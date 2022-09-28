Today we have wildlife photos from reader Curt Hall, whose narrative and captions are indented. Click on the photos to enlarge them.

I’m fortunate to live near Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge, near the Texas-Oklahoma border on the southern shore of Lake Texoma.

Hagerman is primarily known for the numerous bird species which live on the refuge either year round or as a part of a yearly migration journey. Here are a couple recent bird shots from the Refuge:

An American white pelican (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) watches a gaggle of Canada Geese (Branta canadensis) take off.