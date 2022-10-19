Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “deluded,” came with a link to Exodus 33:23 that refers to Mo’s (Moses’) last encounter with Yahweh.
And even then he just showed me his backside.
The strip below takes the mickey out of “identities,” and has already garnered some disapprobation on the cartoon page.
7 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ genealogy”
That is funny.
Best one I have seen in a while!
Moses and Mo are uncharacteristically tolerant.
Sounds like Moses longs for another Lordly mooning.
Currently there are seven comments under this strip on the cartoon page and I can see no disapprobation there.
BTW, this is a real good strip, and it targets something else than religions for a change.
Well, is’t ‘identity politics’ a kind of religion?
There are parallels in them, but calling it a religion would be a big stretch of the term. It could be said that nationalism, communism, etc. are also kind of religions, but it is better to keep a more focused usage, otherwise the word becomes meaningless.