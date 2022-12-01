Thursday: Hili dialogue

Well, welcome to The Winter Month: it’s Thursday, and the first day of December, 2022, National Fried Pie Day. Do not dismiss these hand-held pies—a staple of Southern cooking in the U.S.— they’re the perfect one-person finish to a BBQ meal. Peach is best.
And it’s three food months in one. Sadly, Egg Nog and fruitcakes are not usually welcome.
National Pear Month
National Egg Nog Month
National Fruit Cake Month
It’s also Eat a Red Apple Day (I prefer green Granny Smiths), National Pie Day, Rosa Parks Day (remembering the day in 1955 when she wouldn’t give up her bus seat to a white man), Wear A Dress Day, Military Abolition Day in Costa Rica—a country without any military service, and World AIDS Day.
Today’s Google Doodle is an animated video-gamelike cartoon honoring the life and achievement of Gerald “Jerry” Lawson, whose 82nd birthday would be today had he not died in 2011. As Wikipedia notes, he was one of the first black game developer and
. . . was an American electronic engineer. He is known for his work in designing the Fairchild Channel F video game console as well as leading the team that pioneered the commercial video game cartridge. He was thus dubbed the “father of the videogame cartridge” according to Black Enterprise magazine in 1982. He left Fairchild and founded the game company Video-Soft.
When you click the Doodle (as below), you see a series of video games that you can play, and which also tell you about Lawson’s life.
Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the December 1 Wikipedia page.
Da Nooz:
*According to the NYT, the House Democratic leader, who is the Speaker of the House when Dems are in the majority, has been an octagenerian for three decades. Starting in January, though the Democratic House leader will be a Minority Leader, and won’t be Nancy Pelosi, who gave way to younger blood. Yesterday House Democrats elected as their next-term Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York: the first black Congressperson to hold that spot. Two other younger folks were also elected, and, as the NYT notes, this is the first time there’s been “a trio of top leaders that includes no white men.”
In a display of unity after midterm elections in which they lost the House but had a stronger than expected showing, Democrats skipped a vote and by acclamation elected Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York to be minority leader, making him the first Black person to hold the top spot. Representative Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was elected as whip, the lead vote counter for House Democrats, and Representative Pete Aguilar of California as the chairman of the party caucus, in charge of messaging.
Mr. Jeffries, 52, Ms. Clark, 59 and Mr. Aguilar, 43, who for years have positioned themselves as an unofficial joint slate of candidates and have patiently waited their turn, ran unopposed after Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat who has led the party for two decades, announced this month that she would step aside, paving the way for fresher faces at the top of her party.
. . . The mood was jovial on Wednesday inside the ornate committee hearing room across from the Capitol where Democrats met to elect their new leaders.
“We want Petey Pie!” lawmakers chanted as they nominated Mr. Aguilar, using a nickname his grandmother gave him, according to two people in the room.
Oy! “Petey Pie”? My own “Petey Pie” is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whom I’d like to see as the next Democratic candidate for President.
*This may be a first, though I’ve probably missed antecedents. A group of current and former students at Yale have sued the University, alleging that there was systemic mental ableism (my term) against students with psychological difficulties:
In a statement, Yale spokeswoman Karen Peart said, “The university is confident that our policies comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Nonetheless, we have been working on policy changes that are responsive to students’ emotional and financial wellbeing.”
In the lawsuit, one international student — Hannah Neves, who was hospitalized in 2020 after a suicide attempt — recounted being visited by three Yale administrators and resisting their pressure to withdraw, according to the lawsuit.
While she was still in the hospital, administrators withdrew her involuntarily. Once she was discharged, Yale authorities told her she could retrieve her possessions only with a police escort. When she asked about saying goodbye to her friends, university administrators told her “she could only do so off campus” because she was no longer allowed on Yale property.
Yes, I know this happens at other places, and it’s reprehensible. I’m not sure under what circumstances a student with mental health issues can be asked to leave a campus, or even kicked out. In one case here, a student withdrew after he had a psychotic break and went on a rampage, attacking cars and ultimately threatening police with a mental rod (he was shot in the . In those circumstances, the continued presence of a student on campus could endanger others, so it’s in the University’s self interest to let them go. But to visit someone in the hospital and threaten them with expulsion is absolutely heartless. In such circumstances the school should muster all its mental-health resources
*Well, this is going to cause some trouble. According to the AP, Egypt has asked Britain to return the Rosetta Stone, which resides in the British Museum (near the Elgin Marbles, bits of the Parthenon that were removed by a British Lord and which Greece wants back). The stone dates from 196 BC and, because it has the same inscription in hieroglyphics, Demotic, and ancient Greek. The latter two, already known, helped decipher the former
The inscriptions on the dark grey granite slab became the seminal breakthrough in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics after it was taken from Egypt by forces of the British empire in 1801.
