Elizabeth Holmes sentencing: livestream coverage

Elizabeth Holmes is now in court, facing sentencing on four counts of wire fraud for the Theranos startup case. Both prosecution and defense are making long arguments about her sentence, and it has’t yet been pronounced. It will come down within a couple of hours.
Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison, but the prosecution has asked for 15 years and a fine of $800 million. The defense, however, has asked for 18 months, preferably served in home confinement. In such cases the judge usually pronounces a sentence close to what the prosecution recommends. My own prediction was ten years. It will undoubtedly be served in a cushy federal prison in California.
You can watch the livestream by clicking on the screenshot below, but since it’s a federal court, cameras aren’t permitted. What you’ll see is up-to-the-minute news.
Here’s a video of her arrival in court.
It won’t surprise me to see the judge extend to Holmes the privilege of voluntarily surrendering to the facility she is designated to by the Federal Bureau of Prisons after she gives birth (although there are plenty of federal district court judges across the country who would order her remanded into custody immediately upon sentencing).
It would surprise me to see the court grant her bond pending appeal. At the risk of dating myself, such requests were fairly common back in the days before the Bail Reform Act of 1984. But under current federal law, bond pending appeal is all but unheard of, see 18 USC section 3143.
At what age or minimum amount of passed time should one (be expected by others to) start worrying about dating oneself? 😉
Just over eleven years – but she doesn’t go to gaol until April, and doubtless will try to appeal the sentence before then.
Oscar Wilde did his time at Reading Gaol. 🙂
Elizabeth Holmes, OTOH, will likely be designated to the Federal Correctional Institution at Dublin, CA, a low-security facility for women inmates.
Holmes has 10 days to begin the appellate process by filing a notice of appeal to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. As I noted above, I think the chances of her staying out of prison on bond pending appeal (a process that could take a good year or two) are essentially nil.
If I watch a single 5 seconds of the livestream sentencing of the founder of Theranos, will I get all the information that usually takes many hours?
I was glad they canned that grifter. I used to work in venture capital, I was on the other side of the table from entrepreneurs (like her) wanting money. Both sides knew their ideas probably wouldn’t work out and we’d loose dough, but that’s just VC. No worries.
To my knowledge, despite puffery and salesmanship, nobody LIED to us like she did.
