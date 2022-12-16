Send in your photos, please!

Today’s photos come from Paul Edelman of Vanderbilt University. His narrative and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Some more grist for your bird mill. The most interesting birds that winter in Nashville tend to be the larger ones—water fowl, raptors, and woodpeckers. On a couple of recent visits to our local parks I have seen good examples of all of these. These pictures were taken with a Nikon D500 and Nikkor 500mm f5.6 lens. Much of this birding is done with my eagle-eye wife, Suzanna Sherry, who manages to spot many birds that I would miss otherwise!

On the water fowl front I saw a Northern Shoveler (Spatula clypeata), a Green-winged Teal (Anas crecca) and a Gadwall ( Mareca strepera ) in a marsh off of the Cumberland River on the TSU campus. On Radnor Lake, one of my favorite spots, I got this picture of a Hooded Merganser (Lophodytes cucullatus) sitting on a log with a Wood Duck (Aix sponsa).

Northern Shoveler: