I found this film because it was highly rated on all the “Best Movies of 2022” list, and then saw that it received a 97% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes (though only a 76% audience rating). And so I watched it, and am very glad I did. Here’s the promotional poster:
. . and the trailer:
I’m not going to give away any spoilers except to say that you need to see this movie. The veneer itself is appealing, for it takes you back to the year 1923, during the Irish Civil War, and to a tiny and fictional island Inisherin lying close to the mainland. Life on the island is hard, and since people are social animals they form a network of mutual support, as well as antagonism. The search for connection—similar to the theme of The Last Picture Show, my favorite American movie, which takes place in an isolated Texas town—is to me the movie’s theme. And, ironically, it’s the rupture of that network, in the form of a broken friendship between the two protagonists (Colin Farrell as Pádraic Súilleabháin and Brendan Gleeson as Colm Doherty) that propels the movie.
The acting is terrific, and I have to add here the performance of Kerry Condon, who plays Pádraic’s sister Siobhán. I suspect the movie will produce several Oscar nominations, as it’s already been nominated for more Golden Globe awards than any other movie this year—eight of them.
This is neither a happy movie nor an action film, but if you like movies about human relationships and their fragility, go see “The Banshees of Inisherin”. There’s also an adorable miniature donkey, which you can see in the trailer above, but I’ll say no more.
19 thoughts on “A new movie worth seeing”
Excellent movie. Barry Keoghan gives an excellent performance as well.
Curious fact; Brendan Gleason not only played the fiddle himself, he composed the piece which gives the film its name.
Available on Netflix disk
Saw it at TIFF in September and raved about it here! Right up there with Donagh’s In Bruges and Three Billboards.
If you liked Banshees (and I did, too), you’d absolutely love the 2014 film that director Martin McDonagh’s director brother, John, made with Brendan Gleeson, Calvary (and a thanks to the fellow commenter former known as BJ for turning me on to that one):
Another movie you may like is In Bruges, a 2008 film staring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.
Indeed. There are several fans of In Bruges among the regular commenters here. Banshees reunited Gleeson and Farrell with In Bruges director Martin McDonagh.
As much as I liked Banshees, I liked In Bruges even better.
I miss you and BJ’s movie banter. I got a lot of good suggestions reading your comments. Though I don’t remember any mention of Calvary. I’ll check it out. I like anything with Brendan Gleeson, even horror movies like 28 Days
It’s weird, the other day I had a dream that I was reading WEIT and saw a comment from Paul Topping, and I dream-thought: “Oh cool, Paul’s back.”
Filmed in Achill on the west coast of Ireland; where I went almost every summer as child. Absolutely stunning place. Very much looking forward to watching this.
I did my best to like this film. I really, really tried because that’s what the reviews suggested. Unfortunately I couldn’t get away with it at all. Yes the performances were excellent but somehow the tone was just too depressing.
Genuinely didn’t think it was depressing at all. I thought it was absurd in a sort of Beckett way.
Dunno about that, but I wouldn’t mind seeing Gleeson and Farrell have a go at playing Vladimir and Estragon.
Definitely a Theater of the Absurd tragicomic movie, in the vein of Ionesco’s Rhinoceros and Samuel Beckett’s plays. As the Irish Beckett writes: “Nothing is funnier than unhappiness … it’s the most comical thing in the world”. These plays were written after and about the horrors of World War II that could only be comprehended as absurd and wrestling about what that meant for those who live on. The description of Beckett’s plays fits this movie perfectly: Beckett’s focus was on the failure of man to overcome “absurdity” – or the repetition of life even though the end result will be the same no matter what and everything is essentially pointless.
It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but if you like this movie, then you should like the plays of Sartre, Ionesco, and Samuel Beckett.
If a depressing tone turns you off to movies, there are a lot of great films that you won’t like!
The genius of director Martin Mcdonagh, like that of other genius directors, is being able to show depressing or disturbing events without destroying the rest of the film. What is also impressive about this film is the stark frugality of dialogue, which though sparse manages to be cohesive and carry the whole film forward. There are far more disturbing scenes in In Bruges, which I anticipated and which made me stay away from the film for years. I finally watched it and though those scenes (very brief and not bloody) were very disturbing, they did not impair the rest of the film. One of McDonagh’s greatest achievements is being able to depict conflicts and anger without
preaching or passing judgement on a character. This was eminently true in In Bruges and in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, a terrific film that should have won Best Film. I suspect those who didnt like it were those who expected some kind of moral lesson or heroic conclusion. Todd Field’s films (In the Bedroom; Little Children; and today Tar) as well stand back from events and don’t try to force any moral tale on us. He and McDonagh are arguably the best film directors working today….assuming Denys Arcand has retired (his Jesus of Montreal is in my opinion one of the three greatest films ever made).
I agree on the quality of Todd Field’s films, though he certainly has had an odd career, directing just three films in two decades (a slender output that recalls the early Terrence Malick).
Field was something of a protégé of Stanley Kubrick’s. Indeed, Field appeared as an actor in Kubrick’s final film, Eyes Wide Shut, in the small but pivotal role of Nick Nightingale, the med-school-dropout-cum-jazz-pianist who discloses the existence of, and password for, the aristocrats’ masquerade orgy to Tom Cruise’s character.
Saw the movie. Agree with you. Provoked much philosophical discussion among my group of octogenarian friends about what is “wasted” time during one’s life.
Colin and Brandon were in another brilliant film (“In Bruges”), and this looks just as good, though probably with a bit more humor.
I thought In Bruges was much funnier, in its own dark way.