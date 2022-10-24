Most Americans don’t think race should be an important factor in college admission decisions, but most favor racial diversity as good thing yet back a Supreme Court ruling banning affirmative action

The other day I summarized a Pew study of what factors Americans thought should be prioritized in making college-admissions decisions. High-school grades and standardized-test results were by far the most important criteria, with extracurricular activities a ways behind and race or ethnicity far behind, with only 7% of Americans seeing it as a major factor in college admissions, 19% as a minor factor, and 74% as “not a factor”. (Remember, this is how people think things should be, not how they are.) Other factors were more important than ethnicity/race, including being the first in one’s family to go to college, while two were less important (gender and whether a relative attended the school).
This ordering of criteria held for all groups surveyed, including ethnic groups, Republicans and Democrats. The importance of criteria varied, with race/ethnicity—the subject of debates over affirmative action—being rated as a more important criterion for Asians, blacks, and Hispanics than for whites; but in no ethnic group did fewer than 59% of respondents see race/ethnicity as “not important” as a factor.
Today we have a related study from Inside Higher Ed (click on screenshot below), which gives nearly identical results from a different sample (and using different questions). The study was conducted by by The Washington Post and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. 1,238 adults were surveyed (Pew used 11,687). The results are given in the headline:
There’s not much text, but the article gives two bar charts. If we compare the “support Supreme Court ban on affirmative action” data below with data from the Pew study (using “race not important” as the equivalent of “support Supreme Court ban”, we get comparable but not identical results. The comparison: of all US results, 63% here as compared to 74% in Pew, among whites we get 66% here compared to 79% in the Pew study, among blacks we get 47% here as opposed to 59% in the Pew study, among Hispanics we get 50% here as compared to 68% in the Pew data, and for Asians (plus Pacific Islanders) we get 65% below compared to 63% for Asians from Pew.
In all but one group, support for Supreme Court ban on affirmative action in runs lower than the data for those who don’t think race should be an important factor in admission (Pew)—almost surely because people coul be opposed to seeing their opinions made into law by the Supreme Court. And in fact more than half of blacks oppose a Supreme Court banning of affirmative action.
However, every group polled thinks that programs designed to increase racial diversity of college students are a “good thing”. This is not expected from the data above, in which most groups show support for banning affirmative action. This is somewhat of a paradox because affirmative action is one of the only programs that can increase diversity among college students.
The conclusion: Americans are to some extent confused. Most support the Supreme Court making laws banning affirmative action yet most think diversity is a good thing. And most don’t think race should be an important factor in admission. Perhaps the conflict here is the coercion imposed by a Court ruling, or perhaps respondents saw other ways to increase the good of racial diversity on campus beyond a Supreme Court ruling. I suppose there are many explanations for this disparity, including simply different samples, or that, in the poll reported here, the respondents the way they thought the pollsters wanted to hear. Readers are welcome to comment.
I think racial diversity is a good thing, but my dilemma has always been that to increase it, one needs to reduce the “meritocratic” standards usually used for admissions. I’m coming around to the view that affirmative action is tenable but on a socioeconomic rather than a racial basis. That kind of affirmative action will certainly increase racial diversity, but will do so without violating the upcoming Supreme Court decision that will ban race as a criterion for admission. (It’s almost a given that this decision will occur.)
23 thoughts on “Most Americans don’t think race should be an important factor in college admission decisions, but most favor racial diversity as good thing yet back a Supreme Court ruling banning affirmative action”
Isn’t the simplist solution to this “contradiction” simply that many people don’t think race should be used for admissions, but aspire to a society where diversity has been accomplished before students enter university? Obviously that’s (at present) naive and profoundly aspirational, but I think it’s a good description of how many view this issue and apparent conflict.
Yes, but realizing the aspiration is something people better think about.
May I respectfully ask why? I don’t mean the cynical view that having something as an aspirational goal means precisely that we intend not to think about it. Rather, I ask why it is important or desirable that diversity be achieved for its own sake, that makes it something we “[had] better think about.” You seem to be foretelling grave consequences if diversity is not achieved and I’m curious as to what you think those might be.
Cosmetic diversity in Canada (and to a useful extent viewpoint diversity also) is a by-product of vigorous immigration, which we need to prevent demographic stagnation. Since almost all our immigrants come from majority non-white parts of the world, immigration leads to diversity whether we want it or not. But in the States, you’re all American: diversity just means differently coloured Americans. I’m not really clear about what that gains you.
That is the expensive option but the best option. Make sure the public schools in the underrepresented communities are at the same level (or better) in the underserved communities and give the extra assistance needed to help those students benefit from that school. The problem with this solution is it takes money and time but will give the best result.
This experiment is on going in New York state. It is not the only place and it has been going on for some time. The results suggest that differences in spending are not critical factors for success in education.
