Since it’s Sunday, we have a batch of themed bird photos from John Avise. John’s commentary and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
More Birds of a Feather Flocking TogetherDouble-crested Cormorants, Phalacrocorax auritus:Two weeks ago I posted avian flocks with odd numbers of individuals, so this week it should not surprise you that a follow-up theme is various avian flocks with even numbers of birds. The Snow Geese were photographed in Montana; all others in Southern California. 4
4 Western Kingbirds, Tyrannus verticalis:
6 Canada Geese, Branta canadensis (notice the goslings):
6 Canada Geese:
8 Brown Pelicans, Pelecanus occidentalis:
10 Double-crested Cormorants:
12 American Crows, Corvus brachyrhynchos:
16 Snow Geese, Chen caerulescens:
28 Snow Geese:
48 Double-crested Cormorants:
50 Double-crested Cormorants:
120 American Coots, Fulica americana:
280 American Crows:
300 Snow Geese: