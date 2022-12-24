We have a few odds and ends today in the runup to the Big Holiday. Click the pictures to enlarge them; readers’ captions are indented.

First, some ducks from Steve Barnes.

These are a handful of photos taken around Bellingham and Birch Bay, Washington, during my brief time with a Sony DSLR some years ago. I presume these are mallards (Anas platyrhynchos), and similarly presume confirmation or correction will be near-reflexive on this site.

From Bill Robertson:

Eastern Gray Squirrels (Sciurus carolinensis) will go to great lengths to subvert squirrel-proof bird feeders. This individual jumped about 3 feet (≈ 1 m.) from another feeder with peppered seed mix to get to this one. It was snowing the first day, and then the next day was quite pleasant, and the noshing was apparently quite agreeable. The next night I surprised a raccoon reconnoitering the possibilities, so now I bring this one in overnight.

The American Goldfinch (Spinus tristis) is not particularly sharp–I fear it may not meet your accustomed standards–but he apparently feels the same way I do about the snow.

Bill also sent two photos of Turkey vultures : ( Cathartes aura )

I use a Sony a7RIV, with a Sony 200-600mm zoom, and for these a 1.4x teleconverter as well.

. . . and from Reese Vaughan:

Gulf Fritillary , Agraulis vanilla, in the remains of my Passion flower vine.