Although there are differences in spending between wealthy school districts and poorer ones in NY, the differences are small (see figure 2 here) and even the poorest NY school district is spending nearly double the national average per pupil,. Still, despite all that spending, NY students are doing the same or worse than their peers (see link in my comment below).
The experiences in New York and elsewhere are saying (loudly, IMO) that increasing per pupil spending is not the answer to the problem and that focusing on that option takes focus away from where answers (if they exist) may lie.
Diversity would also increase if disparities in performance were reduced. Most Americans probably accept the level playing field idea and steps to improve performance by minorities (and probably white, as well).
Despite decades of debate and numerous programs to reduce disparities, the disparities remain. I think the core reason is because it is too hard and political suicide to do what it really takes to level the playing field. In the face of limited budgets and historically segregated housing, what it would really take is movement of tax $$ from affluent districts –> poorer districts. That won’t happen because when people believe that something is being taken away from them, they get very angry very quickly.
And yet, after lots of attempts to solve the problem by spending money, lots of studies show that money spent is barely a significant factor.
Case in point; New York state, with the highest per pupil spending (nearly double the national average) has lower or no difference in outcome, depending on grade level. For pre-covid results; https://files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/ED604331.pdf
It isn’t just money.
Very true, but few wish to admit it. Spending in the poorly-performing schools in Baltimore is more than $20,000 per student, while M Zuckerberg granted Newark’s schools one hundred million dollars some years ago with no improvement whatsoever, nor are those clamoring simply for more funding likely familiar with the famous failed experiment in social engineering, through the schools, in Kansas City during the 1990s.
If you think that tax money is not now being transferred from high-income earners to low-income districts and their denizens, your tax bracket must be too low for you to be aware of it. (Most redistribution money comes from individuals in the top quintile. “Districts” themselves aren’t taxpaying entities.). Where do you think money for policing, fire protection, schools, healthcare, public health, snow removal, public transit, parks, basketball courts, and welfare to poor neighbourhoods comes from now? They certainly aren’t self-financing. How much more of other people’s wealth do you propose to confiscate in the name of eliminating disparities? What evidence do you have that this would work in the sense of producing socially desirable results? More desirable than what current redistribution achieves, I mean.
I think Affirmative Action had a place in society many years ago, and we have made much progress over the years. However, I think today, Affirmative Action has outlived its usefulness, and is now causing more harm than good. It is now taking racism in the opposite direction, and all the good that was achieved is now being reversed. Racism is just as bad from either direction, You can’t fight racism is with more racism. Defining anyone by simply the color of their skin, and not from who they are as a person, or from their accomplishments is wrong. Martin Luther King, Jr. said it best in his “I Have A Dream” speech – we need to judge men NOT by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. We need to eliminate the RACE questions on all applications, college and work. Let’s go back to meritocracy, and award people who are the best at what they do rather than by a label we have pinned to them.
Using only meritocracy for admissions applications will guarantee that under-represented minorities that are disproportionally in lower income school districts will continue to be under-represented in colleges. It will decrease diversity at most colleges, rather than maintain it.
Yes, but you yourself say “lower income school districts”. The disadvantage is being poor, not the colour of your skin. It’s true that black people are more likely to be poor than white people but let’s target the real handicaps for academic achievement rather than an imperfect proxy.
Wealthy blacks still do worse in school than poor whites. So focusing on income disparities won’t increase black achievement. Quotas, on the other hand, are sure to succeed.
RE increasing racial diversity by using economic disadvantage as an admission factor (note that “affirmative action is not an issue that directly affects most college students, because the majority attend schools that are not at all selective”):
Susan Dynarski: At Elite Colleges, Racial Diversity Requires Affirmative Action
ungated: https://archive.ph/4e3tG
Susan Dynarski is a professor of education, public policy and economics at the University of Michigan; since July 2021 professor of education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education
A quote from the article:
“A close look at the numbers shows that the only effective way to increase racial diversity at elite colleges is by considering race when deciding who gets in.
There are proposals to get around the affirmative action controversy by ignoring race and instead paying attention to economic disadvantage. Give poor applicants a boost and greater racial diversity will follow, so this argument goes.
But this approach can’t do the job of race-based affirmative action for a very simple reason: Most poor people are white. Putting a thumb on the scale for low-income students will help far more white students than black or Hispanic students.”
This may be of interest to PCC(E) and readers here:
Peter Schuck: One nation undecided: Clear thinking about five hard issues that divide us. Princeton Univ Press, 2017
Ch.5 Affirmative action, pp.273-314
Also interesting:
John Ellis: A More Diverse America Turns Against Racial Preferences
Wall Street Journal, Eastern edition; 15 Oct 2022: A.15
ungated: https://archive.ph/gAocj
Mr. Ellis is a professor emeritus of German literature at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and author of “The Breakdown of Higher Education: How It Happened, the Damage It Does, and What Can Be Done” (Encounter Books, 2020).
