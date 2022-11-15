Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Tuesday: the cruelest day; it’s November 15, 2022. It’s National Raisin Bran Day (a cereal I can tolerate), but beware—the Food Police are on it!

From Wikipedia:

Research suggests that eating commercially produced raisin bran containing sugared raisins produces acid which can lead to cavities, while home-made raisin bran, created by adding plain, unsugared raisins to bran flakes, produces less of this acid.

But bad news from the Internet: one brand is not that good for you.

Because Raisin Bran is chock full o’ raisins and the flakes themselves are rather tasteless, General Mills adds a hefty amount of sugar to this cereal. One cup of the breakfast cereal has 19 grams, which is just one gram shy of a Cadbury Creme Egg’s worth, and that’s not counting the added milk.

It’s also National Bundt Day (a cake), National Spicy Hermit Cookie Day (a cookie, or “biscuit” if you will), Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day (mine is spotless, with no aging food), America Recycles Day, American Enterprise Day, and an international remembrance, Day of the Imprisoned Writer.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this day by consulting the November 15 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Well, I think most of us are chuffed that the Democrats took the Senate, but the House race is breaking for the Republicans. Here’s the margin as of this morning, with Republicans needing only one more seat to take over the chamber. The good news is that Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who defied Trumpist’s attempts to overturn Arizona’s Presidential vote (she was Arizona’s secretary of state), narrowly won the state’s governorship over Kari Lake, a Trump ally.

And Trump supposedly will announce today that the is going to run again for President. Shoot me now!

And from the Wall Street Journal:

Republicans remained poised to win control of the House of Representatives with more than a dozen races still uncalled Monday, as Congress returned to work and new members set to take office next year began orientation. Democrats are projected to hold their Senate majority after a weekend win in Nevada, giving them the 50 seats needed to control the chamber. A final Senate race, in Georgia, is set for a runoff on Dec. 6 because neither candidate got a majority.

In the House, the GOP appeared on track to win the barest of majorities, nonpartisan analysts said. On Sunday night, additional vote tallies in California and Arizona put Republican candidates in striking distance of victory, though those races hadn’t been called. “Dems’ dreams of holding the House majority probably died tonight,” David Wasserman, the House editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, tweeted Sunday, referring to shifts toward Republicans in three races in those states. . . .Headed into the election, Democrats had a 220-212 majority, with three vacancies. The possibility of an extremely narrow GOP majority is already creating challenges for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.). Mr. McCarthy is running to be speaker assuming Republicans take back the House, but he is meeting resistance from his party’s right flank, which now has greater leverage to influence the vote. Mr. McCarthy will need a simple majority of his conference during Tuesday’s leadership vote, to be selected as the party’s preference for leader. To become speaker, he will need a majority of the full House in a vote in January. McCarty will probably win; he’s running against Arizona congressman Andy Biggs, who was supported by Trump. But these days that support ain’t worth a bucket of warm spit.

*The NYT reports that there’s a government-produced carnage of young protestors in Iran, as the youth, having had enough repression, are calling for freedom—freedom from government terror, freedom in how to dress and whether and how to worship, and freedom from the strictures of fundamentalist Islam. But the price of that freedom is high.

One girl, a 14-year-old, was incarcerated in an adult prison alongside drug offenders. A 16-year-old boy had his nose broken in detention after a beating by security officers. A 13-year-old girl was physically attacked by plainclothes militia who raided her school. A brutal crackdown by the authorities in Iran trying to halt protests calling for social freedom and political change that have convulsed the country for the past two months has exacted a terrible toll on the nation’s youth, according to lawyers in Iran and rights activists familiar with the cases. Young people, including teenage girls and boys, have been at the center of the demonstrations and clashes with security forces on the streets and university campuses and at high schools. Iranian officials have said the average age of protesters is 15. Some have been beaten and detained, others have been shot and killed on the streets, or beaten in the custody of security services, and the lives of countless others have been disrupted as the authorities raid schools in an effort to crack down on dissent.

The authorities are targeting thousands of minors, under the age of 18, for participating in the protests, according to interviews with two dozen people, including lawyers in Iran involved in cases and rights activists, as well as parents, relatives and teenagers living in the country. Rights groups say that at least 50 minors have been killed. But the Islamic Republic is unleashing its wrath on its youth in ways and on a scale not seen during other protests that have rocked the country over the past two decades, the rights groups say. The nationwide uprising, largely led by women, has seen daily protests in cities across the country calling for an end to rule by hard-line clerics in the aftermath of the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of morality police in September.

Let us spare a thought or a tear for the women and youth of Iran, and do what we can to help—even if it just means calling attention to the problem, and to the vile, repressive government. In my worst moments I imagine the young people banned from school, the women all forcibly veiled again, and the government back in charge. After all, they have the weapons. But can they resist the call of freedom?

Here’s Masih Alinejad’s pinned tweet. Remember the last word of “Braveheart”

Tomorrow Iranian women will shake the clerical regime by removing their hijab and taking to the streets across Iran to say #No2Hijab. This is called Women Revolution.

In iran #WalkingUnveiled is a crime.

Iranian men will also join us.#حجاب_بی_حجاب pic.twitter.com/pu3uUA1teM — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) July 12, 2022

*As Dave Chappelle said in his SNL intro last week, referring to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago papers, “I’ve been fired from many jobs, and I’ve stolen stuff from the office, like staplers. But I never stole work from work!” So why did Trump do it? The Washington Post has an “exclusive” arguing that his motive wasn’t money or business, but EGO.”

