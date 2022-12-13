Should we have free speech on social media?

Answering the title question, “Yes, I think so.” I’ve argued for a while that, insofar as possible, sites like Twitter and Facebook should hew as closely to the First Amendment as does any government organization, including public schools. This should also hold for private schools, at least as a principle, since if one accepts the many arguments for free speech, there is no relevant difference between public and private venues in their need for free speech—and that includes social media.
Remember, American courts have carved out well know exceptions to the First Amendment—exceptions like no personal harassment or atmosphere of harassment in the workplace, no false advertising, no child pornography, no speech that is intended to incite imminent violence, no defamation, no threats, and so on. That pretty much covers all the relevant issues, except for “hate speech,” which is now the main reason people want to cut back on First Amendment rights. (I disagree, of course, as the definitions of hate speech are usually “speech that I don’t like”, and at any rate the truly invidious forms are already covered as court-mandated exceptions to First Amendment rights).
In this article from The Dispatch, editor David French (also a contributing writer for The Atlantic), makes the argument I reprised above: stop kvetching about what kind of speech we should have on Twitter: just let ‘er rip according to how the courts have construed the First Amendment. That is, I think, what Elon Musk wanted, but the entire Internet now seems bogged down on endless discussions of how to “moderate” Twitter, combined with endless nonstop demonization of Musk (I have no dog in the pro- or anti-Musk arguments).
This article isn’t too long, but makes a persuasive case for taking moderation of social media (and private universities) to First Amendment levels. Click to read (you may have to start a free account using your email:
I’ll give some excerpts. First, French shows that the Twitter arguments show good parallels with failed college “speech codes”:
A few years ago I was invited to an off-the-record meeting with senior executives at a major social media company. The topic was free speech. I’d just written a piece for the New York Times called “A better way to ban Alex Jones.” My position was simple: If social media companies want to create a true marketplace of ideas, they should look to the First Amendment to guide their policies.
This position wasn’t adopted on a whim, but because I’d spent decades watching powerful private institutions struggle—and fail—to create free speech regulations that purported to permit open debate at the same time that they suppressed allegedly hateful or harmful speech. As I told the tech executives, “You’re trying to recreate the college speech code, except online, and it’s not going to work.”
And I like French’s potted history of College speech codes:
At the risk of oversimplifying history, here’s the short story of modern university censorship. As American universities grew more diverse, a consensus emerged in universities both public and private that schools should strive to create a “welcoming” environment for students and faculty, with particular attention paid to protecting students from discrimination on the basis of protected categories such as race, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity.
Federal and state laws required colleges and universities to protect students from harassment on the basis of protected characteristics. But schools wanted to go further. They wanted to make sure that students and faculty were protected from psychological discomfort. The speech code was born.
At the same time, however, schools were still eager to proclaim their support for academic freedom and free speech. So the message to the campus community boiled down to something like this—all speech is free except for hate speech. But what was hate speech? The definitions were broad and malleable.
Temple University, for example, banned “generalized sexist remarks.” Penn State University declared that “acts of intolerance will not be tolerated,” and defined harassment as “unwelcome banter, teasing, or jokes that are derogatory, or depict members of a protected class in a stereotypical and demeaning manner.”
One of the worst speech codes I ever read was enacted at Shippensburg University, a public university in Pennsylvania. The policy was remarkably broad: “Shippensburg University’s commitment to racial tolerance, cultural diversity and social justice will require every member of this community to ensure that the principles of these ideals be mirrored in their attitudes and behaviors.”
It doesn’t take a legal genius to realize that these speech rules were so broad that they granted administrators extraordinary power over free speech. Combine that power with the ideological blinders that are inherent to any political monoculture, and you have a recipe for staggering double standards in censoring political and religious speech. I could fill an entire newsletter with stories of such abuses.
Again, private universities are at liberty to restrict speech any way they want, but once they state that they have a principle of free speech, then they must stick by it and can, in fact, be sued for abrogating it. But I see no reason why any private school should restrict free speech.
They can, of course, restrict it in a way that doesn’t disrupt the mission of the university, as by banning loud demonstrations that would deplatform a speaker. French discusses other permissible restrictions.
And so it should be, says French, with social media:
The same message should apply to social media. As a private company, you can choose to become, say, a “progressive social media platform” or a “website for Christian connection and expression” and govern yourself accordingly. But if you hold yourself out as a place that welcomes all Americans, then you’re courting disaster if you depart from the lessons learned from constitutional law.
