Dinner last night

I am in Eastham on Cape Cod for 3 days, in a lovely house just a block from the sea. It was pouring last night, so walks on the beach were out, but we had a nice chat before the fire. My hosts are an old friend from Boston and his wife, who were just married in this house about a week ago. They are great folks, and prepared a fantastic welcome dinner.

We began with a dozen oysters (Wellfleeets, of course, since that town is right next door.) These were absolutely fresh and some of the best oysters I’ve ever had. With a few drops of lemon juice, they tasted like lemon-flavored sea. Oysters are the closest food I know of to the taste of the ocean.

My friend Brit spent a LONG time making this lasagna, prepared with pine nuts, ricotta, Reggiano, onions, spinach, homemade fresh tomato sauce (burro e pomodora), and noodles that he made himself on one of those hand-cranked noodle machine. It was a fabulous dish, and must have taken an hour and a half to prepare from scratch .

Cynthia prepared this gorgeous salad with chopped romaine, feta cheese, black olives, tomatoes, and peppers.

To go with the meal: a bottle of Léoville Las Cases from 1990. 32 years old and at its peak, it was fantastic, velvety and with a very complex nose. It had been stored for years under proper conditions. A second growth from Saint-Julien, it is highly sought after, and old bottles like this are very expensive rarities.

The dinner, soon to be decimated by big appetites.

Dessert: Leftover wedding cake. This was a fancy one, originally made in the shape of a large cube, covered with fondant over layers of not-too-sweet ganache separating moist chocolate cake infused with raspberry. Below that is a picture of the entire cake at the wedding, provided by Cynthia:

This is not a cake on a pedestal, but the ENTIRE WEDDING CAKE, including the base with marbled frosting and an icing flower. You can see the gold leaf, and next to the cake is a stone painted by one of their friends.

After dinner, a 2011 vintage port from Taylor Fladgate. Full and rich, it was really too young to drink but was still complex, fat, and ripe. In ten years this will be a real winner, but we’ll sample the leftover wine tonight to see if it’s opened up.

Decanting the port:

Yum!