Quote from the article:
But as the public attempted to slam the door shut on racial preferences, the universities were busy trying to open it wide. The stealthy end-runs around the law gave way to support for “equity”: the desire for racial proportionality in all things — never mind that the Supreme Court has held that quotas in college admissions are unlawful. Accordingly, many colleges have begun to abandon the use of test scores in applications.
In line with this hardening of campus attitudes, increasingly powerful diversity, equity and inclusion bureaucracies arose to achieve these aims …
The most visible sign of DEI’s clout is its gradually seizing control of faculty appointments. At the University of California, Santa Cruz, DEI personnel prescreen applicants for all faculty positions and can throw out applications whose mandatory statements of commitment to diversity they don’t like. At Berkeley about 75% of applicants for a teaching position in life sciences were rejected in this stage during the 2018-19 academic year. The prescreening resulted in Hispanics representing 59% of the finalists, despite comprising only 14% of applicants. White applicants made up 14% of the final pool, down from their original 54%.
Not only is this practice an illegal political test for faculty employment, it’s also a stunning reversal of the policy that once made our universities great. For decades, the hiring of faculty was driven by the judgment of competent professionals, not by ideological administrators.
After reading Ellis’ WSJ article. I read his book: “The Breakdown of Higher Education: How It Happened, the Damage It Does, and What Can Be Done” (Encounter Books, 2020).
I found it very interesting and recommend it to PCC(E) and readers here.
Maybe I’m being pedantic, but the 53:47 split here is not significantly different from 50:50. With an overall sample of 1238 people, and assuming that 13% of them are black, there would only be 160 black respondents, and the error bar on that is about 10%, so the 53 really means anything from about 43 to about 63. Indeed, in the above charts, none of the racial groups differ significantly from the figure for the overall population.
Not pedantic at all. A very important observation. In elections, a 53:47 result is a decisive victory because there is no error bar around the result. Polls, especially subgroups within polls, are subject to error estimates for the reasons you point out. Thanks.
Or perhaps most people are lazily assuming that what was true in the past is true today: college admissions officers tend to look down on or discount applications from minority students. Because race shouldn’t be an important factor for who gets accepted, this discriminatory practice should be stopped, and this will allow more diversity on campus.
As evidence, they’re using numerous popular movies and tv shows about plucky black people overcoming racist barriers in the 1920’s – 60s. Yes. We need more of this sort of thing.
Thought experiment: Assume that over the next ten years we could solve the pipeline problem and double the number of racial minorities who were academically prepared for college. Next, assume that our colleges successfully recruited, taught, mentored, and graduated these students. Success in diversity, right? Now assume that virtually none of these students had been sufficiently prepared for Ivy League-level attendance; all had attended state flagships or, even, second- and third-tier institutions. Success?
Imagine a college admissions officer from an institution known for rigor and a student body with median SAT scores of 1500 coming into contact with talented minority students who have respectable scores of 1200 – 1300. Would that officer, and his or her host institution, consider helping to place these students in a different institution better matched to the students’ preparation, or would they admit some of them, despite a likelihood that the students would struggle among more academically advanced peers? (One could ask the same about a white, first-generation student from a low-income, working-class community.)
I ask this to help tease out our objectives in pursuing diversity. Are we principally concerned with individual minority students and helping each succeed in life? Is the chief concern the broad, social value of access to opportunity? Or is diversity more an institutional goal, the desire of each individual college to claim that it is “diverse” and enjoy whatever educational and social value comes from being such? And if it is the latter, does that sometimes work at cross purposes to the other goals?
You assume that a student with an SAT score of 1300 would struggle in a school with a median SAT score of 1500. First, if the median score is 1500, half the students would be below that number, many in the 1300 range. Second, it is far from necessarily true that a student with a 1300 score would struggle in such a school. A 1300 score does indicate a talented student, who with hard work can easily compete with students that scored a little higher on the SAT. You give too much weight to SAT scores as a predictor of academic performance, especially when there is not a great difference in scores. Per the article linked below, a student with a 1300 score is in the 92nd percentile. I don’t consider this a significant difference compared to a student in the 99th percentile.
https://blog.collegevine.com/new-sat-vs-old-sat-score-conversion-chart/
I’m glad to hear that people don’t want institutional preference for certain demographics. I hope that people of all backgrounds (citizenship, visa status, etc.) are also treated equally in college admissions. It’s always sad to see people think that discrimination on the basis of citizenship is more acceptable than discrimination on the basis of ethnic heritage.
Now if only we could convince the governments of the world that all humans should have equal access, with no bureaucratic hurdles. The visa process is rough.
I agree with John McWhorter on this. Affirmative action for higher education should be based on socio-economic status and not race. However, as non-Asian people of color are disproportionately of lower SES, then this will also have the effect of increasing racial diversity as well.
So a win-win it seems…addresses the major problem without alienating millions of poor and lower class white people.