And that’s Twitter. And I agree.
French also favors “viewpoint neutrality,” which is simply recasting free speech to add that no speech should be banned simply because of “the underlying viewpoint of the speaker.” This rule, and the First Amendment adherence, has of course been adopted by the University of Chicago in its Principles of Free Expression and its Kalven Principles.
After emphasizing that all speech rules should be as clear as possible, because vague or “overbroad” rules can also chill speech, French then recommends three principles for implementing First Amendment guidelines by social media companies:
How does all this apply to Twitter, Facebook and every other large social media platform on the planet? First, it means giving up the quest for a free speech utopia and embracing viewpoint neutrality. There is no way to create any meaningful free speech environment that allows for actual debate while protecting participants from hurtful ideas or painful speech. Executives at Twitter or Meta are no better than college administrators at crafting the perfect speech code. The brightest minds have already made that effort, and even the brightest minds have failed.
Second, it means moderating on the basis of traditional speech limits. Even institutions that embrace viewpoint neutrality will place limits on speech. They’ll have to. If there is one thing we know from decades of experience with the internet is that completely unmoderated spaces can and do become open sewers that are often unsafe for children and deeply unpleasant for adults. Unmoderated spaces can become so grotesque that they’re simply not commercially viable.
“Viewpoint neutral” is thus not a synonym for “unmoderated.” Consistent with viewpoint neutrality, a platform can impose restrictions that echo offline speech limitations. Defamation isn’t protected speech. Neither is obscenity. Harassment is unlawful. Invasions of privacy (doxxing, for example) should face sanctions. Threats and incitement violate criminal law. A platform can say, “Children are present. No nudity.”
It is easy to imagine different rules that make it easier to talk about issues and harder to target individuals. Examples of viewpoint-neutral time, place, and manner regulations that could prevent, for example, some of the worst conduct on Twitter could include limiting or eradicating the quote-tweet function, limiting the visibility of replies to other users’ tweets, or limiting the ability of users to reply or interact with tweets of people they don’t follow.
Third, it means embracing clarity and transparency. Make rules clear. Create an appeals process when users are penalized. No human institution is ever going to apply its rules perfectly, and accountability is necessary. Secrecy in decision-making can impair trust every bit as thoroughly as flaws in the substance of the decisions made.
In the end, French argues—and again I agree—that Musk’s takeover of Twitter should prompt us to rethink the notion of free speech on social media. As French says in his last sentence,
New platforms can benefit from old principles, and when it comes to managing a marketplace of ideas, centuries of First Amendment jurisprudence can help light the way.
I’m sure some readers will disagree, arguing about Russian bots, hate speech, or other issues. Feel free to weigh in below.
23 thoughts on “Should we have free speech on social media?”
This is fine, until Twitter runs up against laws that govern many non-US countries which include most European states. Getting Twitter banned or heavily fined in what should be some of it’s most lucrative markets is a bold move for sure.
See also the technological geniuses at PayPal closing the accounts of those with whom they disagree. We seem trapped between right-wing prophets of hate and nerdy social justice workers determined to remake reality.
Then don’ use Paypal. I don’t. But don’t require the government step in and dictate what they should do as long as they are not breaking any existing laws.
Technically-oriented discussion forums frequently assert “no politics”.
That makes a lot of sense to me – yet, it conflicts with my current understanding of Free Speech as developed here.
So I _find_ an outlet for “politics” (thank PCC(E)!). I think it is beneficial because I can get up to my elbows in hard stuff so that people at work or at the family get together don’t (necessarily) need to be subject to hard stuff like might come up here (necessarily).
Tw1773r though – agreed that it has everything to do with everything, so – it’s different from a technical/specialized forum, in general.
Subscribe
I disagree for the simple reason that unmoderated social media becomes a cesspool. I don’t see a whole lot of difference between private social media sites and WEIT. This place is tolerable because PCC strictly moderates it. Same applies elsewhere on the Internet.
This was exactly my thought.
In theory, I agree with Jerry. But Twitter, at least, has abandoned all attempt at moderation.
And, moderation off incitement-type speech is essential, although it is clearly labor-intensive.
