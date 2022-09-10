Saturday: Hili dialogue

Greetings on Cat shabbos: Saturday, September 10, 2022, and National Hot Dog Day! Nobody does dogs better than Chicago, and here’s the iconic Chi-town dog, “dragged through the garden,” as they say. No ketchup! NEVER!

It’s also tv Dinner Day (does anybody do this anymore? When I was a kid we had them as rare treats.), German Language Day, Aunt’s Day (which aunt? only one?), National Iguana Awareness Day, National Lacemaking Day, and World Suicide Prevention Day (remember, if you’re feeling suicidal or just very low, in the U.S. you can call 988 for help or someone to talk to).

Stuff that happened on September 10 includes:

1515 – Thomas Wolsey is invested as a Cardinal.

1547 – The Battle of Pinkie, the last full-scale military confrontation between England and Scotland, resulting in a decisive victory for the forces of Edward VI.

“Lord Grey charges the Scottish Calvary”:

Hale’s statement made before he as hanged, known to all Americans (I’ve put it in bold below), may actually have been aprocryphal, as this account is questioned:

“On the morning of his execution,” continued the officer, “my station was near the fatal spot, and I requested the Provost Marshal [William Cunningham] to permit the prisoner to sit in my marquee, while he was making the necessary preparations. Captain Hale entered: he was calm, and bore himself with gentle dignity, in the consciousness of rectitude and high intentions. He asked for writing materials, which I furnished him: he wrote two letters, one to his mother and one to a brother officer. He was shortly after summoned to the gallows. But a few persons were around him, yet his characteristic dying words were remembered. He said, ‘I only regret, that I have but one life to lose for my country.‘”

1846 – Elias Howe is granted a patent for the sewing machine.

Here’s the model that Howe submitted with his patent:

1960 – At the Summer Olympics in Rome, Abebe Bikila becomes the first sub-Saharan African to win a gold medal, winning the marathon in bare feet.

Here’s a short video of Bikila winning his barefoot marathon. I wonder if the bottoms of his feet are one big callus.

1967 – The people of Gibraltar vote to remain a British dependency rather than becoming part of Spain.

1977 – Hamida Djandoubi, convicted of torture and murder, is the last person to be executed by guillotine in France.

A short video of Djandoubi with photos of his execution. Warning: not really gory but shows preparations for head-lopping. The photo below is fake.

2001 – During his appearance on the British TV game show Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, contestant Charles Ingram reaches the £1 million top prize, but it was later revealed that he had cheated to the top prize by listening to coughs from his wife and another contestant.

The cheating is bloody obvious; watch the video to see how it went down:

2008 – The Large Hadron Collider at CERN, described as the biggest scientific experiment in history, is powered up in Geneva, Switzerland.

And here’s the first power up:

Da Nooz:

*For the next ten days or so, all the Big Nooz will be about Queen Elizabeth’s demise. Here was the front page of the NYT yesterday afternoon, with about the most boring headline you can imagine. “Charles vows to carry on Elizabeth’s legacy.” Leaving aside what, exactly, they mean by her “legacy,” this is a “dog bites man” headline. Now if it read, “Charles vows to drastically change the monarchy with a view to ending it,” that would be news.

The Brits, who had her as their ceremonial head of state for seven decades, are mourning all over the place, as Matthew regularly informs me. I found that even Claire Lehmann at Quillette and Andrew Sullivan in his Friday column have words of praise and grief for the late queen. I guess there’s nothing wrong with honoring her dedication and abnegation of a real life to serve Britain, but I can’t get behind the notion of a hereditary aristocracy. As an American brought up (like Feynman) to not give obeisance to the upper class and to people in uniforms, there’s something about the monarchy that rubs me the wrong way. (See a post later today on American attacks on the Queen.)

What I don’t really understand is the displays of grief in America, a parochial country that doesn’t know squat about British politics or governance. Perhaps it’s just that she was, as I said yesterday (quoting Conan Doyle’s “His Last Bow”), the one fixed point in a changing world: someone who is there for your whole life and suddenly vanished. But so were many things and people who lasted forever and made substantial contributions, like Bertrand Russell. Well, so be it. The dogs bark, but the caravan moves on. The bad news is that the caravan is King Charles III, who is already 73 and past retirement age.

*But back in America, we still have a renegade ex-President to deal with. After Trump won a victory in court to get a “special master” (can they find another word?) to look over the papers seized at Mar-a-Lago, vetting them for signs of “executive privilege”, the Department of Justice has been pondering its options. Yesterday they decided to fight. The government has asked Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump appointee who ruled for the Master, to reconsider her ruling, and have vowed to appeal to a higher court if she doesn’t relent.

The reason, of course, is because the government can’t proceed with its criminal investigation without knowing what evidence it will be able to use, and they won’t until the papers are vetted and approved by the Master. The appeal suggests that the government means SERIOUS BZNS with regard to the investigation, and you can bet that Trump is one of the targets:

Prosecutors asked Judge Cannon to allow investigators to continue to use “classified records — a discrete set of just over 100 documents” and to withhold them from the special master.

