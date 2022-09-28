Kerfuffles on social media

I’m still exhausted after just three hours of sleep last night, so here’s a short followup on two social-media fights related to things I’ve posted about.

On September 19 I posted about a pretty dire article in The Atlantic by Maggie Mertens called “Separating sports by sex doesn’t make sense.” (Her topic was “youth” sports up to and through high schools.) In my view, it was a shoddy article loaded with misguided claims (e.g., men don’t have average biological advantages over women in athletic performance), confusion (Mertens conflates “sex and gender”), and a conclusion—create mixed-sex teams composed of players having equal ability—that seems unworkable.

The Atlantic article was criticized by people other than I: below by Jesse Singal and tennis great Martina Navratilova. Navatilova is a lesbian, but has been critical of trans women competing in women’s sports. (At the same time, she favors some way to accommodate trans athletes into elite sports.) For this she has, of course, been called a transphobe.

After reading The Atlantic piece by Mertens, Navratilova was critical, expressing her view on Twitter in a comment after Jesse Singal’s own critique:

It’s also so so wrong… I expected better journalism from the Atlantic…🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 19, 2022

And another:

This article is just pure nonsense- I am really surprised the Atlantic would publish such drivel — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 18, 2022

Navratilova has also been critical of the ACLU’s policy, promoted by trans advocate Chase Strangio, of allowing anybody who identifies as a women, with or without surgery or hormone treatment, to compete in women’s sports. Particularly for trans women who are biological men who have had no treatment but simply identify as women, I find the ACLU’s view insupportable. But it is their policy, and seems to be that of the Biden Administration as well. After Navratilova was blocked on Twitter by an ACLU “communications strategist,” she struck out at the ACLU policy of allowing biological men with “no mitigation” (hormone treatment or surgery) to compete in women’s sports:

Well, the @ACLU, thanks mainly to Chase Strangio, has really gone sideways when it comes to sports and trans women competing- they will only accept full inclusion for trans women to compete, no mitigation, only self ID necessary. How crazy is that? Yup, this crazy. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 26, 2022

One could think of Navratilova, with her fame, as the athletic equivalent of J. K. Rowling, except that Navratilova is both gay and world famous for her achievements in tennis. It is odd to smear someone like that with the label “transphobe”, especially when they are in favor of accommodating trans athletes in sports, though Navratilova hasn’t, to my knowledge, come up with concrete proposals. But of course that is a difficult balancing act.

********************************

I haven’t seen the controversial movie “The UnRedacted” yet (I don’t know how to find it), but Jesse Singal has. I called attention to how NYT article describing the “cancellation” of director Meg Smaker on the grounds that her Sundance-shown documentary was both Islamophobic and the product of “white saviorism”. According to the NYT piece, of the 230 filmmakers who wrote a letter denouncing “The UnRedacted,” most hadn’t seen the movie.

In a series of nine tweets—and I hope he expands this into a full Substack post—Singal is outraged at what he calls “straight-up lying” by journalists critical of Smaker and her film. Click on the first tweet below to see Singal taking apart the criticism of the movie:

2/ Writing in the Guardian, Thaslima Begum botches this completely. The man in question says he *used to* talk like that, when he was in Guantanamo. In context it's a massive difference. Journalists are absolutely complicit in this ridiculous campaign. pic.twitter.com/ZgIgzVtDmE — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 27, 2022

. . . he finishes like this:

9/ I'll leave it at that — I may or may not write about this. But never, under any circumstances, trust what people are saying about a book or movie or anything else they're mad about during the moments of peak outrage. People always, always lie and distort. Always. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 27, 2022

Well, I hope I wasn’t at “peak outrage” in my post, but I was outraged at the treatment of the filmmaker, not at the film. At any rate, I don’t think I lied or distorted what was in the NYT article about the movie. When I actually see the movie, I’ll have a better take.