Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Da Nooz:

*We learned yesterday that Iran is now supplying Russia with missiles and drones to help Putin’s barbarous attack on Ukraine and its civilians. Now we learn that Iranian-made drones have attacked Kyiv, and the targets are civilian ones, involving infrastructure.

Russia attacked Ukraine’s capital early on Monday with Iranian-made drones, continuing its campaign of lethal strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets even as it faces significant setbacks on the battlefield. At least four people were killed in Kyiv, the capital, where the buzzing sound of the drones was followed by explosions. The attacks came during the morning rush hour, one week after Moscow unleashed a missile barrage across the country that left at least 19 people dead. While Monday’s strikes were less deadly, they again struck fear into Ukrainians far from the front lines and signaled Russia’s aim of crippling power and other key services as winter looms. A separate attack in the northeastern region of Sumy killed at least five people on Monday, the regional governor said, when Russian missiles struck an infrastructure target.

The Ukrainians report 43 Iranian drones launched towards Ukraine, but 37 were shot down. Since these are drones, there’s no question that the civilian deaths and attacks on nonmilitary targets were accidental or “collateral damage”. There were also nefarious “double-tap” attacks:

In the attack on the municipal heating station, a drone struck near where another had hit about an hour earlier, on opposite sides of Zhylianska Street. It appeared to be what Ukrainians call a “double-tap attack,” a tactic that aims to kill emergency workers or firefighters responding to an initial strike.

Not only is Iran killing its own people for wearing their clothes in an “un-Islamic” way, or for demonstrating peacefully against the oppressive theocratic regime, but it’s also sending military help to Russia and building nuclear weapons. What more reason do we need to break off relations with this state as a supporter of terrorism? Yet Biden still wants to go to the negotiating table, presenting himself to be fleeced by the mullahs in a lopsided nuclear deal.

*Speaking of fleecing, Trump is not even above fleecing the very Secret Service sworn to protect him, fleecing the agency with exorbitant charges for staying in his hotels. The WaPo reports this:

Former president Donald Trump’s company charged the Secret Service as much as five times more than the government rate for agents to stay overnight at Trump hotels while protecting him and his family, according to expense records newly obtained by Congress.