Federal agents and prosecutors have come to believe former president Donald Trump’s motive for allegedly taking and keeping classified documents was largely his ego and a desire to hold on to the materials as trophies or mementos, according to people familiar with the matter. As part of the investigation, federal authorities reviewed the classified documents that were recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and private club, looking to see if the types of information contained in them pointed to any kind of pattern or similarities, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

That review has not found any apparent business advantage to the types of classified information in Trump’s possession, these people said. FBI interviews with witnesses so far, they said, also do not point to any nefarious effort by Trump to leverage, sell, or use the government secrets. Instead, the former president seemed motivated by a more basic desire not to give up what he believed was his property, these people said.

It’s still ILLEGAL, though, regardless of his motives.

*The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization to defend Jews against anti-Semitism, is toast. Or so says Tablet, a magazine that often does very good reporting. Here they

Pop quiz:

Which of these two individuals do you find more problematic? Kyrie Irving, a kooky basketball player who believes that the Earth is flat, that JFK was shot by bankers, that the COVID vaccines were secretly a plot to connect all Black people to a supercomputer, and that Jews worship Satan and launched the slave trade?

Or Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League, who accepted $500,000 from Irving last week without even meeting or even talking to the all-star—and who was then forced to give back the donation when Irving blatantly refused to apologize?

Let’s think about it for a minute. One of these guys is a weirdo with dumb opinions he may or may not actually believe. The other is running a soulless racket which just made it clear that you can say whatever you want about the Jews and buy your indulgences at a discount price. Don’t get me wrong: I absolutely believe that Irving’s endorsement of a Black nationalist documentary based on an obscure Jew-hating book, to say nothing of Kanye West’s meltdown, will most likely contribute to a surge in antisemitism in America, particularly in the Black community. But we Jews don’t control Kyrie Irving; in theory, we do control the ADL, and we shouldn’t want our chief defense group to behave in a way that advances antisemitic conspiracy theories about shadowy Jews trafficking in money and influence for fun and profit. All of this leads to one sorry conclusion: It’s time to say goodbye to the ADL. It can’t be killed, so we need to just walk away from this formerly venerable organization, and weaken it before it swerves so far off the road that it takes us with it.

Why is the ADL going soft on anti-Semitism. Because of wokeness, of course. It’s not au courant to like Jews, or even defend the existence of Israel:

. . . . ADL’s new recommendation for how Jews globally should react when violence is done to us: “Jews,” tweeted the same senior staffer, “*have* to be ok with Palestinians *explaining* why some turn to terrorism.” In case you’re scratching your head here, let me simplify: The ADL believes that whenever Jews get violently stabbed, shot, blown up, or beaten, our first reaction must be to search our souls for what we must’ve done to deserve it.

*Finally, in the “oddities” section of the Associated Press, we find an article about the auction of a pair of sandals worn by Steve Jobs in the 1970s. Guess what kind they were? Yep, you’re right: Birkenstocks. And how much do you think a Jobs-worn pair of Birks went for? Oy!. More than many houses! (Emphasis below is mine.)

The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house. The “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien’s Auctions said Sunday. “The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said in the listing on its website. The sandals were expected to bring $60,000, but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was $218,750, Julien’s said. The buyer was not named. Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs’ parents’ house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission. Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

I am no fan of Birkenstocks, which I put in the same league of “ugly shoes” as Crocs, but if you must see them, here they are:

Why did he keep them?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, we have another enigmatic Hili dialogue with photographer Paulina. Is Hili referring to the garden, or the whole world?

Hili: We have to institute order.

Paulina: Where?

Hili: Wherever it’s possible. (Photo: Paulina)

In Polish:

Hili: Trzeba zrobić porządek.

Paulina: Z czym?

Hili: Z czym się da. (Zdjęcie: Paulina)

From Seth:

Another Far Side cartoon from Gary Larson:

God still goes after Elon Musk:

Apparently $8 equals 30 pieces of silver. pic.twitter.com/yuTG1NRvbg — God (Not a Parody, Actually God) (@TheTweetOfGod) November 13, 2022

From Masih:

#HosseinRonaghi, a renowned Iranian activist, has been hospitalized due to torture. While ordinary Iranians have surrounded the hospital to support him, the regime is busy shooting at them. This is how scared the regime is of people. Iranian people aren’t scared. pic.twitter.com/6Y6RnJ7eB8 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 14, 2022

From Jez: Life imitates art:

Interesting choice of Putin’s to go with the Madonna tribute costume today pic.twitter.com/q8Vs9nUVuP — Dr. Ian Garner (@irgarner) November 10, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial: The Netherlands had more Jews murdered in WWII than any other Western European country: it lost three-quarters of its Jewish population.

15 November 1941 | A Dutch Jewish boy, Robert Julius de Vries, was born in Haarlem. In March 1944 he was deported to #Auschwitz with his mother Lea. On 5 March they were murdered together in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/Ds7TL9AbIh — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 15, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. First, one from Sean Carroll giving an old Scientific American chart apparently designed to prove that biological sex isn’t bimodal (or binary) but a spectrum. Both he and the ragazine are wrong: note the absence of a row labeled “gametes”, which is what biologists use. (Even Claire, Ainsworth, the author of the article that gave the figure decries Carroll’s conclusion.) Here Carroll has strayed onto the wrong turf. He’s answered by several biologists, but of course won’t respond. Oh dear, Dr. Carroll, you’re not the arbiter of “Actual science” when it comes to sex

And this is the author of article in which that chart apperead. Don't make yourself a clown, buddy. You're part of the reason why trust in science is declining. DSDs aren't sexes. https://t.co/vK63mzzmBA — Tony M. 🇺🇦 (@macijauskasm) November 14, 2022

Biologist Emma Hilton from Manchester Uni.:

What exactly do you think this chart shows? — Emma Hilton (@FondOfBeetles) November 14, 2022

From another STEM professor:

And a thread by Zach Eliott:

