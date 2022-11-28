“Jews Don’t Count”: David Baddiel’s movie on Progressive anti-Semitism

Reader Eli sent me a link to this movie along with the header, “UK documentary on anti-Semitism from the Left—’Jews Don’t Count’, and his email said this (I’ve added a link)
You may be interested in a recent UK documentary on contemporary leftist antisemitism, “Jews Don’t Count”. It’s made by David Baddiel, a UK Jewish comedian, based on his book released last year, and includes interviews with Sarah Silverman, David Schwimmer (from “Friends”), Stephen Fry and others. It was broadcast in the UK on Channel 4 but it is also available in the U.S. (so far hasn’t been taken down).
[Baddiel’s] central thesis is that “Jews don’t count as a proper minority” when it comes to contemporary notions of prejudice and racism. He sets out to explore why so many people seem to ignore antisemitism, as well as “the dysfunction between progressives and Jews”.
It feels like a particularly bleak statement to make, but it couldn’t be more timely. Anti-Jewish hate crimes continue to rise in the UK and the US. Conspiracy theories and racist tropes about Jews and power continue to be given mainstream platforms. Baddiel’s book lends itself brilliantly to a TV format, which can bring in many other voices. “What do you think of when you hear the word ‘Jew’?” he asks, in the first of many monochrome interludes in which he speaks directly to camera. “Let’s ask some Jews.”
. . .What I like most about this documentary is how conversational it is. The thesis that Baddiel set out in his book (delivered here in the monochrome sections) forms the backbone of the programme, and on screen it feels like the opposite of the kind of back-and-forths that mostly happen online, often anonymously, about the same subjects. He sets out what he believes and meets people who agree with him and who sometimes disagree. It cuts through a lot of online noise and crude finger-pointing. He has a complex and nuanced conversation with his niece, Dionna, who describes herself as “a biracial person”. They discuss whether antisemitism is a “different” form of racism, and if Jews can “pass” as white.
. . . It is a sign of a solid documentary, I think, that every time a question came into my head, Baddiel was either asking it, or setting about answering it, as if I had said it out loud. Often, he pre-empts how people will respond to the point he is making. As someone who spends a lot of time on social media, he is used to anticipating what will be thrown back at him. People sometimes send him a screenshot of him in blackface, playing the footballer Jason Lee on Fantasy Football League in the 1990s, asking, “This you?”
Only four critics have reviewed it on Rotten Tomatoes, but they all give it a thumbs-up.
6 thoughts on ““Jews Don’t Count”: David Baddiel’s movie on Progressive anti-Semitism”
I agree. I think it’s excellent. It’s certainly not ‘left-bashing’, as Baddiel himself would probably describe himself as ‘progressive’ and/or on the left. But it does carefully explain why behaviour and language which in particular those on the left would never consider anti-semitic can be justifiably described as anti-semitic, and therefore racist. I thought his conversation with Miriam Margolyes on expectations around attitudes to Israel was particularly enlightening.
I’ll definitely watch this today. I’m sure I’ll find it exasperating and will end up screaming at my iPad. I do love Sarah Silverman. I’m sure she’ll be great as always.
I just watched it, and I thought it was quite good. I got his book when it came out, but hadn’t finished it, but now I think I’ll go back and restart it.
Interestingly Baddiel has enraged both Jews because he eschews any connection with Israel and anti-Demites because, well, for obvious reasons
These are 55 minutes well worth spending.
Started watching to imprint it on my to-do-later-today list…but couldn’t stop.
The film was not mostly about Israel but that topic did engender some dispute as commenter Chris Lawrence implies. Allies of Jews need to think hard about this in order to be useful, in my opinion.
Can’t speak for Jews specifically–the film explains why it’s complicated–but I think all good people should support the existence of the state of Israel, which as with all states extends to the state-sanctioned use of violence. The policies of the Israeli government, though, are for Israeli citizens to defend and oppose, no one else. I don’t see why Jews who don’t live there ought to voice critical opinions (as Ms. Margolyes argues) or, worse, be assumed to be complicit in policies that the foreigner doesn’t happen to agree with. As Mr. Baddiel says, the Left doesn’t hold Muslims living in the secular west complicit in the policies of Islamic theocracies….perhaps–this is me, not him–because we suspect they’d say, “Yes, of course, women should be beaten and killed for showing their hair, as Allah wills it,” not what the Left wants to hear.