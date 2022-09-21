Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Wednesday, September 21, or ਹੰਪ ਦਿਨ as it’s known in Punjabi, where they do not celebrate National Pecan Cookie Day, today’s American holiday.

1780 – American Revolutionary War: Benedict Arnold gives the British the plans to West Point.

The archetypal traitor (his name, like “Quisling,” is synonymous with “traitor”), Arnold, disaffected with his fate in the Continental Army, even as a major general, participated in a plan to turn over the American fort at West Point to the British. For this the conspirators were promised £20,000. One was caught and hanged, but Arnold escaped and switched sides, fighting for the British. After they lost he moved to England, returned to Canada, where he ran a business, and then moved back to London, where he died. Here’s a portrait painted when he was on the American side: “Portrait by Thomas Hart, 1776”

“Lucha libre,” as Mexican wrestling is called, is enormously popular, putting on three shows a week. But, like American professional wrestling, it’s all fake: scripted and with a pre-determined outcome. I don’t get the attraction, but to each their own.( Should it be regarded as entertainment rather than sport?) Here’s a three-minute documentary on the genre:

This day in 1942 was a bad day for the Jews, but it’s nearly always a bad day for the Jews:

Here are some Jews on their way to Bełżec. They are all doomed; the camp’s sole purpose was to kill Jews. It was open only for a bit more than a year, but between 400,00 and 500,000 Jews died during that period. Most were gassed, but with exhaust fumes from diesel engines, not Zyklon-B. The killing took about half an hour; if you have a strong stomach, read here at the top.

Kim-sok took off in a MiG-15 and landed in South Korea, luckily entering the wrong side of the runway (his plane would have been shot down otherwise). The plane was examined and flown by Americans (including Chuck Yeager) to see how to outwit a MiG in aerial combat. He emigrated to the U.S., where he worked as a professor of aeronautical engineering, and now, at 90, is still with us, living in Florida. His plane is below:

“No’s MiG-15 on display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.”

O’Connor served for 25 years before retiring in 2006, and is still with us at 92. Here’s a photo of her in 2006 with the then dean of Harvard Law School, Elena Kagan. You know where Kagan is now.

Here’s Clinton signing the act into law. Remember, it defined marriage for federal purposes as a union between “one man and one woman”, and allowed states to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages that were legal in other states. Supreme Court decisions, notably Obergefell v. Hodges, ruled this law unconstitutional.

Da Nooz:

*I’m putting a science story first, as it involves the bird that does the longest migration in the world: the bar-tailed godwit (Limosa lapponica). This species breeds in Scandinavia and Alaska, and then heads south about this time of year to spend the Southern Hemisphere’s spring and summer in Australia and New Zealand. It’s perpetual summer for this species! I could tell you about this amazing nonstop flight, but I’ll let the New York times do it:

Tens of thousands of bar-tailed godwits are taking advantage of favorable winds this month and next for their annual migration from the mud flats and muskeg of southern Alaska, south across the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean, to the beaches of New Zealand and eastern Australia. They are making their journey of more than 7,000 miles by flapping night and day, without stopping to eat, drink or rest. “The more I learn, the more amazing I find them,” said Theunis Piersma, a professor of global flyway ecology at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and an expert in the endurance physiology of migratory birds. “They are a total evolutionary success.”

The godwit’s epic flight — the longest nonstop migration of a land bird in the world — lasts from eight to 10 days and nights through pounding rain, high winds and other perils. It is so extreme, and so far beyond what researchers knew about long-distance bird migration, that it has required new investigations.

In a recent paper, a group of researchers said the arduous journeys challenge “underlying assumptions of bird physiology, orientation, and behavior,” and listed 11 questions posed by such migrations. Dr. Piersma called the pursuit of answers to these questions “the new ornithology.” The extraordinary nature of what bar-tailed and other migrating birds accomplish has been revealed in the last 15 years or so with improvements to tracking technology, which has given researchers the ability to follow individual birds in real time and in a detailed way along the full length of their journey. “You know where a bird is almost to the meter, you know how high it is, you know what it’s doing, you know its wing-beat frequency,” Dr. Piersma said. “It’s opened a whole new world.” And the record: The known distance record for a godwit migration is 13,000 kilometers, or nearly 8,080 miles. It was set last year by an adult male bar-tailed godwit with a tag code of 4BBRW that encountered inclement weather on his way to New Zealand and veered off course to a more distant landing in Australia. He had flapped his wings for 237 hours without stopping when he touched down. (In the last week, he has left Alaska again and is en route to his southern destination.) 8,000 miles nonstop: that’s across America and back again and then halfway back again, without stopping, eating, drinking, or sleeping. (It may partly sleep on the wing, but I’m not sure.) Their round trip is almost 19,000 miles because they go on a different and long route on the way back. This is the most fantastic feat of animal endurance I know, and I’ll let you read the rest of the piece for yourself. There you can see what we know about how they fuel these flights, whether they sleep, how they find their way, and many other mysteries. It’s a marvel of natural selection! And here’s a bird in breeding plumage:

*Now begins the usual, i.e., bad, news. This one’s a doozy. The Justice department charged 47 people yesterday with massive fraud, fraud that involved diverting money intended to feed hungry children during the pandemic. The miscreants’ take: a cool $250 million! The money was intended for kids! If they’re guilty, lock ’em up!

