Did Wokeness come from Marxism?

Speaking of Critical Race Theory, here’s freelance scholar Ryan Chapman explaining his theory (which is not his, but shared with others) that today’s Wokeism, part of which is CRT, originally arose as an outgrowth of Marxism, and then neo-Marxism of the Frankfurt School. Thrown into the mix is postmodernism, and when you add that, you see that Chapman is pretty much on the same page as Pluckrose and Lindsay in their book Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity . (The book is not a polemic, but a largely dispassionate analysis of identity politics, yet is written in an approachable way. You should read it.)

At any rate, Chapman explains how Marxism became combined with culture and then that mix became the identity politics underlying Wokeness. The common thread of all of this is oppression; what’s changed is who is the oppressor and who the oppressed. Stifling of opposing speech has been another consistent feature of this transformation.

Finally, he says that “wokeness” isn’t under the control of any one person or a cabal, is a “runaway idea” expressing “the will of the people”, with “people” construed as “the people who need to be listened to the most.” To Chapman, this explains why the vehicles of wokeness (media, films) don’t care if they’re unpopular, and why there is virtually no dissent within the movement.

His solution is not to go after specific examples of wokeness (as I do!) in an effort to get people to reform their movement. Rather, he thinks that the goal of the anti-woke should be to “get people to leave the movement“, and you do that “by criticizing the movement itself.” And that was John McWhorter’s strategy in his 2021 book It seems to me that, as far as an academic dissection of the roots of “theory”, which itself underlies wokeness, Chapman’s pretty much on the money. Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America. Although Chapman doesn’t see Wokeism as a religion, in both cases you’re more effective by going after religion itself than trying to convert believers or asking them to change the tenets of their church.

It seems to me that, as far as an academic dissection of the roots of “theory” goes—the “theory” that buttresses wokeness—Chapman is pretty much on the money.

Have a listen; it’s only 25 minutes.