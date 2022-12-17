Saturday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Catur Saturday, December 17, 2022: shabbos for Jewish cats and also National Maple Syrup Day, one foodstuff that you can pay less and get a better version. Don’t get the pricier “light color” version but the “dark color, robust taste” version, previously classified as “Grade B”. (They’ve eliminated the grades A, B, and C for obvious reasons, but if you ever see “Grade C”, buy it. Otherwise, go for “the “very dark color strong flavor” version if you can find it) Here’s what I order from Amazon (click on screenshot):

It’s also Wright Brothers Day, celebrating the first airplane flight in a heavier-than-air craft powered mechanically, which took place on December 17, 1903. Fortuitously, there’s a photo of that flight, with Orville at the controls and Wilbur running alongside:

Finally, it’s the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers, National Day in Bhutan, and Pan American Aviation Day in the U.S.

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) celebrates the life and work of Ana Mercedes Hoyos (29 September 1942 – 5 September 2014), identified by Wikipedia as:

. . . a Colombian painter, sculptor and a pioneer in modern art in the country. In her half-century of artistic works, she garnered over seventeen awards of national and international recognition. Beginning her career in a Pop Art style which moved towards abstract, her trajectory moved toward cubism and realism as she explored light, color, sensuality and the bounty of her surroundings. Her reinterpretations of master painters led her to an exploration of Colombian multiculturalism, and her later works focused on Afro-Colombian and mestizo heritage within the Colombian landscape.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the December 17 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Putin and his goons launched a major missile attack on Ukraine yesterday, committing additional war crimes by targeting civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine’s capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia’s invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, triggering widespread power outages, Ukrainian officials said. Gunfire from air defense systems and thudding explosions combined with the wail of air-raid sirens as the barrage targeted critical infrastructure in cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporhizhzhia. The head of the Ukrainian armed forces said they intercepted 60 of 76 missiles launched. “My beautiful sunshine. What am I going to do without you?” wailed Svytlana Andreychuk in the arms of Red Cross staffers. Her sister Olha was one of three people killed when a missile slammed into a four-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih. “She was so cheerful in life. She was a beauty. She helped everybody. She gave advice to everybody. How I love you so,” said Andreychuk. In Kyiv, city council member Ksenia Semenova said 60% of residents were without power Friday evening, and 70% without water. The subway system was out of service and unlikely to be back in operation Saturday, she said. . . .Friday’s attacks took place after the United States this week agreed to give a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine to boost the country’s defense. Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned Thursday that the sophisticated system and any crews accompanying it would be a legitimate target for the Russian military. . . . More than half the Russian missiles fired Friday targeted Ukraine’s capital. The city administration said Kyiv withstood “one of the biggest rocket attacks” it has faced since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 10 months ago. Ukrainian air defense shot down 37 of about 40 missiles that entered the city’s airspace, and one person was injured, it said.

*Will Twitter be banned in Europe? Elon Musk is facing a lot of criticism for his latest round of bannings. The ostensible reason was to prevent doxxing, and that’s okay because it’s a form of harassment, but Musk seem to be using this excuse to get rid of journalists he doesn’t like. From the WaPo:

U.S. and international officials condemned Twitter and Elon Musk on Friday after the social media company abruptly suspended several U.S. journalists, expressing concern about retaliation and the potentially chilling effect on free speech. The moves invited sharp rebuke from public officials at the European Commission, the United Nations and criticism from a U.S. senator. Even some of Musk’s own supporters, who advocate a broad interpretation of free speech, appeared taken aback by the about turn.

The fate of the accounts — which Musk has said were suspended for posting location data in violation of new rules — could be resolved by late Friday, when a Twitter poll on reinstating them immediately or in seven days he launched was scheduled to conclude. The unscientific poll so far is leaning toward reinstating the accounts immediately, although it was unclear if Musk would do so considering he scrapped the results of a similar poll the night before. He has previously restored accounts following such polls.

Accounts that were suspended include @ElonJet , which tracks the location of Musk’s private plane through the use of publicly available data, as well as other accounts that track helicopter and plane locations. Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists on Thursday night, including from The Washington Post, the New York Times and CNN.

