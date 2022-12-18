I’m watching the World Cup final live at the site below (or click on screenshot), and I think you can, too. No fee!
https://www.foxsports.com/soccer/fifa-world-cup-men-argentina-vs-france-dec-18-2022-game-boxscore-97096
Go, Argentina!
Why Evolution is True is a blog written by Jerry Coyne, centered on evolution and biology but also dealing with diverse topics like politics, culture, and cats.
I’m watching the World Cup final live at the site below (or click on screenshot), and I think you can, too. No fee!
https://www.foxsports.com/soccer/fifa-world-cup-men-argentina-vs-france-dec-18-2022-game-boxscore-97096
Go, Argentina!
17 thoughts on “Watch the World Cup final free online—here”
Messi scores on a penalty kick!
Argentina 2nd goooooaaaallll!!!
DiMaria scores! 2-0 for Argentina!
2-0 Argentina at halftime. France hasn’t had a kick on goal, and Argentina is dominating the game.
Messi, may the force be with you!
Is Argentina that good or did France come out totally flat? Maybe a bit of both I suppose but why did France not play like this (badly) against the team I root for (England)?
I read that a number of the French team were down with cold-like symptoms a few days ago.
Definitely both. Argentina has played like a team possessed, but France has also been completely out-competed for balls and barely challenged the Argentine mid and back.
Been a virus going through the French camp that may have had some effect.
France is pressing forward a bit better in the 2nd half. But Argentina still has the edge, imo.
Man, that DiMaria goal in the first half was a thing of strategic beauty.
Mbappe for France scores in a penalty kick. Now its getting serious.
No wait.. he scores a 2nd!
2 – 2.
Two goals for France in a minute and a half. We have a contest again.
And now extra time…
Squeaky arse time for mes amis en France !
Argentina scores!
And Mbappé has a hat-trick .. (cricketing term for you Mercans 🙂 🙂 )
Penalties now …
Whew! Maybe my boy can get to retire now! Congrats to both teams. Best game I’ve seen in a long while.
Agreed! Soccer is a beautiful game.