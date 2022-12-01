RIP, Christine McVie

Christine McVie died the other day at the young age of 79. Stevie Nicks got most of the attention for Fleetwood Mac’s vocals, but let’s not overlook McVie’s singing, keyboard work, and songwriting. (Plus she could play an instrument that wasn’t the tambourine.) Here are three more songs in her honor; they are all songs she wrote. (I put up my favorite one the other day.)

“Everywhere” (1987). I love these live performances, which are every bit as good as the recorded ones.

“You Make Loving Fun“, from 1977’s Rumors album, also written by McVie:

“Little Lies” (1987):

Fleetwood Mac was, like the Eagles, one of the groups I ignored when they were popular and only discovered them much later. But when I did, I couldn’t get enough of them. Now only Mick, John, Stevie, and Lindsey remain.