Federal prosecutors said the defendants — a network of individuals and organizations tied to Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit operating in Minnesota — in some cases obtained federal pandemic funds in the names of children who did not exist and then spent that money on luxury cars, houses and other personal purchases.

To bilk the government, the Justice Department said, the defendants relied on a complex web of shell companies and bribes. One participant allegedly created a list of fake children to whom it had supposedly served meals, populated with names generated from the website “listofrandomnames.com.” Others fabricated spreadsheets with invented ages or faked their invoices, all in pursuit of federal cash, the government charged.

Once they had that money in hand, some of the defendants bought “houses in Minnesota, resort property and real estate in Kenya and Turkey, luxury cars, commercial property, jewelry, and much more,” according to Andrew M. Luger, the U.S. attorney for the district of Minnesota, who briefed reporters on the case Tuesday.

The extent of the scheme, which siphoned away money meant for hungry children, led the Justice Department repeatedly to describe the theft as “brazen.” The acknowledgment underscored the immense challenge that federal prosecutors face to keep watch over the spending approved since the start of the pandemic — all while pursuing criminals who have treated the aid as a potential windfall.

I’d say “brazen” is not harsh enough. It’s reprehensible, odious, and stinks to high heaven. And the accused Head Miscreant is Aimee Bock, Feeding our Future’s founder and executive director.

Did these people–all 47 of them–imagine that they wouldn’t get caught. Granted, federal oversight was lax during this time given the pandemic, but if they’re guilty, what they did is going to put them away for a very long time.

*Okay, this has got to be the headline of the month (from the WSJ, click to read):

The company has been doing poorly for a while peddling plant-based meat substitutes,and it was the CEO who did the biting!

Beyond Meat Inc.’s chief operating officer was arrested in Arkansas over the weekend, after a physical altercation in which he allegedly bit a person’s nose and threatened to kill him. Doug Ramsey, 53 years old, of Fayetteville, Ark., was arrested Saturday night and charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery, records from Arkansas’s Washington County show. He was released the following morning on $11,085 bond, the records showed. According to a preliminary police report dated Saturday, Mr. Ramsey got into a fight with another male in a parking garage near the University of Arkansas football stadium on Saturday night following a traffic dispute. During the incident, Mr. Ramsey punched through the back windshield of the other individual’s Subaru, the report said. The incident followed a University of Arkansas football game. “The owner got out and the victim stated Mr. Ramsey pulled him in close and started punching his body,” the arresting officer wrote in the report, referring to the owner of the Subaru. “Mr. Ramsey also bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose.” Mr. Ramsey also threatened to kill the Subaru’s owner, according to the officer’s report, which cited the owner and a witness.

I know this is mean and also low-hanging fruit, but I guess Ramsey was tired of veggie burgers. (I’ll be here all year, folks.)

*When I watch the evening news, I pay close attention to the usual dumbed-down political ads, especially for governor. And all of a sudden the Democratic ads are mostly about abortion, in the expected direction (pro-choice).

I think this is good news for the Democrats. The the majority of Americans favor a version of Roe v. Wade, with limited abortion rather than not the draconian rules being passed by many states, some even disallowing abortion in cases of rape and incest. In fact, the Dobbs ruling may have a silver lining by propelling the Democrats back into a majority in the Senate, and by keeping them from losing the House in the midterms.

But the latest prognostications from FiveThirtyEight show the House swinging more Republican:

While the Senate is more likely to stay Democratic:

The Associated Press just confirmed my intuition in an article called, “Ad spending show Dems hinging midterm hopes on abortion.” It’s a smart move:

Democrats are pumping an unprecedented amount of money into advertising related to abortion rights, underscoring how central the message is to the party in the final weeks before the November midterm elections. With the most intense period of campaigning only just beginning, Democrats have already invested more than an estimated $124 million this year in television advertising referencing abortion. That’s more than twice as much money as the Democrats’ next top issue this year, “character,” and almost 20 times more than Democrats spent on abortion-related ads in the 2018 midterms. The estimated spending figures, based on an Associated Press analysis of data provided by the nonpartisan research firm AdImpact, reveal the extent to which Democrats are betting their majorities in Congress and key governorships on one issue. That’s even as large majorities of Americans think the country is heading in the wrong direction and the economy is in poor condition. The advertising numbers also reveal just how sharply Republicans have shied away from abortion in their paid advertising in the weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a decades-long goal of the GOP. (The AdImpact data captures every single time a campaign ad is aired on TV, and estimates a cost associated with those airings.)

