by Greg Mayer
For all sorts of soccer reasons, staging the World Cup in Qatar was and is a bad idea, but that’s not what I want to bring up here.
As was widely reported earlier this week, Harry Kane, the England captain, had planned to wear a “One Love” armband as a statement about human rights, especially with regard to homosexuality. FIFA then threatened to yellow card (i.e., penalize) any player wearing the armband, because in Qatar homosexuality is a crime. Under this threat, Kane, and the other European team captains with similar plans, relented.
I don’t know that there was any such connection in the minds of the Dutch national football officials who started the “One Love” campaign, but I Immediately thought of the Bob Marley song “One Love,” which begins
One love, one heartLet’s get together and feel all right
Since Kane and the other European captains can’t express the thought on the pitch, I’ve been doing so by listening to the song, and thought I’d invite WEIT readers to listen along.
10 thoughts on “One Love”
Very nice, Greg. Thanks!
“Let’s get together and feel all right”
Not enough by itself. The rest of the song is religious gibberish. It would have been more effective if they all wore the armbands as protest at the World Cup matches. Qatar and FIFA are disturbing.
And how are we going to “feel alright” by “getting together” with anyone holding such noxious views?
A lot of great music — hell, a lot of great art period (from the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel to Mozart’s Mass in C Minor) — qualifies at some level as “religious gibberish.” That’s why I, for one, find it essential to maintain a wall of separation between one’s atheism and one’s aesthetic sensibilities.
I always liked Bob Dylan’s Slow Train with Mark Knopfler on the guitar, Lyrics aside, it’s more to my taste than Reggae. Fine for enjoying, but not as a symbol for anything important.
There’s also a really good Playing for Change|Songs Around the World cover of Mr. Marley’s “One Love” performed by various artists.
Those homophobic Qatari teetotalers can go piss up a rope (as they used to say in my neighborhood growing up).
There’s been a lot of media coverage in the UK over the fact that being gay is illegal in Qatar, and about various protests about this by Western players. There’s also been some commentary about (the absence of) women’s rights.
But, as far as I can see there’s not been the tiniest squeak about religious freedom. In Qatar, if someone gets to age 20 in Qatar and decides they don’t actually believe in Islam, and says so, then the penalty for that is death. There’s been no protest at all by any UK media or soccer players.
Why? Does no-one care about religious freedom any more? The right to dissent from and criticise Islam underpins every other rights issue.
To answer your question, I quote Ben Afleck: “It’s racist.” Of course, that’s as misguided as when first vomited at Sam Harris and Bill Maher for raising this point.
My suggestion as a workaround would be for players and spectators to each wear an armband or ribbon of a specific colour. Individual groups could work out who wore which colour. The default could be purple as a protest against violence against women. No need to make a big statement to authorities. It could be done discreetly, by word of mouth.
The very restrictions from Quatar on this issue at least creates awareness and discussion about this important issue. Perhaps fans in the Middle East are hearing about the censorship, and that is something.