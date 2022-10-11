Philomena: Part III of her new series

Here’s part 3 of Philomena’s “Cunk on Earth” series, this one called “The Renaissance will not be televised.”

Here we see La Cunk encounter the printing press, Renaissance painting, sculpture (“look at his ass”, she says, referring to Michelangelo’s David), and drawing (she’s obsessed with the “bits” of Leonardo’s drawings). She also takes up exploration (“Christopher Columbo”), science, impugning Galileo for his “useless” telescope and for having two nearly-identical names, and philosophy (her take on “I think, therefore I am” is quite good). She winds up with her take on the American and French revolution, with some lagniappe involving Beethoven (Philomena asks a music expert, “Is it true that in the later part of his life, Beethoven was profoundly dead?”).

Once again techno-pop makes its appearance in a music video of “Pump up the jam,” which doesn’t seem to be an ad, but a bizarre intrusion into the mockumentary.

The fourth and penultimate segment will be on the Industrial Revolution.