Biden is doing great on Ukraine, not bad in getting legislation passed given the Senate deadlocks, and not bad on the pandemic. But of course the economy may well be in the dumper come November, and the President is always blamed for thinner pocketbooks. But a pro-choice stand on abortion appeals to many in both parties, and the Republicans are so wedded to their draconian and theocratic view of the procedure that they just keep on passing laws that not only hurt women, but will also hurt their own party.

*Finally, ,there’s good news tonight: “Trail of slime leads German customs to bag of giant snails.“. The story in full:

German customs officials say a trail of slime led them to a stash of almost 100 giant African land snails and other items hidden inside bags at Duesseldorf Airport this month. In a statement Friday, authorities said officials stumbled over one of the snails on a baggage truck and initially thought it was a toy until it started moving. By following the trail left by the 20-centimeter (8-inch) snail, they found a bag with a hole, with another snail already peeping out of it — possibly preparing a dash for freedom. In total, officials found six bags containing 93 giant snails, 28 kilograms (62 pounds) of fish and smoked meat, and a suitcase full of rotting meat. All had been imported from Nigeria and were destined for an African goods store in western Germany. The snails were handed to an animal rescue service in Duesseldorf and the meat was destroyed, customs officials said. “Never in the history of the Duesseldorf customs office has a trail of slime led us to smuggled goods,” said its spokesman Michael Walk.

What worries me is that these aren’t rare snails; they’re common and are often eaten for dinner, at least in Sao Tome where I used to work. What will the rescue people do with them? They can’t just let them loose in Germany; they’re invasive. I’m concerned that they will kill the snails.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Surprise! Hili’s hungry again.

A: Why are you licking your chops? Hili: Just at the thought.

In Polish:

Ja: Czemu się oblizujesz? Hili: Na samą myśl.

And a photo of baby Kulka, looking as if she’s Queen of the World:

From Pyers (I always use the Oxford comma):

From Meanwhile in Canada, which identifies this as “Morten Morland’s cartoon from The Times UK”:

From Jesus of the Day:

The Tweet of God, who is mad at Iran:

"Morality police" are always the people most in need of morality policing.

#MashaAmini #Mahsa_Amini — God (@TheTweetOfGod) September 17, 2022

From Simon, who says, “I didn’t see this coming, and apparently neither did Lemon:

CNN’s @DonLemon tells royal commentator Hilary Fordwich the royal family should pay reparations — immediately regrets it pic.twitter.com/LotCfBoAym — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 20, 2022

From Malcolm. That second baseman should be fired:

I can’t stop watching this video 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/m0Q1dMDreI — Baseball King (@BasebaIlKing) September 18, 2022

I found this on FB. Is it for real? I doubt that the Amish would work for Domino’s.

From Luana, an adorable duck-loving puppy:

From cesar, two tweets from gender-affirmation king Jack Turban. First, his credential flaunting:

4 years @ Harvard

5 years @ Yale

3 more years @ Harvard

2 years @ Stanford But Karen02938464737262 has some thoughts about sex chromosomes. pic.twitter.com/THs1uj7ew9 — Jack Turban MD 🏳️‍⚧️🧠🏳️‍🌈 (@jack_turban) September 18, 2022

Now, Dr. Turban, is it most reversible or fully reversible?

Gender clinics see young kids (yes even as young as four!) But no gender-affirming medical interventions are considered until adolescence (ie after puberty starts) At that point, docs consider medical interventions from most reversible (blockers) to less reversible (hormones) — Jack Turban MD 🏳️‍⚧️🧠🏳️‍🌈 (@jack_turban) September 18, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial. Chance of being gassed immediately in that transport: 82%.

21 September 1930 | A German Jewish boy, Robert Kahn, was born in Voelklingen. He emigrated to France. He arrived at #Auschwitz on 13 February 1944 in a transport of 1,500 Jews deported from #Drancy. He was among 1,229 of them murdered in gas chambers after the selection. pic.twitter.com/StZtbSX8kf — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 20, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. First, Brits vs. Ants:

i’ve been taking some notes pic.twitter.com/AHRF8OO8zf — thomas 🍌 (@perfectsweeties) September 19, 2022

Orchids that look like monkeys:

This variety of orchids (Dracula Simia) look amazingly like little baby monkeys. They are indigenous to Southeastern Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/9Jv3xsm7Dq — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) September 20, 2022

This is a very long thread, but well worth reading. I’ll just show the first tweet and the “reveal”:

It's Friday. Have some history. So you know Hadrian's Wall? Well for over 1000 years everyone thought it was built by someone else. Until, in 1840, John Hodgson, an unknown Northumbrian clergyman published the LONGEST footnote in history. Read on… /1 pic.twitter.com/HNU4EU9qBL — John Bull (@garius) September 16, 2022

And then, wonderfully, almost 50% of the entire 400 pages is essentially a long, small text footnote in which John Hodgson slowly and methodically demolishes 1500 years of established history to prove Hadrian, not Severus, built the Wall. It is beautiful. It is a work of art. pic.twitter.com/Lm0m80VpkH — John Bull (@garius) September 16, 2022