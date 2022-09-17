Who is your Doppelgänger? Mine isn’t the Fonz

Yesterday as I was picking up my mail, the mailwoman and I had a chat, and it went something like this:
Postwoman: I bet you get told a lot that you look like someone famous.
Me: Not really. There’s only one person I’ve been told I look like, or even have been mistaken for.
Postwoman: Who is that?
Me: You’re probably too young to know this guy: Cat Stevens, the singer.
Postwoman: No, I don’t know him.
Me: Well, who do I look like, then?
Postwoman: (mumbling) Shavonz (that’s what I heard).
Me: Shavonz? Who’s that? How do you spell it?
Postwomen: No, the Fonz–the FONZ!
Me: Oh, the Fonz! Henry Winkler!
Postwoman: Yep.
Me: You really think I look like him?
Postwoman: Yes.
Me: Well, nobody’s ever told me that, so I guess I’ll take it.
But in reality I look nothing like the Fonz. Here’s Henry Winkler recently:
I don’t think there’s much of a resemblance, so I guess I won’t take it. You be the judge.
However, when I was younger and had long hair and a beard, I was told I looked like the singer Cat Stevens, and when I visited to Greece as a hippie, just when Stevens was popular, I was mistaken for him twice by the locals, once in a taverna where his picture was hanging on the wall. Stevens, whose birth name was Steven Demetre Georgiou, is about six months older than I. His father was from Cyprus, so he was widely admired in Greece.
I maintain that yes, I looked like him back then. Here are some photos. First, two of Stevens, then two of me from about 1974 when I was in grad school.
Cat Stevens:
Me:
Of course neither Cat nor I look like this now, but the resemblance was noted decades ago. As you may know, Stevens stop singing, converted to Islam, became a hard-line Islamist, and then deconverted.
Here’s one of the songs I like from the Cat. He was very good before he went off the rails:
And another good one, this time a live performance:
Now this is a good excuse for a thread. Who do you resemble, either in your own view or in other people’s? Do you have a Doppelgänger?
If you want, send in photos of you and your Doppelgänger and I may do a post if I get enough of them.
20 thoughts on “Who is your Doppelgänger? Mine isn’t the Fonz”
I had no idea who Henry Winkler was, so I looked him up.
Have you seen the bearded, young Winkler? Looked like Cat. So if you looked like Cat at one time, and Cat looked like Winkler at one time…
Ceiling Cat, you and Winkler don’t resemble each other much now. You are more handsome! But you, at your current age (73?), do look a little like the Fonz (when Winkler was young). It’s something about the shape of the face and the slant of the eyes.
I was going to suggest your younger self was a Doppelgänger for the incomparable Diana Rigg (in drag, of course) in the grand guignol 70s horror classic ‘Theatre of Blood’.
You DID look a lot like Cat Stevens! (That’s a compliment
I was recently pulled aside in a restaurant by a stranger who told me and the waitress that I looked just like Jerry Garcia. She appeared to agree. I was wearing a hat so he couldn’t see my bald pate! It’s gotta be the beard.
My uncle looked like Frank Zappa and once a guy refused to believe that he wasn’t Frank Zappa at some bar somewhere.
Mine (I’m told) is Dylan Moran (though make him about ten or so years older). https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&q=Dylan+Moran
Well, for what it’s worth, IMHO whether it’s considering their physical, mental or professional capabilities through “advancements of the years” , PCC(E) has done quite well compared to “the Fonz” (aaayyy) – let alone (don’t get me started) “Yusuf”. By the way, it may be just me but the “aviator shades” image may (have) qualified Dr. Coyne for a stunt double gig for Cat Stevens back … uh…. then.
I had two: Jim Henson and Ray Stevens
When I was younger people used to say I looked like Valeri Bertinelli who I always thought was gorgeous and I never could get as thin as her but we have a similar face and eye shape.
People have been telling me since my 20s that Clare Danes could be my sister.
I was manning a booth at the local fair a couple of years ago. Nothing was happening and I was sitting with my eyes closed half asleep when I got a call from my niece. She said a friend had just been to the fair and said she’d seen Will Ferrell manning a booth. She had a picture. It was me. My niece thought it was absolutely hilarious. Though I don’t think her friend really thought I was Will Ferrell I can see some likeness.
I was at a weekend National Guard drill and a lady came up to me and said I looked just like her son, who was also in the Army National Guard but in a different unit. She took me over to see him and we could have been twins! We even wore the same style of eyeglasses. It was weird and like looking in a mirror. Nobody famous but definitely a doppelgänger.
Here’s a recent performance of Peace Train with Cat Stevens appearing at the end.
“Peace Train” featuring Yusuf / Cat Stevens
This is a really good joint performance. “Peace Train” was of course the Cat’s most famous song.
George Clooney.
Pretty sure someone said that, once.
Me? The late, great Jim Croce. Here’s the pic that comes closest: https://www.allmusic.com/album/jim-croce-the-lost-recordings-mw0002586172. I was playing guitar in my office in graduate school one evening, and I had a Jim Croce album on my desk. My advisor (who seemed never to stop working) asked me if that was me on the album. I was probably singing a Croce song at the time, which probably accentuated the resemblance in his mind. But the resemblance is there nonetheless.
My twin brother. 😉
I have been told I resemble Billy Bob Thornton on a sufficient number of independent occasions (once in Bermuda!) that I take it that the, to me, slight (at most) resemblance nonetheless is notable to some people.
GCM
Yes to The Fonz and yes to Cat.
The late Philip Seymour Hoffman.