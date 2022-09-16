We’ll see who can answer this, and you have to get both parts. Put your answers in the comments, but DO NOT LOOK THERE before you answer.
Name two rock songs, released less than four years apart, that have the phrase “goin’ to Carolina” in them.
There are no prizes, but if you get both then you not only know your rock, but also have good taste in rock.
10 thoughts on “Morning music quiz”
James Taylor and no idea 🙂
Great question – my flailing guess :
Something by The Eagles (I know they say “Winslow, Arizona”)
Something by James Taylor
… and NOT that Neil Diamond tune.
Oooo hooray, the Edit button is back! I needed that on the other music post.
Looks like a consensus was reached.
Allman Brother’s “Blue Sky
James Taylor’s “Carolina In My Mind”
Allman Brothers’ “Blue Sky”
And James Taylor’s “Carolina In My Mind”
“Blue Sky” by The Allman Brothers’ Band and “Carolina In My Mind” by James Taylor
Nope. I got the obvious one.
I am disappointed in myself. Both songs are on my permanent shop playlist. I am positive “Blue Sky” played yesterday, and I know the lyrics.
But when I read the post, I stopped, and really concentrated, yet failed.
There’s a wonderful Irving Berlin tune, Blue Skies – Sinatra and Ella sang it individually.
Can’t believe nobody else has brought up the latter song, but I’m going with Blue Sky and…Led Zeppelin’s Going to California, release just over one year apart.
Damn it. I mixed up Carolina and California in my head. Don’t know how I did that, especially as one song has the former and the other the latter. I’m stoopid.