however, millions of people have arrived at borders claiming asylum. Although some of them might genuinely be victims of targeted persecution, most appear to be economic migrants fleeing poverty and disease who are searching for a better life. Some are victims of violence and gang warfare — but the same was surely true of earlier waves of immigrants from southern Italy or Ireland. For people seeking to come to the United States or France, it’s only rational to cross the border however they can and then claim asylum, because they are more likely to be allowed in and have a chance to stay. But these new waves have collapsed the distinction between asylum seekers and regular economic migrants. While it’s the Republicans make hay (and jingoism) out of any immigration, it’s the Democrats, particularly the “progressive” wing, who see no distinction between legal immigration, based on persecution, and illegal immigration based on a search for more well being. And every prospective immigrant knows that if they’re in the latter class, it’s best to lie and say you fear persecution. The Left has ignored that palpable truth, and that’s why we’re in a crisis. The Democratic Party remains committed to immigration and immigrants, but it does not make enough of a distinction between immigrants who come into the country following laws and those who come in by crossing the border illegally. Everyone should be treated humanely, but those who follow the law and those who break it cannot be treated alike. I agree with Zakaria when he says that a. this distinction is important, b. we still need immigrant: they’ve always been the lifeblood of America, but c. there’s way to handle it legally, and that’s what Biden’s doing. As Zakaria says, Biden’s being criticized by both Left and Right for his new policy prohibiting illegal crossing of the border, and that means he’s doing something right. And again I agree. *What a mensch Prince Harry is! He just admitted that he wrote his new book, Spare, “to save the Royals form themselves.” I guess the $10 million or more he’ll make from the book is just collateral damage. Prince Harry has said he had enough material for two memoirs, but that he held back because he didn’t think his father and brother would “ever forgive” him. In an interview with British newspaper The Telegraph published Saturday, he also said that releasing his memoir wasn’t an attempt “to collapse the monarchy. This is about trying to save them from themselves.” Sure, Harry! “And I know that I will get crucified by numerous people for saying that,” he said. Sure Harry, but you’ll be crying all the way to the bank. . Harry’s candid autobiography, “Spare,” sold 1.4 million English-language copies on the first day it was published. Many of its revelations and accusations were splashed across the global media this week. In the book, the 38-year-old revealed how his grief at the death of his mother, Princess Diana, affected him, and saw Harry detail his resentment at being the “spare to the heir.” “It could have been two books, put it that way,” Harry said in the interview. “But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.” Harry also said in the interview that he worried about William’s children, saying he felt “a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me.” *Finally, a bit of animal cruelty that is beyond belief. As the NYT reports, Italian truffle hunters, who often use dogs to sniff out the prized fungus, have started poisoning other dogs to eliminate the competition. (Truffle hunters like to keep their lucrative patches of forest to themselves.) They leave out poisoned hot dogs and other food, and even shoot other dogs: To protect areas rich in lucrative truffles, territorial hunters have sought to scare off outsiders and knock out the competition by blowing up pickup trucks, shooting up cars and whacking one another with their vanghetto spades. In 2018, a Springer Spaniel named Willa became the sixth dog murdered in two years in Brignano Frascata, a small town in Piedmont, the Italian region renowned for its lavish white truffles. “There are hundreds of dogs killed a year,” said Mr. Tomassetti, who is also the honorary president of the Lazio region’s truffle hunter association, which he said had angered locals by successfully fighting the town’s attempts to prevent outsiders from prospecting its hills for black gold. “It happens all over Italy.” . . . and there’s collateral damage: On a bright morning in the mountains above the sleepy central Italian town of Camerata Nuova, a small and curly coated dog named Bella raced among the birch trees. As her owner leaned on a long, harpoon-shaped spade and shouted encouragement, she darted toward a tree and dug under a frosted carpet of dead leaves. “Black gold,” Renato Tomassetti, 80, said as Bella emerged with what looked like a scorched, deeply aromatic tennis ball. He and a group of other truffle hunters then followed Bella deeper into the woods of the Simbruini mountains, where she picked up another scent by another tree. “Stop!” Mr. Tomassetti screamed. “Leave it! Leave it!” The younger men ran ahead and shooed Bella from the corpse of a fox. The body bore the hallmarks of death by strychnine poisoning — bloodied eyes, canines bared in painful grimace, outstretched limbs. Mr. Tomassetti quickly put a muzzle on Bella, an energetic Lagotto Romagnolo (Italy’s “Truffle Dog”) as the truffle hunters hovered somberly over the dead fox. The local Carabinieri police brought out their measuring sticks and a freezer bag, treating the area as a crime scene. “It could have been one of our dogs,” said Mr. Tomassetti, blaming unknown “assassins” for trying to kill off the competition to keep the truffle-rich woods “all to themselves.” The men around him nodded their heads, smoked their cigarettes and declared exasperation with Italy’s forever truffle wars. “This massacre must end!” Belardo Bravi, 46, shouted in anguish. It’s no secret that I favor cats well over d*gs, but this is too much. No animal’s life is worth a damn knob of fungus. I wish they could arrest and jail those felons who leave poisoned hot dogs in the forest.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is nervous again:

Hili: Somebody has just driven in. A: Who? Hili: I don’t know, a strange car.

In Polish: Hili: Ktoś przyjechał. Ja: Kto? Hili: Nie wiem, jakiś obcy samochód. And a photo of baby Kulka: Finally, a rare Mietek monologue: Mietek: It’s raining again.

From I Have Cat:

From Stash Krod:

Yes, these are real (see here, for instance):

God emits a few tweets on Mastodon:

From Masih: another victim of Iranian “justice”. Sound up.

The Islamic Republic has sentenced #MajidKazemi to death. Majid was tortured into making the false confessions that resulted in his death sentence. His life is in danger.

Say his name. #MahsaAmini#StopExecutionsInIran ‌ pic.twitter.com/otZANsdzGP — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 14, 2023

From Malcolm. Somehow I think they reversed the video here, for cats are not altruistic that way—especially with food!

From Simon. Good thing alcohol flames are easily extinguished:

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a woman of 71 gassed upon arrival:

15 January 1871 | A Czech Jewish woman, Marie Wilderová, was born in Újezd near Mělník. She was deported to #Auschwitz in the first RSHA transport from the #Theresienstadt Ghetto on 26 October 1942. She was murdered in a gas chamber after selection. pic.twitter.com/0SuXs5RnSZ — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 15, 2023

From Matthew. WHO’S a good boy?

I’ve seen many good dogs in my time, but I’ve just seen the *best* dog. pic.twitter.com/vlopCDAsVW — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) January 12, 2023

From Matthew. These AI-generated student essays can be vetted now for the likelihood that they came from AI, but as they get better there’s a serious danger of students using the sites to write their essays for them. This is actually happening now.

I asked ChatGPT to produce a university-level essay (800 words with bibliography) on Pheromones in Reptiles (this is a final year essay I set). The essays were vague, imprecise, and repetitive, but worthy of 40%. References seemed right but were invented. We have a problem. pic.twitter.com/rOpa5zs8g3 — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) January 14, 2023

The header is clearly a joke, but the thread below this tweet says that this one deer repeatedly returne to the wolf carcass to gnaw on the bones. I bet it’s for the calcium.

From recent news article: “The public in Minnesota is in uproar demanding the government shoot the deer to save the wolves. Local resident Billy Joe Bob said: "The deer have decimated the vegetation so now they are starting to eat the wolves! Something must be done!” pic.twitter.com/AVnv510MCR — Voyageurs Wolf Project (@VoyaWolfProject) January 13, 2023