The records show that in 40 cases the Trump Organization billed the Secret Service far higher amounts than the approved government rate — in one case charging agents $1,185 a night to stay at the Trump International Hotel in D.C. The new billing documents, according to a congressional committee’s review, show that U.S. taxpayers paid the president’s company at least $1.4 million for Secret Service agents’ stays at Trump properties for his and his family’s protection. “The exorbitant rates charged to the Secret Service and agents’ frequent stays at Trump-owned properties raise significant concerns about the former President’s self-dealing and may have resulted in a taxpayer-funded windfall for former President Trump’s struggling businesses,” Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) wrote to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. The records contradict the repeated claim made by Eric Trump, the president’s son and the Trump Organization’s executive vice president, that the family’s company often gave the Secret Service agents the hotel rooms “at cost” or sometimes free, providing steep discounts for the security team to stay at Trump properties. Given that Trump is rich, and these guys would take a bullet for him (what a job!), the rooms should really be at cost or, better yet, free. Yes, we, the American taxpayers, are supporting this price-gouging. And it appears to be continuing: remember, as a former President, Trump gets Secret Service protection for the rest of his life. *Biden has taken action to curb some immigration across our southern border, though it contradicts his previous policies and adheres to Trumpian policies. The new procedure involves turning back half of Venezuelan immigrants who try to enter the U.S. illegally–a measure called Title 42 enacted during the Covid era. (Venezuelans are the second most numerous nationality to enter the U.S., after Mexico.) From the Associated Press: Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the “brutal” government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Nov. 8 election nears, Biden has turned to an unlikely source for a solution: his predecessor’s playbook. Biden last week invoked a Trump-era rule known as Title 42 — which Biden’s own Justice Department is fighting in court — to deny Venezuelans fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border. The rule, first invoked by Trump in 2020, uses emergency public health authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Under the new Biden administration policy, Venezuelans who walk or swim across America’s southern border will be expelled and any Venezuelan who illegally enters Mexico or Panama will be ineligible to come to the United States. But as many as 24,000 Venezuelans will be accepted at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia’s invasion in February. Mexico has insisted that the U.S. admit one Venezuelan on humanitarian parole for each Venezuelan it expels to Mexico, according to a Mexican official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke condition of anonymity. So if the Biden administration paroles 24,000 Venezuelans to the U.S., Mexico would take no more than 24,000 Venezuelans expelled from the U.S. But here’s is the bizarre part, showing that Democrats want someone else to do the dirty work of reducing immigration into the U.S.: A court order in May that kept Title 42 in place due to a challenge from Republican state officials was greeted with quiet relief by some in the administration, according to officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions. The Dems need to enact immigration reform if they want any credibility on the issue, but they seem to be depending on Republicans to do the reforming for them. *In a NYT op-ed, two liberal ;authors ask a question many of us have: “How liberals should confront a right-wing Supreme Court.” They are concerned with decisions of the new Extremist Right Court that lead to the consolidation of power in an oligarchy. But how can liberal aims be achieved if the Court is the ultimate arbiter of what is Constitutional? The answer, say authors Joseph Fishkin and William Forbath, is for “the political branches to press the constitutional argument and check and balance the Supreme Court.” What are the tools we have? Part of their answer: There are many democratic tools to do that. Congress can expand the court by adding new justices, and although term limits for justices would require a constitutional amendment, Congress could enact various proposals to restructure the court to allow for new justices to be appointed regularly, perhaps every two years. It can also strip the federal judiciary of jurisdiction to overturn vital reforms. The Constitution gives Congress power to define and restrict what kinds of appeals the Supreme Court can accept and what kinds of cases the lower federal courts can hear. Congress uses this power today more often than one might expect: This year’s Inflation Reduction Act, for example, contained some modest provisions insulating certain administrative actions from judicial review. Other tools deserve much more attention. Congress can delay jurisdiction, giving laws time to work — and become popular — before review is ripe. It can create politically unpalatable choices for the court through backup provisions that take effect if a law is struck down. None of these tactics will sit well with most Americans if they seem like nothing more than tit-for-tat politics. Progressives must also persuade a majority of Americans that the court is wrong about the Constitution — that it has the Constitution backward. The rights this court denies and the laws it strikes down are often ones the Constitution demands. This all sounds nice, but, given the fact that at least one house of Congress will almost surely be divided after November, that Republicans will vote on these issues as a bloc, and that any Constitutional amendment must be passed by two-thirds of both houses of Congress, it’s impractical. As for Progressives persuading most Americans that the Court is wrong about the Constitution, well, good luck with that! I really don’t see a solution except for Congress passing new laws, a dicey proposition until 2024.

*According to Rolling Stone, the singer Grimes (sometime squeeze of Elon Musk), has raised some dust by posting the following creationist tweet (h/t: Stephen):

World is 4000 years old. Dinosaurs were planted by god to confuse us — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 13, 2022

Is this for real? The site says this:

Like her on-and-off-again boyfriend, the Canadian electropop musician has styled herself as an agent of online chaos and enjoys a bit of trolling here and there. It’s interesting, however, that Grimes would want to cause a stir on Twitter with Young Earth creationism, a bog-standard belief of many Christian fundamentalists, instead of… something cooler. Only a few weeks ago, she was polling followers to ask whether she should convert to “Greco Roman polytheism or ancient Egyptian polytheism,” either of which seem far more in line with her maximalist and transhumanist aesthetic, then said she was “almost finished developing an experimental polytheistic religion” of her own. . . . So what happened to the Cult of Grimes? The numbers speak for themselves: Her creationist tweet got far more engagement than the polytheism stuff within just two hours, and it’s spreading fast. Both she and Musk (who still interact regularly on the platform) seem to be gravitating toward a reactionary faith — if only as a means to attention. Musk’s misguided arguments for more procreation came around the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a watershed victory for the religious right in America. He’s also articulated a cosmic version of Manifest Destiny with the claim that god would want us to conquer the universe. Grimes’ latest tweet, then, can be interpreted as an acceleration of their mutual trajectory. Rather than make the coded references to Christian conservatism that Musk has preferred so far, she’s echoed some full-blown junk science that first arose in opposition to Darwin’s theories of evolution. As the push to teach this nonsense in public schools continues to this day, parroting the idea to a large audience, even jokingly, is kind of wack. And if this is, as I suspect, a trollish game of chicken in which both parties have to keep upping the ante with a dumber explanation of the world we live in, Musk has his work cut out for him. Maybe it’ll be Flat Earth next — he’s always a few years late to the hottest trends.

