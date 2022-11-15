NYT questions the safety of puberty blockers

I was surprised to see any article in the New York Times questioning current medical treatment for becoming transsexual, but this article does. And it’s written by two investigative reporters who actually read the scientific literature on puberty blockers. In fact, the article ends, like a scientific paper, with a list of seven references from the literature on the effects of puberty blockers on bone mass. Bona fides first:
Christina Jewett covers the Food and Drug Administration. She is an award-winning investigative journalist and has a strong interest in how the work of the F.D.A. affects the people who use regulated products. @By_Cjewett
Click on the screenshot to read it at the paper itself, or see it archived here
I found the article pretty good for what it is, though a bit scattered, going back and forth between the medical effects of puberty blockers, the effects of transitioning on people’s well-being, and stories of “desisters” or “detransitioners” who went back to their birth sex. There are a few lessons to learn here.
Puberty blockers are of unknown safety. These are drugs given to adolescents or children at various stages of puberty to allow them to “pause” their puberty while they ponder whether they want to become transsexual. While there have been many claims that these drugs are perfectly safe and that any halting of puberty can be reversed if patients changes their minds (most don’t, but go on to full transitioning), studies show pretty convincingly that the drugs have a deleterious effect on bone density, though the effect is lessened if patients take the drug (Lupron is one example) in early rather than late puberty. The effects on bone density can be so severe that they can cause osteoporosis or permanent bone damage.
. . .there is emerging evidence of potential harm from using blockers, according to reviews of scientific papers and interviews with more than 50 doctors and academic experts around the world.
. . . A full accounting of blockers’ risk to bones is not possible. While the Endocrine Society recommends baseline bone scans and then repeat scans every one to two years for trans youths, WPATH and the American Academy of Pediatrics provide little guidance about whether to do so. Some doctors require regular scans and recommend calcium and exercise to help to protect bones; others do not. Because most treatment is provided outside of research studies, there’s little public documentation of outcomes.
But it’s increasingly clear that the drugs are associated with deficits in bone development. During the teen years, bone density typically surges by about 8 to 12 percent a year. The analysis commissioned by The Times examined seven studies from the Netherlands, Canada and England involving about 500 transgender teens from 1998 through 2021. Researchers observed that while on blockers, the teens did not gain any bone density, on average — and lost significant ground compared to their peers, according to the analysis by Farid Foroutan, an expert on health research methods at McMaster University in Canada.
The findings match what practitioners of the treatment have seen, including Dr. Catherine Gordon, a pediatric endocrinologist and bone researcher at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. “When they lose bone density, they’re really getting behind,” said Dr. Gordon, who is leading a separate study on why the drugs have such an effect.
The authors give other anecdotal evidence of blocker damage, like this one:
A transgender adolescent in Sweden who took the drugs from age 11 to 14 with no bone scans until the last year of treatment developed osteoporosis and sustained a compression fracture in his spine, an X-ray showed in 2021, as reported earlier in a documentary on Swedish television.
“The patient now suffers from continued back pain,” medical records note, describing a “permanent disability” caused by the blockers.
The scant data we have to date suggests that the reduction of bone density accompanying the use of blockers, even if followed by hormone treatment, may not lead to full recovery of bone density and strengh.
Many doctors treating trans patients believe they will recover that loss when they go off blockers. But two studies from the analysis that tracked trans patients’ bone strength while using blockers and through the first years of sex hormone treatment found that many do not fully rebound and lag behind their peers.
That could lead to heightened risk of debilitating fractures earlier than would be expected from normal aging — in their 50s instead of 60s — and more immediate harm for patients who start treatment with already weak bones, experts say.
“There’s going to be a price,” said Dr. Sundeep Khosla, who leads a bone research lab at the Mayo Clinic. “And the price is probably going to be some deficit in skeletal mass.”
There may be long-term effects of puberty blockers on other parts body (e.g., the brain) that, says the article, might not show up until “decades later”. The fact is that there is very little research on the medical effects of puberty blockers, which is why several European countries are using them solely on a clinical-trial basis (England is contemplating this). The lack of data explains why this article concentrates almost entirely on bone density. Only when we have more data on more traits will adolescents contemplating transitioning be able to make a fully informed decision.
That said, the bone-density issue, which can be ameliorated if you give blockers early in puberty or treat later with calcium and medicine for osteoporosis, is not sufficiently daunting that, at least according to some doctors, it should not lead transitioners to change their minds or to transition by direct hormone treatment without the “pause” of blockers. Still, we have to remember that there are no tests of the long-term effects of the blockers. That will take considerable time. Research is in progress:
Long-awaited research funded by the National Institutes of Health could provide more guidance. In 2015, four prominent American gender clinics were awarded $7 million to examine the effects of blockers and hormone treatment on transgender youth. In explaining their study, the researchers pointed out that the United States had produced no data on the impact or safety of blockers, particularly among transgender patients under 12, leaving a “gap in evidence for this practice.” Seven years in, they have yet to report key outcomes of their work, but say the findings are coming soon.