The department, in forceful and foreboding language, argued that determining the national security implications of Mr. Trump’s retention of the documents was so intertwined with its criminal investigation that carrying out a separate risk assessment was impossible under the conditions imposed by the court. Justice Department lawyers complained that the judge’s order was impeding efforts to determine whether there may yet be “additional classified records that are not being properly stored” and noted that the search had recovered empty folders marked as classified whose contents “may have been lost or compromised.” . . .Department lawyers wrote that “uncertainty regarding the bounds of the court’s order and its implications for the activities of the F.B.I. has caused the intelligence community, in consultation with D.O.J., to pause temporarily this critically important work.” The government and the public, the department added, “are irreparably injured when a criminal investigation of matters involving risks to national security” is frozen or delayed. The department did not contest appointing a special master to sift through documents and photographs not marked as classified. Nor did it challenge Judge Cannon’s order preventing investigators from working with those files until they were cleared by the special master, although it said it disagreed with that part of her decision, too. The fact that they’re looking especially at the classified material suggests that a violation of the Espionage Act is one avenue the government is pursuing. *I miss Nellie Bowles’s snarky Friday news summary at Bari Weiss’s site, on hold since she gave birth. Here are a few items from this week’s column, “TGIF: God blessed the queen”, written by Noah Blum, chief technology officer for Tablet Magazine. → The Bitter Bus Battle: The war of words over Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to bus migrants who cross the border into Texas from Mexico to major cities in blue states escalated this week, with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stating that “this is not Christianity” and that Abbott merely “professes to be a Christian” after 50 more migrants arrived in the Windy City, bringing the total number to 103. Abbott responded that Lightfoot should address her concerns to “the real cause of the border crisis: Joe Biden.” Abbott also clashed last month with New York Mayor Eric Adams over the migrants who arrived in the city, which was odd considering that last year Adams called his “City of Immigrants” a place where “people from every nation seek refuge” and that his government “will reflect that.” → In Liz We Truss? England’s new prime minister formally took over this week, inheriting an energy crisis, a plunging pound, soaring inflation, a looming general strike (not seen in Britain since 1926), and a war in Ukraine that threatens to go nuclear. Predictably, legacy media outlets in the United States, including NPR and The New York Times, were quick to note some good news that trumped these looming crises: her Cabinet is the most diverse ever. Thank God for that. There’s more stuff, too, but Blum is too far right for me—every news item disses liberals—and, importantly, he has no sense of humor, completely lacking the snark that characterized Bowles’s take. (Bowles is also more centrist than Blum.) Weiss needs to either get Nellie back in the driver’s seat soon or choose someone else to summarize the weekly news. *I’m sure that many of you are wondering this: “What’s going to happen to Queen Elizabeth’s corgis?” She loved those little yappers, and had over 30 of them during her 7 decades at the helm. As the Washington Post reports, she treated them like they were royals, too: Royal chefs prepared their meals. Psychologists treated them, biographers documented their lives. They slept in cushioned wicker baskets. At Christmas, they each got their own stocking. . . . The many corgis owned by Queen Elizabeth II over her seven-decade reign were furry little monarchs in their own right, as iconic as her flamboyant hats and her wicked sense of humor. In her lifetime, she had more than 30 of the squat herding dogs, with names like Plover, Disco and Mint. A gaggle of them trotted ahead of her wherever she went, in what Princess Diana once described, perhaps not so affectionately, as “a moving carpet.” But she knew that some of her d*gs would outlive her: Forseeing her demise, she cut back on the d*gs: As Elizabeth got older, she seemed troubled by the prospect of her dogs living on without her there to care for them. At some point, she decided to wind down the decades-long corgi breeding program she oversaw at Windsor Castle, where 14 generations of dogs were raised and trained. The program appeared to have gone quiet by about 2002, following the death of her mother, according to the American Kennel Club. And now she’s gone. What about the corgis? Well, she didn’t have that many: When she died this week at 96, Elizabeth reportedly left behind two Pembroke Welsh corgis, a corgi-dachshund mix known as a dorgi, and a cocker spaniel. It’s not clear what will happen to the queen’s beloved pets. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said they might go to her children. “I imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably Andrew [as] he’s the one that gave them to her,” Seward told Newsweek. “They’re quite young, the corgi and the dorgi.” And of course the queen bailed out Prince Andrew when he was in trouble with a sexual-assault lawsuit, to the tune of several million pounds. (The settlement was reportedly £12 million.) He owes her!

*From the NYT, we have more verification of Coyne’s Fourth Hypothesis: “all ‘healthy’ snacks eventually evolve into unhealthy ones.” Granola bars, originally tasteless rectangles of compressed sawdust and mouse droppings, have evolved into chocolate-covered candy bars; unflavored mineral waters first acquired fruit flavors, and now added a bit of sweetener; and coffee turned into milkshakes, viz. the Starbucks peppermint/mocha/pumpkin From the NYT, we have more verification of Coyne’s Fourth Hypothesis: “all ‘healthy’ snacks eventually evolve into unhealthy ones.” Granola bars, originally tasteless rectangles of compressed sawdust and mouse droppings, have evolved into chocolate-covered candy bars; unflavored mineral waters first acquired fruit flavors, and now added a bit of sweetener; and coffee turned into milkshakes, viz. the Starbucks peppermint/mocha/pumpkin frappuccinos . But the debasement of coffee continues on! As the New York Times asks plaintively, “ Does anyone drink hot coffee anymore? ” Now the frappuccinos are turning into milkshakes, as 60% of Starbucks coffee orders throughout the year are for cold drinks. Now the frappuccinos are turning into milkshakes, as 60% of Starbucks coffee orders throughout the year are for cold drinks.

