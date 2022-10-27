Readers’s wildlife photos

Today we have a set of photos from Matthew Ware of Denali National Park, its scenery and its wildlife. Matthew’s narrative and descriptions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

These pictures are from Denali Nature Park and Preserve, Alaska, and were taken on the 31st August this year. It has been said that there are four seasons in Alaska – Winter, June, July and August – and we were lucky to be there when it was dry and warm(ish).

Formerly called Mt McKinley National Park, Denali was founded in 1917 and has been extended significantly to its current 6.1 million square acres (24,500 square kilometres).

The eponymous Mt McKinley/Denali is north America’s highest mountain at 20,310 ft (6,190m).

There is only a single road (starting at the George Parks Highway) into the park and all of these photos were taken from it. Until last year the road went 91 miles (146 km) into the park, however, significant landslides near the Polychrome Pass has currently reduced the available road to about 45 miles (70 km).

It is a magnificent, unspoilt wilderness. These photos show various landscape scenes within the park.