Puberty blockers are not approved by the FDA for halting puberty and are used off label. And some companies don’t even want FDA approval, presumably because it may not come.
My emphasis below:
There is no centralized tracking of blocker prescriptions in the United States. Komodo Health, a health technology company, compiled private and public insurance data for Reuters, showing a sharp increase in the number of children ages 6 to 17 diagnosed with gender dysphoria, from about 15,000 in 2017 to about 42,000 in 2021. During that time, 4,780 patients with that diagnosis were put on puberty blockers covered by insurance, the data shows, with new prescriptions growing each year. But the data does not capture the many cases in which insurance does not cover the drugs for that use, leaving families to pay out of pocket.
Some leading American practitioners asked AbbVie and Endo Pharmaceuticals, maker of another blocker, to seek F.D.A. approval for the drugs’ use among trans adolescents. The drugmakers would have to fund research for a patient population that made up just a small part of their market. But the physicians argued that regulatory approval could help establish the safety of the treatment and broaden insurance coverage of the drugs, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars a year. In the end, AbbVie and Endo said no. The companies declined to comment on the decision.
To me, this is odious. These companies are putting profits before patients. What company wouldn’t want to know whether the drugs they make are safe?
Most patients who take blockers continue on to hormone therapy, i.e. to fuller transitioning. And according to the article, in general those who complete transitioning are happy with their decision.
Like Ms. Chavira, most patients who take puberty blockers move on to hormones to transition, as many as 98 percent in British and Dutch studies. While many doctors see that as evidence that the right adolescents are getting the drugs, others worry that some young people are being swept into medical interventions too soon.
. . .The first trans patient treated with blockers, from age 13 to 18, moved on to testosterone, the male sex hormone. Halting female puberty had offered emotional relief and helped him look more masculine. As the Dutch clinicians prescribed blockers, followed by hormones, to a half-dozen other patients in those early years, the medical team found that their mental health and well-being improved.
“They were usually coming in very miserable, feeling like an outsider in school, depressed or anxious,” recalled Dr. Peggy Cohen-Kettenis, a retired psychologist at the clinic. “And then you start to do this treatment, and a few years later, you see them blossoming.”
The general take I have on this article is that most people who decide to become transsexual are happy with their decision, despite the potential dangers of puberty blockers (they likely don’t know the scientific effects on bone density, and of course we don’t know the full scientific effects on the rest of the body). Is an informed decision then possible? Well, we don’t have all the medical data to say “fully informed”, but the feeling of relief that many describe when they transition suggests that in the absence of long-term studies, they can do three things:
a. Get “nonaffirmative” care. Since a hefty percentage of those who feel they’re in the “wrong” body (but don’t take puberty blockers) wind up gay rather than becoming transsexual, this suggests that an objective therapist, not committed to transitioning, should work with the patient beforehand. After all, transitioning, besides making you sterile, may have unknown medical effects, and presumably children who become gay are no less happy than those who transition.
b. Do not take puberty blockers but go directly from a child or adolescent to hormone supplements that cause permanent changes in your body. This, however, gives the young person no time to contemplate changing their gender, and surely you have to be old enough to give informed consent (see below).
c. Wait until you’re finished with puberty to start transitioning. Although this may prolong gender dysphoria, it staves off any deleterious effects of puberty blockers and also gives you some additional age that is supposed to be correlated with wisdom. This is the solution I recommend, but one that not everyone is on board with.
16 thoughts on “NYT questions the safety of puberty blockers”
You can see the NYTimes ever so slowly attempting to correct its dreadful record on this subject…..remember all the activist driven articles with no counter arguments that it published for years.
I also wonder if someone will write a book tracing how this discussion has evolved…including how people like Jesse Singal and Abigail Shrier and many others were hounded, threatened, non-personed and so on for voicing facts and opinions that ran counter what has been the activist concensus.
Not only that, but what of the hospitals, universities who in the face of all this lying said nothing to correct the record.
One possibility to why pharmaceutical companies might balk at conducting clinical trials on puberty blockers for this purpose is a subset of individuals believe this course of action is unethical. The companies might be hesitant to enter that type of ethical debate.
It is almost certainly cost. Clinical trials like these would cost millions and if the pateint population which gains access to the therapies through approval is small, that cost may never be re-couped. And that’s not the way to do business.
It may not be good business, but it’s UNETHICAL.
Neverthesless, I believe that is the likely motive. But “UNETHICAL”? I am not sure I agree. Or disagree. This is a murky ethical domain. I wonder why you think it is unethical, beyond a wish that everyone who can benefit from a proven(ish) therapy ought to have access to it (on that I can agree)?
I don’t want to argue about this but I will respond once. It’s unethical because there may be harms from these drugs, and yet companies that stand to profit from their sale are opposed to testing their safety. I don’t understand why that’s unclear to you. The therapy is NOT “provenish”; the one thing it’s been tested on (bone density) shows harmful effects, and there may be others found down the line.