Now, as Britain’s largest museum marks the 200-year anniversary of the decipherment of hieroglyphics, thousands of Egyptians are demanding the stone’s return.
’’The British Museum’s holding of the stone is a symbol of Western cultural violence against Egypt,” said Monica Hanna, dean at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport, and organizer of one of two petitions calling for the stone’s return.
The acquisition of the Rosetta Stone was tied up in the imperial battles between Britain and France. After Napoleon Bonaparte’s military occupation of Egypt, French scientists uncovered the stone in 1799 in the northern town of Rashid, known by the French as Rosetta. When British forces defeated the French in Egypt, the stone and over a dozen other antiquities were handed over to the British under the terms of an 1801 surrender deal between the generals of the two sides.
Curiously, the Egyptian government itself hasn’t asked for the relic’s return:
Hanna’s petition, with 4,200 signatures, says the stone was seized illegally and constitutes a “spoil of war.” The claim is echoed in a near identical petition by Zahi Hawass, Egypt’s former minister for antiquities affairs, which has more than 100,000 signatures. Hawass argues that Egypt had no say in the 1801 agreement.
The British Museum refutes this. In a statement, the Museum said the 1801 treaty includes the signature of a representative of Egypt. It refers to an Ottoman admiral who fought alongside the British against the French. The Ottoman sultan in Istanbul was nominally the ruler of Egypt at the time of Napoleon’s invasion.
The Museum also said Egypt’s government has not submitted a request for its return. It added that there are 28 known copies of the same engraved decree and 21 of them remain in Egypt.
There’s no way the British Museum is going to give that back, just like they’re hanging onto the Ellgin Marbles (I think Christopher Hitchens wrote a book urging their return). Likewise, if the Egyptians have a case at all, I think the stone should be returned. But it’s a huge attraction for the British Museum, and I think that will be telling.
Here’s the stone, with the same inscription in 3 scripts.
*Here are today’s World Cup results:
It was the last group-stage match for Argentina on Wednesday, which meant it could have been the last time Lionel Messi feinted defenders, slashed into an open channel and fooled a bemused goalkeeper at the World Cup while wearing the crest of his beloved nation. It is not the most appealing topic back home, but this is, apparently, Messi’s fifth and final World Cup, and whether he departs without holding aloft the tournament’s golden trophy will not detract from his legacy as one of the best ever to play — but it could leave him hollow and searching.
Messi’s World Cup will continue for another game at least, and very possibly more. Argentina has, with every game, revealed itself a formidable contender, swatting away an opening loss to Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico and then thwart Poland on Wednesday in a 2-0 victory before a pulsating legion of fans at Stadium 974.
Below: the highlights of Argentina vs Poland. Goals are at 2:20 and 3:20. The Polish goalkeeper did a great job with saves, even keeping Messi from scoring on a penalty kick. No goals for Lionel this time, but Argentina proceeds to the knockout stage.
Tunisia beat France but is still out of the World Cup:
As World Cup drama goes, it was a remarkable couple of minutes. A last stand by Tunisia. A late goal by France. A lead lost. A result overturned. And then a video review, and it all flipped back in a moment.
And none of it mattered.
Tunisia went out of the World Cup on Wednesday in the strangest of circumstances: victors over France, 1-0, when a late French equalizer was disallowed 12 minutes into second-half injury time, but already eliminated a few minutes earlier by Australia’s 1-0 victory against Denmark.
As for the Aussie victory over Denmark:
Australia’s moment was a rare soccer success for its men’s team: The first time it has advanced to the knockout round since 2006, which was the only previous time it survived the group stage.
Its goal came in a blur: Breaking out after a Denmark attack fizzled, Mathew Leckie took a pass near the center circle, swept around a Danish defender and sent a low shot past Denmark’s diving goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel.
Here are the highlights of that game; Leckie’s wonderful goal is at 2:26.
