Christine McVie died the other day at the young age of 79. Stevie Nicks got most of the attention for Fleetwood Mac’s vocals, but let’s not overlook McVie’s singing, keyboard work, and songwriting. (Plus she could play an instrument that wasn’t the tambourine.) Here are three more songs in her honor; they are all songs she wrote. (I put up my favorite one the other day.)
“Everywhere” (1987). I love these live performances, which are every bit as good as the recorded ones.
“You Make Loving Fun“, from 1977’s Rumors album, also written by McVie:
“Little Lies” (1987):
Fleetwood Mac was, like the Eagles, one of the groups I ignored when they were popular and only discovered them much later. But when I did, I couldn’t get enough of them. Now only Mick, John, Stevie, and Lindsey remain.
5 thoughts on “RIP, Christine McVie”
Thank you, Christine McVie, for providing part of the soundtrack to my college years.
Just as an aside, Mick Fleetwood sure looks like he’s having fun when he’s playing those drums.
Yes, RIP Christine – and thanks for some wonderful songs.
The earlier, and bluesier, incarnation of Fleetwood Mac with Peter Green was excellent, too.
I was a big fan right from the start. Rumours is just an amazing album. Careening between loves lost and the freedom to move on, the record spoke to many—me among them.
Listen to their 1997 album The Dance for more mature interpretations of many of their songs. Another great.
Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks. Incredible voices.
“… one of the groups I ignored when they were popular and only discovered them much later.”
I scoffed at Nirvana at their peak – turns out Kurt Cobain was a melodic genius.
I wonder how much music that stands out is like that.
I hate to admit it, but watching the Clintons and the Gores dancing to “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow” at the ’93 Inaugural Ball kinda ruined Fleetwood Mac for me.
It was an afront to us white people with rhythm. 🙂