Well, it is wack, but even if it’s some kind of jokey nonsense, it’s harmful, for Grimes, god help us, is an “influencer”, and of course so is Elon Musk. Given that 40% of Americans already believe that “God created human beings pretty much in their present form at one time within the last 10,000 years or so” (Gallup poll), we don’t need high profile figures (another is Herschel Walker) touting junk science and fairy tales.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili gets a choice, though each choice is determined. Doesn’t she look pleased?

Hili: There are different treats in this box. A: THat’s right. Hili: I’m thinking which one to start with.

In Polish:

Hili: W tej paczce są różne smaki.

Ja: To prawda.

Hili: Zastanawiam się, od którego zacząć.

Remember this movie?

From Jesus of the Day. The Norse goddess Freyja was said to have ridden in a chariot drawn by two cats:

Freyja riding:

God is really mad about Trump, to the extent that I hesitated posting this:

Eat a bag of shit.

Vomit the shit up and lick it off the floor.

Next, dip your genitals into a jar of iodine for two weeks.

Pour sap all over your body, then release a colony of bullet ants.

Bite your own lips off.

Finally, drink tub after tub of lard and wait for the inevitable. pic.twitter.com/TfpiRgt4tL — God (Thee/Thy) (@TheTweetOfGod) October 16, 2022

From Masih; the brave women of Iran are still chipping away at its oppressive regime:

I am #WalkingUnveiled shulder to shoulder with my daughter in the streets of Iran where many school girls got killed for not wearing hijab or burning headscarf. School principal announced that they won’t accept unveiled students.#MahsaAmini #NikaShakrami #SarinaEsmaeilzadeh pic.twitter.com/zIQIaLFckO — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 17, 2022

This is bizarre. We already know that hormone replacement theory makes many people sterile, and we also know that a. red blood cells don’t have chromosomes, though white ones do, and b. No, HRT does not turn XY white blood cells, or any cells, into XX ones.

The claims just get wilder and wilder. pic.twitter.com/bDdMqVrvI6 — FeministRoar (@FeministRoar) October 16, 2022

From reader RPGNo1, which I retweeted.

Not only historic but courageous. If she doesn't defect, she'll be in big trouble when she returns to Iran. https://t.co/xqN4oTDmHX — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) October 17, 2022

From reader Ken, who says, “Men actually take dating advice from this weenus?”

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

18 October 1907 | A Lithuanian Jewish woman, Edith Weill (nee Krawetz), was born in Kovno. She emigrated to France. In February 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/XpHJladcfB — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 18, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. First, a persistent cat:

Mustard demanded he be let in by clinging to the door’s window ledge pic.twitter.com/UDDFVWJpyK — Bodacious the Shepherd Cat (@1CatShepherd) October 16, 2022

There may be such a thing as liking your cat too much!

average cat owner, england, 13th century pic.twitter.com/nER4oPRFpc — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) October 16, 2022

A cat cupcake!

I retweeted a tweet that Matthew sent me about French cuisine (see the thread on the original!), and added my own story:

LOL, I love the French. I had a similar experience in California when I was a postdoc and my folks came to Davis to visit me. There was an uber-organic restaurant called the Blue Mango, and my dad ordered sugar with his coffee. Their response, "Oh, we don't have the White Death." https://t.co/ftUmxjOC0o — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) October 17, 2022