Well, that was a squeaker. When Argentina led 2-0 at the half, I thought it was over, but it’s never over at the World Cup until it’s over. It went to two overtime periods, and then to penalty kicks:
And Messi finally has what eluded him in a fantastic career: a World Cup.
It was a fantastic game, with Argentina dominating in the first half but Mbappé leading his team back in the second. When it came down to penalty kicks, I figured Argentina would win, as they have so much experience (even in this tournament) with these kicks. Sure enough, all their kicks went in, and after the fourth it was over .
9 thoughts on “Argentina wins!”
The brilliant Gad Saad (sadly under-appreciated and under nearly constant attack from truly vicious “wokerati”, both inside and outside the academy) has just posted on Twitter his reaction to Argentina’s magnificent victory, describing himself as “speechless and filled with unbridled happiness”.
Can’t tell if this is a joke message.
I’d have preferred that France became the first to repeat in sixty years. Still, it’s real nice that the outcome was to your liking. No cable and I couldn’t watch online either — but listening to the British radio feed certainly brought the excitement home.
It was a real nail-biter! I feel sure Mbape will be back for the next cup.
I’m amazed about the amount of soccer coverage in the USA. I’d always been under the impression soccer wasn’t a “thing” to Americans and that it was even sort of mocked. That’s why they had football to obsess about instead.
Personally I seem impervious to the charms of soccer.
Indeed a real nail-biter. In my view, a fair result. Argentina played better most of the game (including in the extra time), but sagged badly in the second regular period, and France came roaring back. France’s second equalizer, in extra time, was a stunner, and only Martinez’s inspired goal-keeping kept France from winning in the last couple of minutes of extra time. It was fitting that Martinez saved one of the penalties after extra time. Messi and Argentina get the deserved Cup, but France can hold its head high, and Mbappe is clearly now a force in world soccer.
GCM
I know petty much nothing about soccer in general or this world cup business in particular, but finding myself home from a morning hike, I turned on the television, and found the world cup that jerry and many of you have been commenting on for the past several weeks, with the score 2-0 with I think 15 minutes or so left in regulation. Well, holy crap, it was damn fascinating to watch through to the end…even with not knowing any details of what I was watching. The replays were nice compared to U.S. pro football because you could see what had actually happened without padding and helmets to obscure everything and the lack of excruciatingly long officials’ conferences was wonderful. I knew about Messi from the weit conversations and the French chap added great excitement with his kicks. Thanks for the prep. Riveting!
For those, like me, who missed the game, you can watch reruns on the Tubi streaming service. It is free, but you have to register to create an “account.”
I was hoping it would not go to penalty kicks, but I was happy to see Messi and Argentina win. Messi is my 2nd favorite player after Pele (who I saw play in New Jersey as a child)