I continue to be appalled at the level of venom on social media. There appears to be a significant slice of our citizenry that revels in anger, finds character assassination entertaining, and is willing to believe bad motives on the part of anyone they don’t like. I don’t buy the “both sides do it” nonsense, either. While examples can be found on both sides, the quantity of negativity coming from the right far exceeds that coming from the left.
Don’t these people have jobs? Families? Interests? I am not on social media at all because I don’t have time. Are the people in our society who accomplish something not represented well because they ARE accomplishing something?
L
I would add the obvious, that government restrictions do not belong on social media sites but that private social media sites are free to establish rules of behavior without falling under requirements of 1st Amendment. Social media sites, if they are not owned by government, are not public squares. They are private clubs.
+1
I doubt twitter can make money from advertising if they let it all hang out.
I absolutely agree that owners of social media platforms should follow First Amendment principles. American ones, not our compromised Canadian ones.
But what if such a business model can’t make money because advertisers are repelled by the content and worry that their brand would be contaminated by their association with content that they fear their customers will find so objectionable they switch allegiance to competitors? Or even a tiny noisy minority who aren’t even customers but can organize boycotts using that very platform? This is an old problem facing newspaper publishers who, in the old days, sustained their readership by reporting straight news and had to deal with blowback from advertisers only when their editors rook unpopular stands on specific issues. Now the only thing that social media traffics in is opinions. The advertisers have to decide whether they want to be associated with that at all, ever. Most advertisers aren’t interested in free speech beyond getting their paid message out. They always have to worry about whether the money they spend on advertising is doing them more harm than good and they can’t be compelled to buy advertising anywhere.
So it’s easy for us to say social media companies should new to free speech. It’s not our money. And the government can’t force someone to invest in a money-losing business. If it wants to buy Twitter and run it like NPR or Voice of America with advertisers only as donors, fine.
You’ve put your finger on it, Leslie. Twitter’s level of restriction of speech boils down to a practical business decision, not a decision based on a political or social ideal.
The idea of “hate speech” is inherently “problematic”, being illegitimate, entirely unconstitutional, and utterly arbitrary (who will decide which person or group being “harmed” by words should be privileged in the assigning of degrees of “harmfulness” to discourse?). Human nature being what it is, there will always be speech which is “hateful”, but the concept of “hate speech” deserves to be relegated to the proverbial dust-bin of history.
Hate speech is speech that promotes violence against an individual or group. Should that be regulated to the “proverbial dust-bin of history”.
Private companies are under no obligation to legal practice free speech. They may choose to censor any posts they want and the government should not be allowed to stop that. The only limits a government should intervene if a post or article is promoting hatred or violence against a group or individual.
Yes, didn’t I say that?
Yes, but posters here were suggesting the opposite, that governments need to regulate social media. Unless it is against the law, social media can be as censoring as it wants to be.
I know this glosses over many finer points (of this and many other comment threads) and paints this topic with too broad ‘a brush, yet here it goes: Several years ago I caught myself telling my kids,”Consider your source. ” so often I started to “sing” a tune that resembles(?) “Consider Yourself” from “Oliver”. Perhaps Weird Al or a similarly nuanced performer could put a comprehensive version of that theme together (much as my kids preferred).👴
Count me in the group with Linda Calhoun and others here who reject social media entirely. I experienced revulsion for the concept of social media first when MySpace was the big thing, and I witnessed the problems caused by it among young people especially. Facebook and Twitter only served to increase my revulsion. I believe human society would be a better place without social media. I think our descendants will look back at this time and wonder how we all could have been so swindled by this debilitating counterfeit of real, meaningful social interaction.
Everyone is a freedom of speech absolutist until someone’s speech hits them in their own little walled off garden of sensitivity.
The walled off garden is often a cesspool.
I don’t think no sane person is a freedom of speech absolutist. The obvious slander and libel concerns, plus inciting panic or violence.
There are many places on the internet with way less moderation than Twitter. Off the top of my head: 4Chan, Parler, and Truth social (allegedly). One of the reasons Twitter has more users than those other options is because they moderate. The reason that most people who are reading this post don’t use those other sites is because they have less moderation (the cesspool others describe).
It kind of reminds me of the Libertarian Utopia, a place that all Libertarians dream of but would turn out so horrible that none of them would actually want to live there. Free speech on Twitter sounds good at a one atom deep glance, but it would just be a troll circus if that actually happened.