Did Wokeness come from Marxism?

Speaking of Critical Race Theory, here’s freelance scholar Ryan Chapman explaining his theory (which is not his, but shared with others) that today’s Wokeism, part of which is CRT, originally arose as an outgrowth of Marxism, and then neo-Marxism of the Frankfurt School. Thrown into the mix is postmodernism, and when you add that, you see that Chapman is pretty much on the same page as Pluckrose and Lindsay in their book Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity . (The book is not a polemic, but a largely dispassionate analysis of identity politics, yet is written in an approachable way. You should read it.)
At any rate, Chapman explains how Marxism became combined with culture and then that mix became the identity politics underlying Wokeness. The common thread of all of this is oppression; what’s changed is who is the oppressor and who the oppressed. Stifling of opposing speech has been another consistent feature of this transformation.
Finally, he says that “wokeness” isn’t under the control of any one person or a cabal, is a “runaway idea” expressing “the will of the people”, with “people” construed as “the people who need to be listened to the most.” To Chapman, this explains why the vehicles of wokeness (media, films) don’t care if they’re unpopular, and why there is virtually no dissent within the movement.
His solution is not to go after specific examples of wokeness (as I do!) in an effort to get people to reform their movement. Rather, he thinks that the goal of the anti-woke should be to “get people to leave the movement“, and you do that “by criticizing the movement itself.” And that was John McWhorter’s strategy in his 2021 book It seems to me that, as far as an academic dissection of the roots of “theory”, which itself underlies wokeness, Chapman’s pretty much on the money. Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America. Although Chapman doesn’t see Wokeism as a religion, in both cases you’re more effective by going after religion itself than trying to convert believers or asking them to change the tenets of their church.
It seems to me that, as far as an academic dissection of the roots of “theory” goes—the “theory” that buttresses wokeness—Chapman is pretty much on the money.
Have a listen; it’s only 25 minutes.
12 thoughts on “Did Wokeness come from Marxism?”
Cynical Theory was a great book. Postmodernism and Marxism understood as sociology, Hermeneutics as tell your tale and call it “science of the spirit” and avoid science as unification (Heidegger and Gadamer), rhetorical garbage with Derrida and deconstruction, all is good provided no one can falsify your conjectures. Academia has fallen as science has risen. Doing philosophy outside of biology is shameful. Leda Cosmides and John Toby has some great words on sociology (Postmodernism) in The Adapted Mind (1992).
I think it still is a great book. (Cynical Theories, Lindsay and Pluckrose). Two things I took from the book … The various critical theories are derived from post modernism, thank you Foccault and Derrida. And secondly, post modernism arose in opposition to Marxism, because the Soviet experiment was plainly a failure in the late fifties and early sixties.
Evidence for this is: there is no Critical Class Theory.
Sub
One of my colleagues reckons that I’m a marxist because whenever we discuss anything remotely political I always bring class into it. Class should nearly always be the first term in your model, IMHO.
Indeed my biggest objection to wokeism is that it looks like an upper/middle class scam to distract attention away from class, and indeed often to demonise working class people for not knowing the correct upper/middle class terminology.
However, its not unreasonable to view wokeism as an offshoot of marxism that is tailored to appeal to the upper/middle classes, by making them the goodies rather than the baddies.
Pluckrose and Lindsay is indeed an excellent book, but I would hope most people around here have read it already, shirley?
Lindsay’s latest book is entitled Race Marxism: The Truth About Critical Race Theory and Praxis, published earlier this year and dedicated to an analysis of the elimination of class by race (and other forms of identity) in the radical critique of society as it has been formulated by Marcuse and others. Whatever one may think of his ideas, Lindsay is, without question, a brilliant young man (with a PhD in math) who gave up what might have been a well-rewarded academic career in order to concentrate on what he considers to be a more important undertaking.
As James Lindsay describes, changing from “class” to “identity and racism” was a deliberate, planned, shrewd strategy. “Class” resentment failed to turn the workers into Marxist revolutionaries, because capitalism is so spectacular in raising the standard of living. Turns out workers love wages!!
Almost all social change seems to be driven by elites, with the new attitudes gradually trickling down over time until the lower classes share them. For example, the main protagonists of the French, American and Russian revolutions were affluent people. Much more recently, social attitudes on transgenderism have radically changed, and the trickle-down pattern is hard to miss.
Wokeism is most strongly supported by well-off people like college students because they are among the few who could enact social change in the first place. They could, in theory, also promote nationalism Nazism, or Communism (the latter two were well-supported by academics). If Communism wasn’t just another scam to oppress the lower classes, wokeism still wouldn’t be the first one.
