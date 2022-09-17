Who is your Doppelgänger? Mine isn’t the Fonz

Yesterday as I was picking up my mail, the mailwoman and I had a chat, and it went something like this:

Postwoman: I bet you get told a lot that you look like someone famous.

Me: Not really. There’s only one person I’ve been told I look like, or even have been mistaken for.

Postwoman: Who is that?

Me: You’re probably too young to know this guy: Cat Stevens, the singer.

Postwoman: No, I don’t know him.

Me: Well, who do I look like, then?

Postwoman: (mumbling) Shavonz (that’s what I heard).

Me: Shavonz? Who’s that? How do you spell it?

Postwomen: No, the Fonz–the FONZ!

Me: Oh, the Fonz! Henry Winkler!

Postwoman: Yep.

Me: You really think I look like him?

Postwoman: Yes.

Me: Well, nobody’s ever told me that, so I guess I’ll take it.

But in reality I look nothing like the Fonz. Here’s Henry Winkler recently:

I don’t think there’s much of a resemblance, so I guess I won’t take it. You be the judge.

However, when I was younger and had long hair and a beard, I was told I looked like the singer Cat Stevens, and when I visited to Greece as a hippie, just when Stevens was popular, I was mistaken for him twice by the locals, once in a taverna where his picture was hanging on the wall. Stevens, whose birth name was Steven Demetre Georgiou, is about six months older than I. His father was from Cyprus, so he was widely admired in Greece.

I maintain that yes, I looked like him back then. Here are some photos. First, two of Stevens, then two of me from about 1974 when I was in grad school.

Cat Stevens:

Me:

Of course neither Cat nor I look like this now, but the resemblance was noted decades ago. As you may know, Stevens stop singing, converted to Islam, became a hard-line Islamist, and then deconverted.

Here’s one of the songs I like from the Cat. He was very good before he went off the rails:

And another good one, this time a live performance:

Now this is a good excuse for a thread. Who do you resemble, either in your own view or in other people’s? Do you have a Doppelgänger?

If you want, send in photos of you and your Doppelgänger and I may do a post if I get enough of them.