Musk later accused the reporters of posting “basically assassination coordinates” for him and his family — although he provided no evidence that any of the journalists had done so. Also on Friday, the account of Linette Lopez, a journalist who has written critically of Musk and Tesla also appeared to be suspended. It was not immediately clear what had prompted the suspension. The EU has a stringent “Digital Services Act”, and Twitter could be sanctioned or even suspended if Musk doesn’t settle down. For if Twitter dies in Europe, it’ll die everywhere

*FIRE has a piece about trans activists at UC Davis making a big stink, both literally and figuratively, when a Matt Walsh movie was being screened. To be sure, the movie sounds like a nasty, right-wing piece of work , but, hey, it’s free speech, and I might have gone just to hear the other side. (h/t Anna)

Students at the University of California, Davis recently took a decidedly less conversational approach to their disagreement with fellow students. On Nov. 29, several Sacramento area chapters of the student organization Turning Point USA met on the public university’s campus to watch a screening of the controversial documentary “What is a Woman?” The film, which delves into conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s challenges to “gender ideology,” has sparked outrage on a number of university campuses. But nowhere have people lost their shit over this movie quite like a few detractors at UC Davis. Roughly 30 minutes into the screening, the door to the meeting room swung open, revealing two black-clad masked figures. Wielding a large garbage bag of manure. One of those figures launched the excrement through the door. It landed harmlessly on the classroom floor, without striking any of the gathered students. However, two TPUSA members chased after the would-be assailants, who then pepper-sprayed the students. One TPUSA member was injured. These protestors have abandoned conversation as the tool to convey disagreement. They have dropped the pen, and found the poo (or the pepper spray) mightier. But at a public school like UC Davis, bound by the Constitution to protect free expression, these tactics are an affront to the First Amendment, which was conceptualized as an antidote to violence

FIRE goes on to recount increasingly frequent cases of students contesting free expression. It’s grim in academia!

* Bari Weiss’s Substack has been renamed “The Free Press,” but Nellie Bowles’s Friday news summary continues. Reader her latest, “TGIF: Just Another Week in the U.S.A.” here. I’ll give you three of her patented snarky bits of news.

→ Layoffs at the Washington Post: Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan was shouted down after he announced to his staff that there would be layoffs. He said he wouldn’t “turn the town hall into a grievance session” before he walked out to a chorus of jeers from reporters. Here’s video:

NEW: @washingtonpost publisher Fred Ryan refuses to take staff questions after announcing Q1 layoffs in “Town Hall” @postguild pic.twitter.com/C4HOXb6y2C — Annie Gowen (@anniegowen) December 14, 2022

The Post is in trouble: It has lost more than 500,000 subscribers since January 2021. And the paper’s owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, doesn’t seem to want to humor his children with more cash to burn. Now, I’m not entirely surprised that the Washington Post is hemorrhaging readers. Sports fans might have trouble connecting with a story like this week’s: “Why doesn’t Argentina have more Black players in the World Cup?” (The article’s answer is that it is racism. The real answer is that Argentina is less than 1% black.) And TV watchers may be confused by last week’s critique of Shark Week:

Here’s a take: Just replace all the male Discovery hosts with literal sharks. It will go a long way in healing the generational trauma we’re seeing here. Take it or leave it WaPo. → Well that antisemitism came out quickly: All it took was one Kanye West breakdown for the very popular right-wing YouTube host Steven Crowder to go on an openly antisemitic tear and just ask questions about why there are so many Jewish bankers. Steven Crowder, silly though he may seem, is a bellwether. I think it’s useful to actually read or watch what was said: “I don’t think he hates Jewish people,” Crowder said of Kanye. “He’s not wrong about everything. Look, is there a conversation to be had about secular humanists with Jewish last names in Hollywood exploiting people in positions of the performance arts, talent? . . . Is there a disproportionate number of people with Jewish last names in higher banking? That’s an argument that can be made.” Didn’t take much to get Crowder sounding a little like Farrakhan. → Iran continues to crack down on protestors: The brutal regime that Biden desperately wants to cut a nuclear deal with continues to torture and kill its own people, who have been protesting for basic freedoms. The 23-year-old Iranian protestor Majidreza Rahnavard’s last words before his execution: “​​Be joyful. Play happy music.” An Iranian soccer player who campaigned for women’s rights has been sentenced to execution. They are heroes.