Plus if the puberty blockers are used without FDA approval I expect that there will be a legal defence for the manufacturers against claims from dissatisfied users later. I understand that the USA is very litigious.
It seems like some people are taking a deeper look at these issues after the UK and other countries have started pulling back on transitioning. Undoubtedly, quite a few folks just jumped on the bandwagon because it is part of the Progressive agenda, and are now having second (or first) thoughts. It beats me, though, how people can think that blocking puberty, one of the key developmental phases in humans, wouldn’t have deleterious effects, physically and mentally. Like a lot of the Progressive agenda, it looks at the surface and seeks to project an agreeable image without exploring deeper problems.
Something that has been well established is that trans people including young people have a higher suicide risk than the general population.
More works needs to done to see how affermative vs non-affirmative care impacts this risk.
If, and there is evdience to suggest this, puberty suppression reduces suicde risks in trans young people then that needs to be factored in.
There is no evidence that I’ve seen of actual figures for deaths from suicide being higher in transgender children not receiving puberty blockers, as opposed to self-reported suicide ideation.
According to “Trends in suicide death risk in transgender people: results from the Amsterdam Cohort of Gender Dysphoria study (1972–2017)”, C. M. Wiepjes, M. den Heijer, […], and T. D. Steensma, Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica 2020 Jun; 141(6): 486–491,
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7317390/ :
I think Jesse Singal has discussed this. Many people pondering transition have mental problems anyway, and Jesse has said (and I’ve looked at the data, too), that transitioning has no clear effect on suicide risk. The study that seemed to show that was flawed.
If most children who go down the path of puberty blockers continue on to full transition, is that proof that it was the correct decision? Perhaps it is also proof that once such decisions are made, it isn’t really a “pause” but a commitment. They get into the transition system, and are pulled along. What impact if any do puberty blockers have on the very emotional and intellectual development needed to make sound decisions?
My position on pharmaceuticals in general is that all other avenues should be tried before taking drugs to solve a problem. Drugs so often have side effects, so their benefits should always be weighed against the negatives. Since that is my prejudice for my own health, naturally I cringe at the idea of doing what sounds like an experiment on a generation of children. My conservative view may be proved wrong; after all drugs have sometimes improved the quality of life for me and those I love when we needed them.
Hearing about the psychological pain some of these children are in, it seems cruel to deny them drugs if it brings relief. On the other hand, if there prove to be long-term negative impacts on their health, that would be cruel also. I come down on the side of gathering as much evidence as possible and requiring people to wait until they are adults to take permanent steps. It sounds like puberty blockers are more of a permanent step than they have been presented to be.
Well said, but remember that some of this “path” may well be due to social pressure from parents, doctors, therapists, and peers. This is the thesis that Abigail Shrier makes: that the path is laid out largely by others, and you’re more or less forced to tread it.
It has always seemed absurd (and disgusting) to me for any medical practitioner to claim that medicines that affect the normal progression of such a crucial developmental stage of a young person’s life could be “perfectly safe”.
Even Tylenol isn’t perfectly safe, for crying out loud, and “puberty blockers” are throwing a spanner into the words of a ridiculously complicated system. Changes in bone density and neurologic changes could be only the very BEGINNING of negative outcomes. As mentioned above, there could be negative outcomes that begin and or persist for decades, shortening lifespans, affecting quality of life, and potentially INCREASING the risk of suicide down the road (certainly if someone has chronic pain from compression fractures, they are going to be at increased risk of suicide). I wouldn’t be surprised if long term risks of various kinds of cancers could be changed, for better or worse. And we won’t know for decades at the earliest.
Anyone who speaks with unwarranted (and unwarrantable) confidence about ANYTHING, let alone such a profoundly powerful and subtle intervention as altering the usual hormonal course of adolescence might as well be sounding a roaring claxon indicating that they are NOT to be trusted, and people should keep their distance. I’m VERY glad that more members of even the Woke are beginning to be more concerned about this. It’s just too easy to allow ideology to grind naïve, innocent lives into powder–or compressed, osteoporotic bone–with those doing the grinding excusing themselves with the get out of jail free card that their “intentions” are pure.
*spanner into the works, not words. Oy.
One side effect to puberty blockers which the article doesn’t mention is the possibility of lower libido and inability to orgasm. If children go on blockers before they’ve experienced the sexual arousal fueled by adolescent hormones their brains and genitals don’t necessarily pick it up when cross-sex hormones are administered later on. In addition, a child-like penis is also too small to work well when constructing an artificial vagina.
Jazz Jennings, a boy who was transitioned in front of the cameras for a long-running reality show about a “trans kid,” now suffers from those and other problems as the result of taking puberty blockers. Doctors who were filmed during the “bottom surgery” expressed dismay at the lack of material to work with and seemed to be making it up as they went. Jazz still doesn’t have orgasms or seem to have much of a sex drive, despite having had multiple surgeries to correct problems.