I definitely think that Woke is an outgrowth of Marxism. The basic premise that you are either oppressed or oppressor comes from there. More than that though is the underlying assumption, rarely clear, that that is a result of Capitalism, a term I dislike because Marx invented it as a pejorative. I don’t think a lot of people who go around talking about racism or cultural appropriate understand that the contemporary founts of those ideas and the theory from which they spring is not a reform movement, but a revolutionary one intent on bringing down democratic, free-market society. When people say that the United States, for example, is structurally racist, what they mean is that white society (now replacing bourgeois society, but merely being a synonym) is to blame and must be destroyed. The seemingly non-nonsensical programs of the Progressive only make sense if you see that they aren’t intended to fix things, but to break them more. The campaign against meritocracy is a campaign against effectiveness.
Quite a convincing argument. I’ll provisionally accept this as my perspective.
My technical term for “Wokeism” is “Postmodern Critical Theory”, because its main roots are the Freudo-Marxist critical theory of the German Frankfurt School (neo-Marxian theory plus Freudian psychoanalytic theory) as represented by Max Horkheimer, Herbert Marcuse, Theodor Adorno (et al.) and French postmodern theory as represented by Michel Foucault, Jacques Derrida, Jean-François Lyotard (et al.).
James Lindsay (who, by the way, seems to have drifted toward far-right conservatism) calls CRT “Race Marxism” (which is also the title of his latest book). What is interesting is that the founders of CRT don’t deny their being “a bunch of Marxists” (R. Delgado):
“Organized by a collection of neo-Marxist intellectuals, former New Left activists, ex-counter-culturalists, and other varieties of oppositionists in law schools, the Conference on Critical Legal Studies established itself as a network of openly leftist law teachers, students, and practitioners committed to exposing and challenging the ways American law served to legitimize an oppressive social order.”
(Crenshaw, Kimberlé, Neil Gotanda, Gary Peller, and Kendall Thomas. Critical Race Theory: The Key Writings That Formed the Movement. New York: New Press, 1995. pp. xvii-xviii)
“TLCP: Can you talk about the evolution of critical race theory since its founding, and what, if anything, surprises you about that movement as it exists today?
DELGADO: I was a member of the founding conference. Two dozen of us gathered in Madison, Wisconsin to see what we had in common and whether we could plan a joint action in the future, whether we had a scholarly agenda we could share, and perhaps a name for the organization. I had taught at the University of Wisconsin, and Kim Crenshaw later joined the faculty as well. The school seemed a logical site for it because of the Institute for Legal Studies that David Trubek was running at that time and because of the Hastie Fellowship program. The school was a center of left academic legal thought. So we gathered at that convent for two and a half days, around a table in an austere room with stained glass windows and crucifixes here and there—an odd place for a bunch of Marxists—and worked out a set of principles. Then we went our separate ways. Most of us who were there have gone on to become prominent critical race theorists, including Kim Crenshaw, who spoke at the Iowa conference, as well as Mani Matsuda and Charles Lawrence, who both are here in spirit. Derrick Bell, who was doing critical race theory long before it had a name, was at the Madison workshop and has been something of an intellectual godfather for the movement. So we were off and running.”
(Delgado, Richard, and Jean Stefancic. “Living History Interview with Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic.” Transnational Law & Contemporary Problems 19 (2011): 221–230. p. 225)
I haven’t had a chance to hear his argument, but my a priori is a strong disagree. Among the most persistent critics of wokeism are real Marxists, which I’ve noted here at WEIT before: Adolph Reed, Brian Leiter, the World Socialist Website (WSWS). Indeed, Reed has decried “antiracism” as a “neoliberal alternative to a left“. I pointed this out to Andrew Sullivan, and he at least sort of agreed, saying wokeism is a “pomo” version, over which he would prefer old-school Marxism.
GCM
No, Wokeness did not come from Marxism. This is blindingly, screamingly, obvious if you know anything about real Marxism, or have even an acquaintance with people who do. All of them that I’ve ever seen hate Wokeness with a passion. Blithely connecting the two is a complete right-wing fantasy of a one Great Satan being everywhere. At the most charitable, they’re confused about parallel evolution of certain collectivist structures. But just because the structure of the biological eye got reinvented in many animals doesn’t mean one came from the other.
Marxism is first and foremost concerned with labor and capital. The Woke are on the side of the CAPITALISTS against labor, that’s how little it has to do with Marxism. Wokeness has much more to do with strains of capitalism confronting social changes, and internal fights that generates between various factions.