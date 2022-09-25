Since it’s Sunday, we have a batch of themed bird photos from John Avise. John’s commentary and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

More Birds of a Feather Flocking Together



Two weeks ago I posted avian flocks with odd numbers of individuals, so this week it should not surprise you that a follow-up theme is various avian flocks with even numbers of birds. The Snow Geese were photographed in Montana; all others in Southern California.



4 Double-crested Cormorants, Phalacrocorax auritus:

4 Western Kingbirds, Tyrannus verticalis:

6 Canada Geese, Branta canadensis (notice the goslings):

6 Canada Geese:

8 Brown Pelicans, Pelecanus occidentalis:

10 Double-crested Cormorants:

12 American Crows, Corvus brachyrhynchos:

16 Snow Geese, Chen caerulescens:

28 Snow Geese:

48 Double-crested Cormorants:

50 Double-crested Cormorants:

120 American Coots, Fulica americana:

280 American Crows:

300 Snow Geese: