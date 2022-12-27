My interview in L’Express about “progressive” attacks on science

I was interviewed about a month ago by Thomas Mahler and Laetitia Strauch -Bonart for the French magazine L’Express; the topic was attacks on the Left coming from science. (The title translates as “Big interview. Jerry Coyne: ‘The attacks against science from the left are worrisome.'”)
If you can read French, the link below is free (click screenshot). If you want a not-so-great Google translation into English, simply contact me.
There are very interesting remarks about morality and nature (Nietzsche well knew how “problematic” was the basing of systems of morality on nature) and about “human exceptionalism”, explanations of human behavior as having anything whatsoever to do with biology being “problematic” both to the right (humans having been made in the image of God) and to the left (culture, language, history, political economy, etc being fully sufficient to explain the comportment of “featherless bipeds”).