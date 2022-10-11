Can a person, object, or action be “diverse”?

We’ve all learned by now that “diversity”, at least used as a social desideratum, is a code word for “racial or sex diversity”, not simply for the dictionary definition of a “difference in character or quality”. When a university commits itself, for instance, to “improving diversity”, they are using the first definition rather than diversity in ideology, socioeconomic class, politics, or approaches to an academic subject.
Because the usage above is so common, and we all understand what it means, I have no big quarrel with it. But others do, including liberal people who would simply prefer more clarity in usage. An example of this is the interview of Asad Dhunna (founder of the U.K.-based consultancy firm, The Unmistakables) by Rakshitha Arni Ravishankar in the Harvard Business Review. Two excerpts before I get to my own beef (it’s Grumpy Old Man Day). The interview is called “Stop saying ‘diverse’ when you mean something else.” The questions are in bold and Dhunnas’ answers are in plain type:
Let’s talk about the word diverse. Why is it so unhelpful?
We often hear companies say they want to hire diverse employees and create diverse cultures. But what does it really mean when someone says diverse? Are they talking about different genders? Sexualities? Ethnicities? [JAC: Note that ideas or viewpoints aren’t even considered here.]
For instance, BAME (Black, Asian, minority, and ethnic) is a popular acronym used in the U.K., and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) is similarly popular in the U.S. LGBTQ+ is popular worldwide. However, when you look closely, these acronyms simply refer to people who are not white, who are not cisgender, and who are not straight. They end up telling us what we’re not — as opposed to who we really are.
When we frame identities as what they are not, it can reinforce the narrative that these identities are a minority or less than the dominant identity. It creates a feeling of us versus them. . .
Right. It reminds me of a statistic I read in the report. It said around 27% of people feel excluded from conversations around D&I because of their identity. What mistakes are we making — and what should we NOT do?
Take the term “diversity hire.” Using that word without understanding what it means is a mistake. That word often comes with a loaded social connotation that this person has been hired to simply fill a quota. Even when it’s unintentional, it leads to unconscious biases about this person. Basically, it takes away from the skills, talents, and strengths that this individual brings to work. This kind of microaggression is also why marginalized groups continue to be absent or feel excluded from D&I conversations.
It’s also why being intentional and specific about language is so important. If you want to talk about police brutality against the Black community, say that. If you want to hire more women at work, say that. Your aim should be to center the experiences, struggles, and trauma of a particular community — and not yourself.
You can see that Dhunna is not some kind of bigot, but a “progressive.” Nevertheless, he favors linguistic precision as a way to improve society as well as to avoid stigmatizing people.
I agree with all that, and add the observation that “diversity” as a social goal never means “diversity of ideas or viewpoints”, which of course is what you want in a university. Indeed, equating gender or racial diversity with viewpoint diversity is also patronizing, for it assumes that all the members of one group share a commonality of views. It also leads to the notion that if, say, a black person diverges from a presumed “black” point of view, as does John McWhorter, he’s somehow transgressing. (See Ayanna Pressley’s remark about this issue.)
But here I am digressing, for these are points we’ve discussed before. What I object to is simply the use of “diverse” as an adjective referring to a single person, noun (e.g., “hire) or action. For example, “our department is looking to hire a diverse person”. But one person is not diverse except in the sense that they may do different things at different times—but of course that’s not what is meant. Another example, with the same ambiguity, is that “we’re doing a diverse search.”
Like Dhunna above, it would pay to be clear about these things. If you are looking for a woman, person of color, or member of a minority group as your “diverse” hire, say so! If you don’t, it seems as if you’re hiding something, or afraid or unable to specify exactly whom you’re looking for. (There may be legal considerations as well.) For all the reasons Dhunna specifies in his answer to the second question above, if your search or need involves a person falling into one or more identifiable groups, say so.
Now much of this may become moot when the Supreme Court gets rid of affirmative action this term, but we’ll still have the usage of “a diverse” person, which is objectionably ambiguous.
10 thoughts on “Can a person, object, or action be “diverse”?”
A “diverse person” would probably resemble what we used to call a “Renaissance Man.” You’d be able to put Jay in the accounting department one day, Customer Service the next, a week in the Mail Room, and a month as CEO before a turn repairing the furnace and teaching Latin in the lunchroom. And each one would benefit from clever improvements.
We need more Diverse People.
Sub
> Can a person, object, or action be “diverse”?
No, absolutely not.
There was a great post on the site clientsfromhell.net (the site has been relocated, and it looks like the archives were deleted) where someone requested that a graphic designer create an image that was as diverse as possible. The designer added in people of various genders, races, abilities, ages, etc. The client kept refusing them. Finally, as a joke, the designer put a group of black women around a table – and the client loved it. People are now describing individuals as ‘diverse’ when they mean that they are members of multiple oppressed groups. Grrr…
The term ‘intersectional’ could be useful – except people only use it to describe intersections of oppression, rather than intersections of all identities.
In that context “diverse” means “anybody except a white straight male”. White straight females may also be excluded.
—
Addendum. I think BAME is going out of fashion in the UK. Somebody has found a credible argument that it is offensive to the people it is supposed to represent.
> “diverse” means “anybody except a white straight male”
Gay white males are being excluded, too, for not being sufficiently oppressed.
https://reason.com/2016/03/22/lgbt-student-activist-group-says-gay-men/
> BAME is going out of fashion in the UK
It’s fascinating to see people using the term ‘people of color’, not realizing that it is exclusive. ‘People of color’ are not ‘people of all colors’, but ‘people of non-white colors’. That immediately reduces the term to a negative/exclusionary definition, defining people by what they are not. And watching anyone twist the definition of ‘indigenous’ to exclude indigenous European populations is hilarious.
It ought to be that “Diverse” = different from me, or different from the norm (NB however, that is not a syllogism, and I am not implying I am normal!) In actual practice, “diverse” is used to denote a minority person, or even a majority one (like a female) if considered under-privileged. Confused yet? It ends up as a Humpty Dumpy word, where it means exactly what I want it to mean.
Diverse means non-white, unless you are gay, lesbian, or trans, and also not conservative. What white means varies based on the target’s political views. In addition to Caucasian, white can mean Hispanic or Asian or even Black, apparently, if the person is to the right politically of the person making the determination. In that case the person is a rich kulak, sorry I mean not diverse.
I suppose Norman Bates might count as a “diverse individual”…
“Can a person, object, or action be “diverse”?”
If it is one and only one of the approved colors on the Pride 2.0 flag, then yes.
Otherwise, no.
At least that’s as clear a picture I can figure out, given the rules of the rainbow plus color scheme and what “2.0” used to mean to old-timers.
As you and others pointed out, diversity is a property of groups, not individuals. I suppose if someone really wanted to they could calculate genome-wide heterozygosity of an individual and call that their individual level of diversity. That’s my attempt at humor of course, doesn’t seem like a feasible or desirable goal to me.