*Trump’s tax returns are finally in the hands of Congress—the House Ways and Means Committee has six years of returns.
“Treasury has complied with last week’s court decision,” a Treasury spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.
The Supreme Court declined last week to intervene after courts said the House had power to request the returns from the IRS.
The committee, led by Democratic Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, had sought six years of Trump’s tax records, primarily from the time he served as president. That included records about both Trump personally and several of his corporate entities.
The documents are not expected to be immediately released to the public.
Neal said Wednesday that Democrats would meet as a caucus to discuss how to handle the tax returns and get legal advice on how to proceed. Such a meeting, though, hasn’t been scheduled yet, he said.
The congressman declined to say if they would release any of the returns publicly. “The next step is to have a meeting of the Democratic caucus,” he said.
But it’s too late to do anything about the returns, for that committee will be in the hands of Republicans in January. And it’s not clear whether they’ll release the results so we can get the skinny on whether there’s anything dubious about them, or, as some say, whether Trump paid no taxes in recent years because he lost more money than he made.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili encounters Szaron upstairs at the lodgers’. It’s not a happy meeting:
Hili: How did you get there?Szaron: Paulina invited me in for a feast.(Photo: Paulina)
Hili: Jak się tam dostałeś?
Szaron: Paulina mnie zaprosiła na ucztę.
(Zdjęcie: Paulina)
********************
Another man cheats on his girlfriend. The result:
From David:
From Jesus of the Day:
God is busy writing poetry at Mastodon, and Titania hasn’t tweeted in a while. But, circumstances being what they are in Iran, Masih Alinejad has plenty to say, e.g.:
The Islamist regime in Iran tortured her son, #SattarBeheshti to death for criticizing the regime. Ever since, this brave mother has been a nightmare of the regime. Today she openly supports nationwide strikes and calls for more strikes #اعتراضات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/1jF1lmAfrY
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 30, 2022
From Barry: a nice man helps a scared deer cross the road. Apparently this is the way to pick up a deer!
Scared deer gets helped off the road by a man picking her up to the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/pdaw8hYV7W
— B&S (@_B___S) November 28, 2022
From Luana: a very bizarre story, one that appears to be true:
THIS HILARIOUS STORY deserves far more attention:
Public crossdresser Sam Britton, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Office of Spent Fuel & Waste, allegedly steals woman's luggage at airport.https://t.co/DvelHqn59Q
— Belissa Cohen (@BelissaCohen) November 28, 2022
From Malcolm, cats being cats (I may have posted this before):
Funny Cat Viral Clips 😹😹👏 || #CatsofTwittter #cats #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/SsfM93Tla9
— FUNNY ANIMALS TV (@FUNNYANIMALSTV7) November 24, 2022
From the Auschwitz Memorial, a woman who lived a few months (look at how they shaved the heads of incoming prisoners. The hair was saved by the Germans and used to make mattresses:
1 December 1912 | A Polish woman, Kazimiera Szczerbińska, was born in Żywiec.
In #Auschwitz from 28 January 1943.
No. 32059
She perished in the camp on 22 April 1943. pic.twitter.com/kGxbuXIX6P
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2022
Tweets from Matthew. Herbert Tobias was a German photographer, and one of the first famous people in Germany to die of AIDS:
"Herbert Tobias With His Cat, 1962" https://t.co/7OB9K9GrH8 pic.twitter.com/kpww6arZkM
— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) November 30, 2022
From Matthew: good sportsmanship as an American soccer player hugs an Iranian player after the Americans won:
Antonee Robinson. Respect ❤️👏
(via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/2qhToi72OR
— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) November 30, 2022
TimeTree is your friend. Look up the divergence time (“relatedness”) of any pair of species:
Quite correct. Elephant and Elephant shrew diverged 78 myr ago. Shrew and elephant shrew, 100 myr ago, says https://t.co/mwBLGILwaC your go-to site for resolving phylogenetic squabbles in the pub or on Twitter. https://t.co/IzRfHQFo2l
— Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) November 30, 2022
Life in DodoLand is always peaches and cream. Here’s a tale about how a little girl rescued and raised a Runner Duck. Sound up:
Little girl teaches her baby duck how to swim 😍 pic.twitter.com/BvGYlqnER4
— The Dodo (@dodo) November 29, 2022
