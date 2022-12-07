Spot the frog!

I’m taking a break from wildlife photos today as I’m conserving them and am also tired. But reader Pradeep has contributed a “spot the” picture. In this pile of rocks, there is a frog. Can you spot it? If you do (or don’t), just say “I did” or “I didn’t” in the comments so to allow readers to look for themselves. The reveal will be at noon Chicago time.
Click to enlarge the photo. I’d call this “medium hard”.
“I did” or “I didn’t” in the comments so to allow readers to look for themselves.
^^^ humor!
I saw – “Veni, vidi, vici”
found it!
I’d call it a toad.
I did.
Got it! I’d be inclined to say toad rather than frog, though.
Yah! Got it.
Got it.
I did. Yep, it’s a true bufonid toad.
Got. Thanks, Pradeep!
+1
Giving us an amphibian backside.
Found.
Got it
I did, right away.
Another good one. Thanks.
Yep.
I did—nice picture!
Found it.
Found it.
Nah, that was medium at best.
Got it! Easier now I knew it was a toad. I was looking for a wisp of Gauloises smoke …
( I will get my coat !)