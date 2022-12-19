Beginning NOW: House committee holds final hearing on January 6 insurrection, and will recommend sanctions. Watch live here.

Reader Ken sent me some timely news. Now I’m not sure i the House recommendations will influence the Department of Justice, which will be making its own decisions, but they can’t hurt. What do you think they’ll do? Will they recommend indicting the Orange Man? I think so. Here’s what Ken wrote:

The final hearing of the Jan. 6th house special committee starts at 1 pm Eastern today. The committee will be delivering the executive summary of its final report and making criminal and ethical referrals as to the key miscreants. It will be live streamed on PBS; watch below, or watch at C-Span here

Surely, even if you’re working, you’ll want to have this on in the background.