Shakira’s new music video

I can only interpret this song, sung by Shakira and Juan Ozuna, as an expression of sadness after she separated this year from her partner of 12 years (they have two kids). I think she’s also been accused of tax fraud.

The song’s not bad, but Lord, the video! I mean, they blow a big hole in her torso with a bazooka because she illegally eats Cheetos in a grocery store. There’s lots of blood and a realistic beating heart, too.

I don’t know Spanish, so can’t translate the lyrics (the songs called “Monotonía”). Pitchfork reviews the song favorably:

When you’re a pop star, your private life—new love, a growing family, scrapes with the law—rarely stays private. Of all the public trials Shakira has faced lately, none seem to weigh more heavily on her than her recent divorce. On her latest single “Monotonía,” a twinkling bachata duet with Ozuna, she seemingly embraces the final stage of grief from it, admitting that the relationship was long over before the actual split. “Nunca dije nada, pero me dolía/Yo sabía que esto pasaría” (“I never said anything but it hurt me/I knew this would happen”), she sings. There’s a sour sweetness to bachata’s requinto guitar that perfectly captures the timbre of heartache, the kind of pain that only comes from having experienced the height of pleasure. Ozuna’s angelic croon complements Shakira’s dour resignation as she places the blame not on herself, or even the narcissist who’s “frío como en Navidad,” but monotony: the slow drain of passion from a relationship.

I put this up not because I love the song (it’s not nearly as good as, say, “Hips Don’t Lie”, but because of the video.