*Here’s a NYT op-ed by Michelle Goldberg highlighting a new essay about how the Left eats its own. Her title is “The Left’s Fever is Breaking,” and she links to an essay about progressive authoritarianism that I haven’t read but she thinks is pathbreaking. The link is in the following excerpt:

It’s no secret that many left-wing activist groups and nonprofits, roiled by the reckonings over sexual harassment and racial justice of the past few years, have become internally dysfunctional. In June the Intercept’s Ryan Grim wrote about the toll that staff revolts and ideologically inflected psychodramas were taking on the work: “It’s hard to find a Washington-based progressive organization that hasn’t been in tumult, or isn’t currently in tumult.” Privately, I’ve heard countless people on the professional left — especially those over, say, 35 — bemoan the irrational demands and manipulative dogmatism of some younger colleagues. But with a few exceptions, like the brave reproductive justice leader Loretta Ross, most don’t want to go on the record. Not surprisingly, many of Grim’s sources in the nonprofit world were anonymous. That’s why the decision by Maurice Mitchell, the national director of the progressive Working Families Party, to speak out about the left’s self-sabotaging impulse is so significant. Mitchell, who has roots in the Black Lives Matter movement, has a great deal of credibility; he can’t be dismissed as a dinosaur threatened by identity politics. But as the head of an organization with a very practical devotion to building electoral power, he has a sharp critique of the way some on the left deploy identity as a trump card. “Identity and position are misused to create a doom loop that can lead to unnecessary ruptures of our political vehicles and the shuttering of vital movement spaces,” he wrote last month in a 6,000-word examination of the fallacies and rhetorical traps plaguing activist culture. . . . Mitchell’s piece systematically lays out some of the assertions and assumptions that have paralyzed progressive outfits. Among them are maximalism, or “considering anything less than the most idealistic position” a betrayal; a refusal to distinguish between discomfort and oppression; and reflexive hostility to hierarchy. He criticizes the insistence “that change on an interpersonal or organizational level must occur before it is sought or practiced on a larger scale,” an approach that keeps activists turned inward, along with the idea that progressive organizations should be places of therapeutic healing.

Well, a long essay by one guy might be good, and I’ll read it, but one man’s opinion is not an indication that the Left’s fever is breaking!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili doesn’t want to compromise, of course:

Hili: What is democracy? A: Freedom to seek compromises. Hili: It’s not for me.

In Polish:

Hili: Co to jest ta demokracja? Ja: Wolność szukania kompromisów. Hili: To nie jest dla mnie.

And a photo of Baby Kulka from Paulina:

From Bruce:

Since it’s the Sabbath, I couldn’t resist adding this one from the FB site America’s Cultural Decline Into Idiocy:

From Malcolm—more pets encounter snow:

A groaner from David:

When you go to Twitter to link to God’s new URL on Mastodon, you see this:

From Masih:

.#MajidrezaRahnavard was executed in Dec 12th by the regime in Iran.

In his final words, he stated he doesn't want Quran to be read or prayed on his grave, just celebrate.

If he was alive he’d be labelled as #Islamophobic. #Sharia is the reason for his execution.#IranRevoluttion https://t.co/NWJMywMrXN pic.twitter.com/5I5bh1vSci — Mahsa/مَه‌سا (Mooniter) (@Mooniter) December 15, 2022

I found this one, retweeted by Bette Midler. Trump announces his trading cards! Watch the video to see the man himself.

You won't see a more hilarious video today. Spread Trump's humiliation everywhere.pic.twitter.com/s9cxisnfpR — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) December 15, 2022

From Malcolm. You know that cat is itching to attack the parrot!

A parrot plays peekaboo with a neighbor's cat.pic.twitter.com/RTn48NRpAt — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 7, 2022

First Cat Willow’s first Christmas at the White House (sound up if you want to hear “Jingle Bells”). Surprisingly, Willow’s acting just like a cat:

Willow can't get enough of her first Christmas at the White House with @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/QyeQNqQMHd — The Dodo (@dodo) December 16, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

17 December 1904 | A Czech Jewish woman, Vlasta Lamplová, was born in Prague. She was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt Ghetto on 18 December 1943. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/BBHshIr41Q — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 17, 2022

Tweets from Professor Cobb. More about the Exeter Cathedral cat door, with the name of the current occupant:

He looks like the gaoler. Here are the renegades hiding from the cops: pic.twitter.com/1nMC5anTMa — Steve H (@sfh300) December 16, 2022

A funny thread of tweets (there are eight) between the Deputy Head Girl and the Headteacher. This is serious stuff: no Yorkshire pud at Christmas dinner? OY!

We think it’s really important to own your mistakes and fix them. (Thanks to @pauldixtweets for this approach!)

(2/8) pic.twitter.com/IWN5QdElZ8 — Dave McPartlin FCCT 🇺🇦 (@dave_mcpartlin) December 15, 2022