. . . Ms. Maute, 23, a full-time content creator in Manhattan who often shares her iced-coffee orders on YouTube, explained why she doesn’t go for hot coffee: It’s usually too hot to drink at first, then it’s drinkable for only a short period before turning lukewarm, at which point the taste is ruined. (“I cannot time it right,” she said. “I always get distracted.”)

According to Ms. Maute, whose current favorite iced drink at Starbucks is a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew with oat milk and two pumps of chai, the many ways to customize iced drinks make them superior to hot drinks.

“The variety and the newness factor of some of their drinks that they implement makes it fun,” she said. “Iced coffee for me isn’t even about energy, it’s about fun.” Indeed, iced coffee in 2022 has come to represent much more than the sugary, caffeinated drinks themselves. Affection for it has become a personality trait; memes of people running late to class or work with an iced coffee in tow are a long-running joke on social media. Many use iced coffee to symbolize that they lead very busy lives, ambitiously striving to make every hour of the day count. But does all the love for iced mean that coffee drinkers have cooled on hot? Last month Starbucks reported that cold beverages accounted for 75 percent of its drink sales from April through June, which the company attributed in large part to the popularity of iced drinks among its Gen Z customers. While it might come as no surprise that customers at Starbucks are choosing mostly iced drinks during warmer months, cold beverages have accounted for at least 60 percent of the coffee giant’s beverage sales every quarter — including the winter months — since April of last year. Iced coffee is also used as an amusing identifier among L.G.B.T.Q. people, with viral videos depicting their cultural claim to the drink. Wait, what?? As for Ms. Maute, when she’s craving a hot coffee drink, she typically goes for the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha at Starbucks. “It feels like holiday vibes to me,” she said. “So if I’m going to do something like, maybe I’m shopping for holiday gifts, or I’m getting a Christmas tree, I will drink that to make me feel festive.” And on a normal winter day? Iced coffee, all the way. “The New York winters are brutal, with the wind and all, I don’t care,” she said. “I bought gloves specifically so that I could hold my iced coffee.” To quote REM, it’s the end of the world as we know it. .

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Kulka wants to make friends with Hili (who doesn’t like her), but Hili will accept only a truce:

Kulka: We can be friends. Hili: Yes, but not for long. (Photo: Paulina R.)

In Polish:

Kulka: Możemy być przyjaciółkami. Hili: Tak, ale nie na długo. (Zdjęcie: Paulina)

From Facebook:

From Animals in Art Through History: my feline Doppelgänger:

From Barry, who says, “Don’t even THINK about it!”

God apparently doesn’t approve of the monarchy:

There will never be another monarch like Elizabeth. And hopefully, there will never be another monarch. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) September 8, 2022

From Simon: A duck acts like a crow:

Also from Simon: Larry the cat’s tweet:

Thank you Ma’am pic.twitter.com/1wQomqvkRY — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 8, 2022

Reader Nancie isn’t sure this wasn’t staged:

Learn how to break dance in 5 seconds. pic.twitter.com/yRnn4m6uUh — Figen (@_TheFigen) September 8, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

10 September 1937 | A Belgian Jewish boy, Marcel Alter, was born in Brussels. He lived in the Netherlands. He arrived at #Auschwitz on 30 September 1942 in a transport of 610 Jews deported from #Westerbork. He was among 454 of them murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/s6Wh905byg — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 10, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. This analogy is dead wrong: Charles WANTED DESPERATELY to be king, but nobody wants to be chair!

When you were a carefree tenured professor living your best life, and then are suddenly forced to chair your department pic.twitter.com/GMuLyQeQFy — Jay Cummings (@LongFormMath) September 9, 2022

Matthew is still inflamed over the lionization of the Royal family, though he didn’t dislike the Queen:

Robert Smith of The Cure succinctly explains why everyone should despise the monarchy and the queen pic.twitter.com/UNG834aZci — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) September 9, 2022

How could they show this first tweet without showing the picture? Well, they eventually did. . .

You've been good, so here's a picture of the massive spiky fossa clit. pic.twitter.com/ug0C1MTJSU — Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) September 9, 2022

Matthew says, “Do not try this at home.” Or in the sea, or anywhere. How did the diver know the shark (a great white, note) wouldn’t attack her?

On January, 15th, 2019, Ocean Ramsey and her team encountered what is possibly the largest great white shark ever recorded, approximately 6 meters long (~ 20 feet) [full video + read more: https://t.co/UeFVrws9xO]pic.twitter.com/qkA1XqqqiG — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 9, 2022